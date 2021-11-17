I’ll be honest, moving on from J.Lo sounds exhausting. But it seems like A-Rod is trying his best... by reportedly sending flirty messages to a former Real Housewives of New York star. According to their representatives, Alex Rodriguez and Kelly Bensimon are texting, but it’s still TBD if their flying thumbs will take a romantic turn. Here’s the sitch.

A Page Six source first sparked the rumors, explaining to the outlet on Nov. 16, “[Rodriguez and Bensimon] have a cute and flirty text relationship,” But they haven’t taken their connection any further despite A-Rod’s reported attempts to take her on a date. “Alex has asked her out more than once although she has not gone on a date with him,” the source continued. (But that doesn’t mean we should downplay their texting... after all, Madison LeCroy and Rodriguez reportedly kept their flirtation online, too.)

Bensimon’s publicist confirmed the flirty texts to Page Six — and apparently, the duo has been communicating for quite some time. “They’ve been having a fun text relationship for the last couple of months. She thinks he is charming and a gentleman,” her rep explained. “They have mutual friends and she has been talking to him about real estate.” What could be more romantic than real estate?

Jason Mendez/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

According to Rodriguez’s rep, though, real estate is all they’ve been talking about. “She reached out on a real estate opportunity and that is it,” his rep said. However, it doesn’t sound like Bensimon needs much help when it comes to her real estate endeavors. Per Page Six, she’s sold over $100 million of real estate in 2021. (BTW, if she ever feels like returning to the reality television world, maybe she could get a spot on Selling Sunset?)

Rodriguez’s rep added, “There are no flirty texts, there is nothing there. A lot of people reach out to him for business purposes.” OK, so that doesn’t sound too promising or romantic, but maybe A-Rod and Bensimon just have different definitions of flirting?

Either way, I am now hoping for Bensimon’s return to RHONY — and an A-Rod guest appearance wouldn’t hurt, either.