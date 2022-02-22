It certainly seemed like Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley had called it quits when rumors of their breakup began circulating on Feb. 16. Sources explained that their busy schedules got in the way of romance and things ended amicably — but that may not be enough for Rodgers. Taking to Instagram on Feb. 21, Rodgers said he still loves Woodley in an emotional post about gratitude.

“[Shailene,] thanks for letting me chase after you the first couple months after we met, and finally letting me catch up to you and be a part of your life,” he wrote to his (former?) fiancée. “Thanks for always having my back, for the incredible kindness you show me and everyone you meet, and for showing me what unconditional love looks like, I love you and am grateful for you.” IDK about you, but I don’t publicly thank my ex for “unconditional love” on a regular basis — or ever.

Rodgers also added a photo of him and Woodley cuddling in the carousel of photos. And this picture’s definitely worth a thousand words — mostly about whether these two are really broken up or not.

Woodley did not like or comment on his post despite the tag. (They both still follow each other on Instagram, BTW.) So what is their current relationship status? Technically, Woodley and Rodger’s breakup was never confirmed by the couple themselves, so this could be a sweet ode to his current fiancée — or it could be a show of gratitude for his ex.

Rodgers finished his IG caption with a more universal message, “To everyone else, Spread love and gratitude you beautiful people, and read a book once in a while too while you’re at it. Love and peace.” Maybe, then, this post — including his message to Woodley — is just his way of spreading some “love and peace.”

Whether Rodgers and Woodley’s romantic chapter is fully closed or not, it certainly sounds like they still have an emotionally charged relationship (at least from Rodgers’ perspective). As for Woodley, the fact that she didn’t like or comment on his post seems to speak volumes. 🤷‍♀️