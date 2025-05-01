This College Junior’s Makeup Brand Champions Inclusivity

In the midst of packed course loads, many college students spend time with friends or scroll on TikTok, but for 22-year-old Aerin Glazer, these breaks are for perfecting product packaging or meeting with brand sponsors. After battling psoriatic arthritis since she was 13, Glazer became tired of beauty products that didn’t consider her condition. And she noticed how often the beauty community only catered to able-bodied bodies. Her answer to the lack of inclusivity? Tilt Beauty.

This past February, after five years of design, Glazer launched Tilt Beauty— named for the brand’s ability to “tilt” the accessible beauty conversation — while juggling her junior year as a business major in New York University’s Stern School of Business. The inclusive makeup brand offers easy-to-hold packaging and gentle formulas for those with chronic illnesses, differently abled bodies, and sensitive skin conditions. It’s the first beauty brand to receive Arthritis Foundation’s Ease of Use certification. Plus, it was awarded the National Psoriasis Foundation seal of recognition, and it’s one of the few beauty brands to have braille packaging.

“When you’re experiencing chronic pain, all the factors [we’ve considered] can really add a layer of discomfort and otherness, and we want our products to be accessible and as easy to use as possible,” Glazer tells Elite daily.

It’s been nearly three months since launch, and already Tilt has served as the makeup sponsor for Monse’s Fall/Winter 2025 fashion show and earned a stamp of approval from influencers like Ella Mendelsohn and April Lockhart (who love the brand’s Lashcape Mascara and Grip Stick lip treatment).

Amid the excitement, Elite Daily spoke to Glazer about how she juggles school and work, TikTok beauty trends, and the “old school” organization hack she swears by.

Elite Daily: You’re studying at NYU. Why was this the best fit for you?

Aerin Glazer: They are really good at providing resources and mentors to their working students. I knew NYU had such a diverse group of students, and I wanted to learn from different perspectives. I didn’t want to be in an echo chamber. I’ve learned so much from my peers. I’ll be like, “Do you like this design?” or “Do you like this color?”

At NYU, I could also add courses to my core classes that I’m actually interested in, and that blew my mind.

ED: When did you know that you wanted to study business? Have your professors offered any advice on launching Tilt?

AG: I knew I needed the tools to get to where I am today, especially as a young person, and in my heart, business was the way to do it. I’ve developed relationships with so many of my professors. Learning from them has been unbelievable. Postlaunch, I still ask my professors for advice all the time. I say, “There’s so much I don’t know, and I don’t want to come in here and act like I know everything, because I don’t. I would love your opinion on the product.”

Without their guidance and mentorship, I can’t imagine Tilt being the same as it is today. It’s definitely given me a lot more confidence in being able to speak up in meetings and share my opinion.

Reaching out for help isn’t a weakness; it’s a strength.

ED: How do you handle the balancing act of owning a business, taking classes, and studying?

AG: It’s definitely not easy. But I am particularly motivated because the brand’s so personal to me, and it started out of my own experiences. It’s more than just a business. It’s something I truly believe in. At first, it was very difficult, but now, I’ve found my groove with managing my time and using my classes as a resource instead of a roadblock. I also really try to listen to my body and prioritize rest when I need it. At the end of the day, the mission behind Tilt Beauty is making beauty more inclusive and accessible, and that’s what really keeps me going.

ED: What’s your biggest hack for time management?

AG: I keep a written planner. I love having a pencil and paper and being able to draw out my time. I just throw it in my school bag with my computer, and it’s made all the difference for me. I am also honest with myself when I have too much on my plate. It’s knowing when to take a step back and be like “OK, what can I do to best spread this out?” I make a Top 3 list of what’s most important. After I’ve ripped the Band-Aid off, I feel more equipped to deal with the rest of my to-do list. I know it’s pretty old school, but I love it.

ED: How has it affected your social life?

AG: There are definitely days when I feel that I could be more involved with friends, but including them in the fun has strengthened so many of my friendships. Deskside meetings, testing products, and traveling to factories absolutely get in the way, but I keep a very tight circle. They understand, and I try to be the best communicator. The nice thing about New York culture is that there’s always something to do, even if it’s for a short amount of time.

When I finish my makeup routine, I feel like I can conquer anything.

ED: Any advice for young entrepreneurs in a similar position?

AG: Don't be afraid of people saying no. Don’t be afraid if something doesn’t work the first time. Having that confidence in yourself and doing things outside of work to remind you that you’re capable is super important. Try going on a walk, going to the gym, or going to the grocery store to clear your head for a little bit. I know going to the grocery store to reset sounds a little silly, but I promise it really works for me. Also, reaching out for help isn’t a weakness; it’s a strength. Most people won’t think less of you if you say “Hey, I need help.”

ED: You must have early mornings and busy days. What’s your go-to makeup routine before class?

AG: It starts with good skin prep. I love the Tower 28 SOS Spray. It’s a lifesaver. I also use the Refy Glow and Sculpt Face Primer and always reach for my Tilt Grip Stick. One of my favorite shades is Coffee Break, a really pretty neutral color. And, of course, my Tilt Lashcape mascara. The Hourglass bronzer on my eyelids is just natural and easy for class. And, for blush, I really love experimenting. The Haus Labs cheek stick is super fun.

ED: Do you have a holy-grail beauty product you always keep in your backpack?

AG: I use the Tilt Grip Stick in Original Clear on lazy days. But, if I want to feel a little spruced up, I’ll use our Day Date shade. It adds that perfect flush to my lips, so it's almost like no-makeup makeup.

ED: Any TikTok beauty trends you’ve been loving?

AG: I like the movie lips trend. It’s that perfect reddish-pinkish color. I see that all the time. I also really like a frostier look. Strawberry makeup is another good one.

ED: Has social media ever influenced you to buy any makeup products?

AG: Merit does a great job with its advertising. I recently bought their highlighter stick. There are so many other brands that do an amazing job, too. In the beauty community, we can all learn from each other, and I love that it’s so positive that we can all be supportive. It’s so much fun. It really inspires me to be the best Tilt can be.

ED: How do you incorporate self-care into your routine?

AG: I love a sleepy girl mocktail. There are so many ways to do it, like with hibiscus and magnesium. Plus, a hot shower with dried eucalyptus is really fun. I love eye patches like the Grace & Stella Energizing Eye Masks. When I need to wind down, I’ll grab a good candle, a wick trimmer, and a lighter. I think I may have, like, 1,000 candles in my apartment, so I’m a little bit of a hoarder.

And I find that doing your makeup is such a ritual and really relaxes me. There’s so much fun that never gets lost in that. When I finish my makeup routine, I feel like I can conquer anything.

ED: What can we expect from Tilt in the future?

AG: We have a couple of new launches with community activations that we’re really excited about. We want to continue to grow our Tilt family into something amazing.

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.