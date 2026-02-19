Sol de Janeiro’s scent family is basically its own category at this point. They’re warm, instantly recognizable, and offer the kind of aromas people always compliment in passing. Even if you’re not a “body mist person,” these mists have a reputation for being surprisingly wearable, and some of them last way longer than you’d expect for something that isn’t technically a full perfume. Plus, the fragrances take you on a mental vacation, which is probably why they’ve become such a staple in so many beauty routines.

Cheirosa 91 is the latest mist from the brand, and it’s already garnered some serious buzz. Meg Stalter told Elite Daily in January that it makes her “feel better about [herself].” Love Island (UK) alum Zara McDermott just repped it ahead of Valentine’s Day. It’s even been popping up all over PerfumeTok, especially among people who love sweet, cozy gourmands.

According to early reviews, it’s giving dessert-adjacent without going full cupcake body spray, and it has that signature Sol de Janeiro DNA that makes it feel less like a traditional perfume and more like an instant vibe. Fragrance enthusiasts have even compared it to cult-favorite sweet scents like Delina, Baccarat Rouge, and Burberry Her.

Sol de Janeiro

So, I tried Cheirosa 91 for myself. I wore it over a few hours, paying particular attention to how much it projected and how it wore throughout the day. Here’s what I found.

BDG product reviews and recommendations are written and conducted by writers and editors with expertise in their fields. Testers often have specific experience with the situation or product at hand, and/or their review or recommendation is provided in consultation with experts. You can learn more about our standards here.

Fast Facts:

Price: $39 for a standard bottle; $26 for the mini size.

$39 for a standard bottle; $26 for the mini size. Fragrance family: Gourmand

Gourmand Vibe: Warm, creamy, and sweet without being heavy.

Warm, creamy, and sweet without being heavy. Who this is best for: Anyone who loves cozy, skin-like sweetness that reads elevated rather than sugary.

Anyone who loves cozy, skin-like sweetness that reads elevated rather than sugary. What I like: It feels rich and textured without being overwhelming, and it transitions well from day to night.

It feels rich and textured without being overwhelming, and it transitions well from day to night. What I don’t like: Longevity on skin skews below average compared to a traditional perfume, so you’ll likely reapply throughout the day.

Longevity on skin skews below average compared to a traditional perfume, so you’ll likely reapply throughout the day. My rating: 4.2/5 — a very pleasant everyday scent with thoughtful warmth and depth.

Packaging:

Cheirosa 91 comes in Sol de Janeiro’s familiar perfume mist bottle, so if you’ve owned any of the brand’s other Cheirosa sprays before, this will look instantly recognizable. The shape, spray top, and overall feel are very much in line with the rest of the lineup — sleek, lightweight, and easy to toss into a bag for reapplication.

The main difference is in the color story. Cheirosa 91 is dressed in a warm peachy-amber tint that matches the cozy, gourmand vibe of the scent itself. It feels playful and on-brand rather than like a dramatic packaging reinvention, but it still looks cute on a vanity and fits seamlessly alongside the other numbered mists.

First Impressions:

The first spray is immediately gourmand, but it doesn’t feel like straight dessert overload. There is no slow introduction or waiting for it to develop. It hits with that signature Sol de Janeiro warmth right away (i.e. that slightly beachy, skin-close comfort they do so well), but this one feels a little more polished than some of the more tropical mists in the lineup.

What surprised me is that it does not smell like straight candy. Yes, it is sweet, but it has a creamy, musky base that keeps it from feeling completely juvenile. The opening gives dessert energy, but not in a neon frosting way. It’s more like expensive caramel melted into skin with a little floral brightness floating through.

Honestly, my overall first impression is that it’s genuinely easy to wear. It has that sweet, airy quality that feels more elevated than a typical body mist.

Sillage Check:

For a body mist, the projection is actually impressive in the first hour. When I sprayed it on my clothes and hair, it created a noticeable scent cloud. This is not one of those mists that disappears right away. It has presence, and it definitely is a scent that lingers a little after you leave the room. If you want people to notice it on a casual day out, it does the job.

That said, it is still a mist, not an extrait. It will not fill a room the way a heavy gourmand perfume would, but for the category, the sillage is above average.

The Results:

On my skin, I got a solid three to four hours before it softened into a faint sweetness. On my clothing, it lasted much longer — I could still smell it the next morning on a sweater sleeve, which is always the real test. It is the kind of mist you will probably want to reapply if you are wearing it as your main fragrance, but it does not vanish instantly.

Where It Fits In The Cheirosa Lineup:

If you’ve ever liked Cheirosa 71 or Cheirosa 40 — the ones that mix sweet florals with skin-close musk and a little vanilla — 91 feels closer to them in spirit compared to the original 62. It has that same cozy warmth, but it’s smoother and rounder. However, it still drifts more toward the gourmand end of the spectrum than the spicy or floral end.

While some of the older Cheirosa mists can feel more fun and playful, Cheirosa 91 edges a little closer to grown-up gourmand: still flirty and easy to wear, but with a softness that feels more like a warm hug than a tropical vacation. It’s the one you could wear out on a chilly night and still feel like it makes sense, not just something that smells good on a summer afternoon.

TL;DR: If you like the brand’s classic warmth but want something with a little more depth, Cheirosa 91 sits right in that sweet spot.

Is Sol de Janeiro’s Cheirosa 91 Worth The Hype?

Cheirosa 91 feels like exactly where fragrance trends are moving right now — still caramel-forward but not overly sweet. It’s playful without being childish. And it has just enough polish to feel like more than just a body spray. It’s the kind of everyday fragrance that works all season long and at all hours of the day. The sillage is strong for a mist, the longevity is solid, and it gives that delicious-smelling energy that Sol de Janeiro does better than almost anyone.

At the end of the day, Cheirosa 91 is not trying to be a complicated, mysterious perfume. It makes you smell warm and immediately approachable — like the fragrance version of a comfort movie. If you like gourmands but still want something that feels polished enough for real life, this one definitely deserves a spot in your rotation.

About Me:

As a beauty editor, I get to test a lot of viral fragrances and body mists, and I tend to gravitate toward ones that feel wearable day to day rather than just interesting for a moment. I’m drawn to scents that have personality without being overpowering, and I often judge mists by how they evolve over time — not just what they smell like right after a spray.