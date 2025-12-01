Tate McRae’s Fave Lip Oils Are 30% Off For Cyber Monday

When someone asks if you’ve finished your holiday shopping, they probably aren’t referring to the items you’re buying for yourself. We spend so much time workshopping gifts for other people — guessing their sizes, hunting for sales, and trying to choose things they don’t already own — that it’s easy to forget the importance of investing in a little self-care, especially during the winter months when the dark and cold can bring the vibes down.

One easy way to treat yourself is to shop on Cyber Monday, when you can buy things at a fraction of their full price. That red light mask you’ve seen all the celebs wearing? The lip oils you need to stock in every bag? Frankly, the only practical decision is to snag them while you have the chance to save the money. Your bank account may not technically thank you, but your glowy skin and impeccable going-out makeup will count for enough.

So, on the biggest online sale day of the year, consider this your official permission slip to stock your beauty cabinet with trending products and viral bestsellers. Who better to buy your perfect gift lineup than you? Your friends don’t even know your foundation shade range, so you might as well take things into your own hands.

$35% Off A Holy Grail Foundation

This foundation gets lots of online hype for its shade range, which includes a whopping 52 options to match every skin color and undertone. Snag it for 35% off on Cyber Monday, along with other customer faves from Rihanna’s beauty brand.

20% Off A Lip Balm That Packs A Punch

Lip balms are all over the market these days, but not all of them can pull their weight in terms of hydrating potential. This option from ILIA is packed with hyaluronic acid and sea succulents that lock in moisture and protect the skin barrier. It’s 20% off for Cyber Monday when you join the brand’s email list.

25% Off A Blush That Will Last Forever

The Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Liquid Blushes are mega-viral for their color payoff — you only need a tiny dot on each cheek for an all-over rosy look. Buy one of these now, and you’ll have it in your collection for years. Get it at 25% off along with the brand’s other beloved staples.

20% Off A Skin-Saving Hydration Mask

Beauty influencers swear by the Summer Fridays Jet Lag Mask for reviving tired skin after travel, but it also works for anytime the winter air is getting to you and your face needs some extra TLC. Wear it as your nighttime moisturizer and wake up looking glowy and refreshed. It’s 20% off on the brand’s website for Cyber Monday, plus you get a gift with purchase.

30% Off A Highlighter For Year-Round Glow

This highlighter from SheGlam is an essential for the glass skin look you’re going for on nights out. It’s shimmery and buildable, and comes in shades ranging from cool silver to warm bronze. Plus, it’s 30% off when you buy it alongside any other item — a steal for a product that’s already super affordable.

$100 Off A Red Light Device For Ultimate Luxury

You’ve seen these masks all over socials, and now it’s finally time to snag one for yourself. The TheraFace LED face mask delivers red, infrared, and blue lights to brighten skin and even texture, and you can throw it on while you’re watching TV or reading a book at night (you might creep your roommate or SO out, but it’s all in the name of beauty). It’s $100 off for the holiday shopping weekend.

30% Off Tate McRae’s Fave Lip Oils

The Neutrogena Hydro Boost Lip Oil is a drugstore makeup superhero — it’s no wonder Tate McRae is a brand ambassador. It’s high-gloss, compact, and tinted for a hint of color, all at an affordable price. Grab the full shade range for 30% off at Ulta Beauty for Cyber Monday.

20% Off A Moisturizer To Stave Off Dry Skin

No brand does moisturizing products like LANEIGE. The mega-popular Lip Sleeping Mask and Water Sleeping Mask are influencer faves for preventing dry winter skin, which means it’s the best time of year to stock up. Grab this for 20% off for Cyber Weekend.

Save Big On A Lipstick Made For Your Display Case

This lipstick is not only perfect for your full glam holiday parties, but its luxe packaging makes it a candidate for prominent display on your bathroom counter. It helps that Pat McGrath Labs is Taylor Swift’s go-to lipstick brand. Grab it for 30% off when you spend $50, 35% off $150, or 40% off $250 or more.

25% Off A Body Spray That Smells Like Vacation

Haircare brand OUAI changed lives by launching a hair and body mist in the tropical St. Barts scent, which reviewers say smells like “coconut beaches and sun tan oil” — extra necessary when the winter darkness has you feeling like you’ll never see the sun again. It’s 25% off for Cyber Monday, along with the corresponding scalp and body scrub.

30% Off A Restorative Skin Barrier Cream

Skin barrier repair is a huge SkinTok trend, and the Cicalfate + Restorative Protective Cream from French skin care brand Avène is easily one of the app’s favorite go-tos. (It also happens to be one of Hailey Bieber’s “couldn’t live without” skin care essentials.) For Cyber Week, the cult-favorite cream is 30% off with code CYBER.