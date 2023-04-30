Pamper Your Mom With Spa-Worthy DIY Skincare Kits This Mother’s Day

Considering all they do, every mom deserves some relaxation, rejuvenation, and pampering. Enter Peak Scents, the skin-loving, plant-based skincare brand that has everything mom needs to pamper, hydrate, and get her skin glowing this Mother’s Day.

The Peak Scents Story

With the intention of bringing “soul care” through clean, plant-based skincare, Peak Scents was created by second-generation herbalist DeeAnn Tracy, who holds a degree in botanical medicine. Inspired by her time as a river guide in the Grand Canyon, Tracy formulated the pure botanical skincare line after experiencing the impact that harsh desert conditions can have on your skin. Fueled by her passion for nature, environmental sustainability, and skin health, all products are infused with organic botanical ingredients, vitamins, super fruit extracts, pure essential oils, and natural collagen boosters including peptides, alpine rose stem cells, green tea, aloe, vitamin C, and hyaluronic acid.

The brand’s philosophy of creating highly effective, natural skincare solutions can also be found in the fact they source ​​cold-pressed, raw, and organic oils. Peak Scents’ herbs are wildcrafted, meaning they’re harvested from their natural habitat, and infused with sunflower, grapeseed, or olive oil using a slow method to lock in the potency of all nutrients. The brand’s products are also non-toxic and cruelty-free — only food-grade preservatives are used.

Peak Scents’ Mother’s Day Gift Guide

And while you can’t go wrong with anything from the brand’s line-up, the Ultimate Facial Bundle and Mini Mask Bundle help take the guesswork out of Mother’s Day gifting.

Gift mom a spa-worthy organic facial from the comfort of her own bathroom (fluffy robe not included) with the Ultimate Facial Bundle. In this bundle, mom will be delighted to find five hero products from the Peak Scents skincare collection: Rose Phyto3 Foaming Cleanser, Rose Phyto3 Toner, Rose Phyto3 Facial Oil, Rose Phyto3 Facial Mist, Power Repair Hyaluronic + C Serum, as well as the Jade Roller so she can massage the products into her skin, soaking up all the cleansing, nourishing, and healing goodness. Together, these natural wonders work to improve the skin’s firmness and elasticity, reducing the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles, and redness. They also help even out the skin tone, and boost hydration and radiance.

Mom can also make her skincare routine more luxe with the Mini Mask Bundle, featuring four nourishing, super-moisturizing products for the face and body. (It’s also a more wallet-friendly option depending on your gift-giving budget.) Body Nürish Coconut Sugar Scrub, crafted with pink kaolin clay, coconut milk, brown sugar, and exotic oils, is the perfect shower buddy to smooth and hydrate the skin. Body Nürish Almond Honey Face Mask is also enhanced with botanicals to gently exfoliate, cleanse and nourish. Body Nürish Renewal Peel Face Mask is enriched with fruit and beta-enzymes to lift dead skin cells and unveil a healthy radiant complexion. And, lastly, Body Nürish Green Clay Refinisher Mask is infused with vitamin C and green clay to purify the skin and balance oil production.

Glowing Reviews

Judging by the reviews from skincare devotees, mom is going to be pretty happy with her gift.

One reviewer raved about the Ultimate Facial Bundle: “I absolutely love all the products in this bundle. I have been using the Rose Phyto line, but this purchase gave me the opportunity to try other Peak Scents products like the Rose Facial Oil. And I especially like the Power Repair Hyaluronic + C Serum. I always wanted a jade roller but never purchased one. I love it! It feels amazing and helps all the wonderful products ‘soak’ into my skin. Give this bundle a try. You won’t regret it.”

And another has found an ideal gift in the Mini Mask Bundle, writing, “I have been giving this gift left and right! It's perfect for anyone and it's already packaged neatly so I don't have to panic-search for a gift bag at home. I have to admit, I bought one of these for myself too and I've been having so much fun with the masks. I use the sugar scrub on my hands as I do a lot of work outside and it makes them instantly soft and glowy.”

This Mother’s Day, spoil your mom with an at-home spa session by shopping Peak Scent’s Ultimate Facial Bundle and Mini Mask Bundle. And even more good news: When you order the Ultimate Facial Bundle, you’ll get 20% off now through May 14.