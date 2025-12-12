If TikTok’s beloved “Ralph Lauren Christmas” had a beauty mood board, it would be all glossy lips, glowy skin, and the kind of brushed-up brows that look like they belong to someone who winters in Aspen.

The aesthetic is polished in that effortless, old-money way — the opposite of a dramatic holiday cut crease or full-glam contour. Instead, it leans into soft warmth, understated elegance, and an overall vibe that looks like it spent the morning opening exquisitely wrapped gifts in a tartan-filled living room.

“Ralph Lauren Christmas”: Beauty Edition

“The ‘Ralph Lauren Christmas’ makeup aesthetic is all about minimal yet polished glam,” says makeup artist Natalie Dresher. “It’s the kind of look that looks expensive even though it’s surprisingly easy to recreate.”

Celebrity MUA Sage Makeup agrees, adding that the signature Ralph Lauren vibe is “fresh and understated with a prominent cheek and a blushed lip…mostly warm colors — peach and warm pinks.” She describes it as makeup that “enhances rather than transforms,” using warm tones, soft washes of shimmer, and lightweight textures to create that barely there glow.

Not to mention this is the rare holiday beauty look that works for literally everything: office parties, Christmas Eve dinner, or even family card photos. Celebs like Kendall Jenner, Elle Fanning, and Katherine Langford have all emulated it perfectly in recent months.

It’s cozy-meets-chic, classic-but-modern, and doesn’t require expert-level blending skills or owning 17 different brushes. A handful of makeup staples — a hydrating primer, light foundation, warm eyeshadow quad, and a glossy red lip oil — will get you there.

Below, both Dresher and Sage break down exactly how to achieve “Ralph Lauren Christmas” makeup. Consider this your holiday beauty cheat sheet.

Step 1: Start with glowy, well-prepped skin.

Both artists emphasize skin prep. Sage starts with Aeston West Cellevitae Marine Treatment Mist to hydrate and set the base, while Dresher loves Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hydrating Grip Primer to create a smooth, grippy surface. The goal: skin that looks naturally luminous, not sparkly.

Step 2: Keep complexion light but perfected.

Skip heavy foundation. Instead of full coverage, think clean, breathable, and subtly illuminated. Sage uses Chanel Les Beiges for a sheer, skin-enhancing finish. Alternatively, simply spot conceal with Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Concealer to cover redness and dark circles without masking your skin.

Step 3: Fluff, lift, and polish your brows.

Brows are quiet but essential here — clean, brushed-up, and softly structured. Dresher recommends Rare Beauty’s Clear Brow Gel, which holds brow hairs without stiffness. Brush them upward at the front, then slightly outward toward the tail for that clean, groomed Ralph Lauren brow.

Step 4: Build warm, subtle eye definition.

Eyes should feel warm and soft, not smoky or dramatic. Try a nude palette like e.l.f. Eyeshadow Palette in Need It Nude, layering warm taupes, golds, and soft copper tones across the lid. Blend everything with a fluffy brush so there are no hard edges.

To add depth without harshness, line the lower lash line using a creamy, warm brown like NYX Professional Makeup Epic Wear Liner Stick in Deepest Brown that gives just enough definition to make your eyes pop while still looking understated.

Step 5: Curl lashes and add mascara — no heavy liner.

Instead of winged liner or bold flicks, this look relies on clean lashes for lift. Curl thoroughly, then apply your favorite mascara from root to tip. Keeping the eyes simple preserves the “minimal, heritage-inspired vibe,” Dresher says.

Step 6: Add a rosy cheek moment.

Blend a warm peach or rosy pink shade (like Milani Baked Blush in Bella Bellini) across the apples and slightly upward toward the temples.

This creates that signature Ralph Lauren flush that feels cozy and outdoorsy.

Step 7: Finish with a glossy or warm blushed lip.

Dresher’s everyday Ralph Lauren lip is the Neutrogena Hydro Boost Lip Oil in Ruby Red, which offers a sheer tint that looks juicy and effortless. For a more elevated evening vibe, Sage recommends DIOR’s Rouge Dior #964 Ambitious, a deep plum red that complements the cheeks without overpowering them.

Both options give lips that warm, blushed red that feels timeless.

Step 8: Lock everything in with soft setting and subtle powder.

Once everything is blended, Dresher suggests misting your face again with a hydrating setting spray (like e.l.f. Power Grip Dewy Setting Spray) for a skin-like finish. Sage adds a light dusting of translucent powder only on the T-zone to keep the glow looking intentional, not shiny.

And there you have it — holiday party-ready in eight easy steps. It’s a (Ralph Lauren) Christmas miracle.

Sources:

Natalie Dresher, makeup artist

Sage Makeup, celebrity makeup artist