Addison Revealed When She Wants To Get Married & It's V Soon

She may be a single lady at the moment, but Addison Rae is hoping to tie the knot soon. In a new episode of Hailey Baldwin’s YouTube talk show Who's In My Bathroom?, Rae spilled all the tea about how she envisions her future playing out. Addison Rae's quote about getting married revealed she’s hoping for a ring ASAP.

Baldwin’s at-home talk show is all about getting down to the nitty gritty details of her guests’ personal lives, and she wasn’t afraid to dive deep with Rae. When the conversation turned to the topic of romance, the ladies got real. Baldwin wanted to know where Rae sees herself ten years down the line. “Married? Or you don’t care about that?” she asked.

Rae made it very clear she’s ready to walk down the aisle once she finds the one. "No, I do love love," the TikTok star said. "I’m a hopeless romantic. So I’ll hopefully be married. Hopefully I’ll be married like next year."

The gals also bonded over the shared experience of navigating a relationship in the spotlight. Rae recounted her earliest experience of realizing fans were invested in her relationship with Bryce Hall.

“I never really made it a point to share, you know, details about anything,” she told Baldwin. “And I think it’s kind of, part of it is like just me and, you know, Bryce for example, so many people’s eyes were on us out of nowhere. It was hard to adjust to the thought of people being interested in that, or like seeing it and reacting to it more than usual, people being concerned about your relationship stuff.”

Rae went on to explain that her last relationship made her a much more private person. “I think the lesson I learned from it is just keep your circle small, and keep your fights private, keep you know, intimate things private, and respect each other,” she said.

Throughout the course of their interview, Rae and Baldwin chowed down on po’boy sandwiches and ice cream sundaes, but it was Rae’s marriage admission that was ~a lot~ to digest.