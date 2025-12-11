Picture this: You’re sitting by a crackling fireplace, there’s a golden retriever asleep on a plaid throw blanket, and you’re wearing a cable-knit sweater that probably smells like cedar and old money. That’s the energy of “Ralph Lauren Christmas” — and now it’s making its way onto your nails.

What Is The “Ralph Lauren Christmas” Aesthetic?

Instead of maximalist chrome or Grinch-y greens, this TikTok-beloved look — which predominantly applies to decor — leans into those preppy holiday vibes and quiet-luxury details that feel more Fifth Avenue townhouse than Santa’s workshop.

“‘Ralph Lauren Christmas’ nails focus on classic Ralph Lauren themes,” says Lia Smith, OPI North America Brand Education Manager and nail tech. “Envision rich red tartans, luxe brass, and silver details.” It’s the manicure version of your favorite Ralph Lauren ad: polished but still cozy enough for cocoa and a Hallmark movie marathon.

The best part? You don’t need a Hamptons house or professional manicurist on call to pull it off. With the right polish shades, a little patience, and a tiny nail art brush, you can DIY a tartan manicure that looks genuinely expensive. It’s intricate enough to feel special for a holiday party or New Year’s toast, but subtle enough that it won’t clash with your outfits — whether you’re in sequins, satin, or just your favorite worn-in sweater.

Below, Smith breaks down exactly how to get the look at home, step by step, using OPI shades to create that signature Ralph Lauren red tartan. Screenshot this, grab your polishes, and queue up your coziest playlist because your nails are about to look like they came straight off a holiday campaign shoot.

Step 1: Prep like a pro.

Start by removing any old polish, gently pushing back your cuticles, and shaping your nails into a short square or squoval. (According to Smith, these shapes feel the most “Ralph Lauren sweater cuff” chic.) Lightly buff the surface so the polish grips better, then wipe nails clean with a bit of alcohol or nail cleanser.

Step 2: Lay down your base.

Apply a thin layer of base coat to protect your nails and help prevent staining. Once that dries, paint two coats of OPI Red Velvet Vixen as your base shade.

This deep, rich red is the star of the look and instantly sets that classic heritage vibe. Let it dry thoroughly so your tartan lines don’t drag or smear.

Step 3: Map out your plaid grid.

Using a fine nail art detail brush, start by painting your main vertical and horizontal lines. Smith recommends using the OPI shades Nougat By Nature, Alpine Snow, Midnight Mantra, and Rated Pea-G to build dimension, but you should feel free to grab your fave holiday shades.

“A combination of thin and thick lines can add interest to the tartan look,” she explains, so don’t stress about every line being identical.

Step 4: Build depth with layered lines.

Start with slightly thicker lines in a neutral (e.g. Nougat By Nature) stripe that softens the red, then layer thinner white (e.g. Alpine Snow) lines over and across them. Add a few deep navy (e.g. Midnight Mantra) lines to ground the pattern and, finally, a couple of subtle green (e.g. Rated Pea-G) stripes for that quiet holiday touch. Keep the brush strokes light and controlled, and work one nail at a time.

Step 5: Clean up the edges.

Dip a small angled brush in polish remover and carefully clean up around your cuticles and sidewalls to keep the design looking sharp and intentional. The tartan is busy enough — crisp edges help it read elevated, not messy.

Step 6: Seal and gloss.

Once your lines are fully dry, finish with a generous layer of glossy top coat, like OPI Infinite Shin Nail Lacquer, to smooth everything out and lock in the design.

This not only makes the tartan look more cohesive, but also amplifies that “luxe brass and silver detail” effect when your nails catch the light around the tree, at the office party, or in every holiday photo you’re tagged in.

Source:

Lia Smith, OPI North America Brand Education Manager and nail tech