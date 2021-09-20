Megan Rapinoe and Sue Bird are #goals in nearly every sense. The professional athletes are not just Olympic medalists and world champions, they’re also fierce social activists, forces for equality, and yes, absolutely adorable together. Are Megan Rapinoe and Sue Bird married? And, if not, when can we expect to see these two walk down the aisle?

After four years of dating, Rapinoe and Bird got engaged in Antigua in the fall of 2020 (while Rapinoe was wearing a bucket hat, of all things, as the couple revealed to GQ). That said, Rapinoe and Bird are not yet married. But like yes, of course, we’re literally counting down the days until this power couple makes their union official.

Though they haven’t revealed the planned date of their wedding, the pair have dropped a few hints about how the celebrations will go down. Specifically, in Rapinoe’s June/July cover story in Harper’s Bazaar, Bird told the fashion magazine that the two of them were thinking about stretching their nuptials into a week-long affair, expanding the festivities for as long as possible.

“One thing that sports taught both of us is, when you have big moments, like a championship win, once that moment’s over, you can’t re-create that energy,” Bird shared.

ICYWW: Bird is a WNBA star from the Seattle Storm, while Rapinoe is the co-captain of the U.S. Women’s National Team (USWNT) and captain of the Seattle Reign. Both women also represented Team USA at the Tokyo Olympics in the summer of 2021 in their respective sports — Bird went home with a gold medal; Rapinoe won a bronze.

After Bird helped her team secure their seventh-straight Olympic gold, Rapinoe posted the most heartfelt post on Instagram in celebration.

“I am so proud of you @sbird10 ❤️,” Rapinoe wrote. “As if I could love you any more🥰. Congrats baby! 🥇”

Now that they’ve wrapped up this round of Olympic games and training, maybe we’ll get some additional news from Rapinoe and Bird on the wedding planning front? Time will tell. But either way, we can’t watch these A-class athletes and lovebirds tie the knot.