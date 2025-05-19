Serena Kerrigan is going off script. “A five milligram edible really takes the edge off,” she tells me of her latest nighttime ritual. The influencer known for her viral pep-talks and icebreaker card game, Let’s F*cking Date, is entering a new era as a screenwriter and actor with her series Older, Wiser, Hotter premiering on Peacock on May 19. The seven-episode rom-com follows an ambitious Serena and her real-life boyfriend Felix, as they head to Hollywood and face whimsical roadbumps in their trip —but never her confidence.

“Writing has always been my thing, I don’t love the day-in-the-life vlogs. I want to, but in reality, I’d rather film my dog,” Kerrigan confesses over Zoom from her NYC apartment. In the past year, the 31-year-old has shared the behind-the-scenes of meeting her boyfriend, moving in together, and becoming a dog mom to a dachshund named Pancho.

Since getting into a relationship, Kerrigan says her routine has changed. “My boyfriend has OCD, which isn’t the worst thing in the world, but has manifested into me showering at night, and in the morning. I’m a twice-a-day girl now.” To enhance her shower ritual, Kerrigan partnered with Niches & Nooks’ line of intimate care products. “Everything is pH- and microbiome-friendly. I love the cleanser and the mists,” the influencer adds.

Between filming feel-good content for nearly a million followers across TikTok and Instagram, as well as scripting her series, writing her Substack newsletter, and creating cinematic videos with her favorite brands, Kerrigan’s calendar is stacked. “I’ve learned to really romanticize my routine,” she says. The self-proclaimed Confidence Queen isn’t a stranger to taking care of herself and showing up as the main character in her life. Kerrigan’s number one tip for doing the same is free: mirror work. “Say ‘I love you’ in the mirror. That is free therapy. You're welcome,” Kerrigan adds, with a wink.

Ahead, the multi-hyphenate hype girl shares her secrets to feeling good, from head-to-toe – including the aromatic body wash even her boyfriend can use.

Serena’s Best-Kept Shower Secret

“My boyfriend really showed me the ritual of a shower. I have been using the Niches & Nooks Gentle Cleanser in the Vanilla and Fig scents,” Kerrigan says. Made especially (but not exclusively) for your intimate areas, the soothing cleanser lathers and comes in a variety of scents.

“The real estate in a New York City shower is small, so I need my products to do the most, and if he uses it, it’s fine. We both just smell amazing.”

Her At-Home Party Trick

“I love the vibrator from Sporty & Rich’s sexual wellness brand.” The first-ever vibrator from Sensual Sport is designed to be multi-functional, simple, and minimalist chic. “It’s very compact and fun, both for yourself and as an accessory in the bedroom.”

Her Signature Scent

“You need a great fragrance that’s your own. I heard someone say that for your wedding, you should wear a different scent than your usual — and I love that,” she says. “What if you had a first date scent or mist? It’s such a good vibe when someone smells good — it’s a non-negotiable.” This perfume, which has top notes of bergamot and white peach over musk, has become Kerrigan’s go-to spritz for date night.

To Unlock Main Character Energy

Kerrigan’s mirror of choice for her home is the Infinity Modern from CB2. But when she’s on the go, she loves a reflective phone case like this one from Casteify. “If you want to be confident, you must build that positive relationship with yourself. I always lead back to the simplicity of this: if you had a girl that you called your best friend and you never looked at her, you never hyped her up, you never acknowledged her, you never made eye contact with her, that girl would think that you hated her — and that girl that we're talking about is the girl in the mirror.”