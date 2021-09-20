In case you missed it: James Middleton — younger brother to Kate and Pippa Middleton, dog dad, and an all-around charming chap — wed French financial analyst Alizee Thevenet in a small and intimate ceremony along the Côte d'Azur on Saturday, Sept. 11. Their dogs were in attendance, as were some of the English royals (including, reportedly, Prince William and Kate’s babes: Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and little Prince Louis). But, in a sea of delightful details, the most charming detail of James and Alizee’s wedding may be in her “something borrowed.” Hello! magazine reports that Alizee Thevenet’s wedding dress was, in fact, the same gown Carole Middleton — James’ mom — wore at her own wedding more than four decades earlier.

"My something borrowed was in fact my dress from my mother-in-law Carole who last wore it 41 years ago on her wedding day in June 1980," Alizee told Hello!

Flowy and floor-length — with a handkerchief-esque, off-the-shoulder neckline and gorgeous embroidered detailing throughout — Alizee is said to have tried the dress on during the UK’s lockdown and fallen head over heels for the style (understandably so, as it was stunning on her).

"While talking about dresses with Carole and sharing ideas during lockdown for inspiration, I tried on her wedding dress and fell in love with it,” Alizee said. "It [fit] me perfectly and was exactly what I wanted. It always troubled me that wedding dresses are only worn once so it was amazing to give such a beautiful dress a second lease [on] life."

A new life, indeed. And the start of a new, hopefully wonderful chapter for the happy couple.

In addition to the bride’s sentimental dress choice, James and Alizee’s wedding was filled with other gorgeous details — from their seaside reception at the relaxed Café Léoube (which is famous for organic rosé, what could be better?) to their adorably charming getaway car, a vintage 2CV.

“It was wonderful to celebrate with family and friends,” they told Hello! “We could not have been happier.”

We can’t wait to see what James and Alizee’s future holds, or what Alizee’s wardrobe has in store.