Microcurrent devices have become one of the most talked-about beauty tools — and NuFace’s iconic facial toning device is often credited as the gateway product. Celebs like Bella Hadid, Khloe Kardashian, and Jennifer Aniston have helped cement microcurrent as the secret weapon for sculpted cheekbones, lifted brows, and that snatched-but-natural look. The promise is impressive: just a few minutes a day with some zaps and conductive gel, and suddenly your face is said to look more defined, with no needles or downtime needed.

NuFace isn’t the only microcurrent device on the market anymore, and at $395, it’s definitely not the most affordable. As the category has exploded, more brands have introduced their own versions, each claiming to lift, tone, firm, or contour just as well (sometimes with added bells and whistles, like LED or electrical muscle stimulation). The result? An expensive field of devices that seem confusing until you actually try them.

So I did. I tested five of the most popular NuFace alternatives for at least one week each — ranging from sleek, tech-heavy tools to more minimalist wands — to see which ones felt worth the investment. I paid attention to lift, ease of use, comfort, and whether I could realistically stick to using them consistently.

Below, I break down how each device performed, what it’s best for, and who should actually consider buying it.

Best Compact Device: Foreo BEAR

Key features:

Anti-shock system.

Compact, silicone-coated design.

App-connected intensity settings.

At just over $300 at full price (and frequently on sale), Foreo BEAR is one of the most popular microcurrent devices I’ve tried — its compact size and soft silicone exterior make it feel less clinical than traditional facial toning tools, and it fits naturally into your hand without feeling bulky or intimidating. From the first use, the microcurrent feels controlled and precise rather than shocking, which makes it easier to focus on technique instead of bracing yourself for each pass.

In terms of results, the BEAR delivered subtle but consistent lift in just one use, especially along my cheekbones, jawline, and brow area. That said, it does require a bit more commitment if you want to maintain those results since the effect goes away a few hours later. Between the app and the need to develop a routine around it, I think it’s best suited for someone who’s serious about keeping up with facial toning. I found it worked best when paired with a conductive serum and used a few times a week.

Pros: The BEAR is extremely user-friendly and comfortable, even for beginners. It’s lightweight, easy to travel with, and doesn’t require a steep learning curve. The anti-shock system makes treatments feel smoother and less startling than some stronger devices.

Cons: Results are more gradual and subtle, especially compared to higher-powered tools. If you’re looking for dramatic sculpting, this may feel too gentle. It also relies heavily on the app for customization.

Rating: 4.4/5.

Best Budget-Friendly Device: Skin Gym Microcurrent Wand

Key features:

Dual metal probes.

Single-button operation.

Lightweight design.

The Skin Gym Microcurrent Wand is as straightforward as microcurrent devices get — and that simplicity is exactly its selling point at just $99. There’s no app, overwhelming settings, or learning curve. The wand format makes it easy to target specific areas, like under the eyes, along the jawline, or around the mouth, i.e., where puffiness tends to linger.

While the power level is noticeably lower than higher-end devices, it still delivers visible depuffing and light toning with consistent use. It’s not the kind of device that gives instant, dramatic sculpting overnight, but with regular use, it noticeably improved my facial definition and overall tone. This is the kind of tool that works best as a maintenance device rather than a transformation tool. If you’re new to microcurrent or want an affordable way to test whether facial toning fits into your routine, it’s an accessible, low-commitment starting point that doesn’t feel like a waste of money.

Pros: It’s affordable, intuitive, and easy to incorporate into a routine. Perfect if you’re microcurrent-curious but not ready to invest heavily.

Cons: There are no advanced settings or app controls, and the power level is noticeably lower than premium devices. Results require patience and consistency.

Rating: 4.2/5.

Best Results-Driven Device: ZIIP HALO

Key features:

Dual-waveform technology.

App-guided facial programs.

Medical-grade conductivity.

The ZIIP HALO feels like the most advanced device in this lineup, and it shows. Unlike traditional tools, it uses both microcurrent and nanocurrent technology, which allows it to address not only muscle toning but also overall skin health. The $400 device is sleek and ergonomic, and the app-guided routines take the guesswork out of where to place the device and how long to hold it. It’s also one of the more celebrity-trusted choices — stars like Jennifer Aniston and Elizabeth Olsen have used ZIIP for lift and depuffing, which makes sense given how quickly this treatment works.

Results-wise, this is where I saw the most noticeable lift instantly, particularly around my brows and cheekbones. After just one pass, the side of my face that had the treatment looked more sculpted and slightly tighter compared to the side I didn’t do. It makes for some crazy before-and-after photos, and really instant gratification compared to the others.

Pros: Results are visible faster, and the app offers clear, structured routines. It feels like a true upgrade in terms of technology.

Cons: It’s just as expensive as NuFace, app-dependent, and the learning curve is steeper than simpler devices.

Rating: 4.8/5.

Best Multi-Use Device: Medicube AGE-R Booster Pro

Key features:

EMS + LED + skin care booster modes.

Multiple intensity levels.

Sleek handheld design.

The Medicube AGE-R Booster Pro (a Kardashian favorite!) stands out because it doesn’t try to be just a microcurrent device. Instead, it combines EMS, LED therapy, and a booster mode designed to enhance skin care absorption (all for just over $200 on sale), making it more of a full skin care tool than a dedicated toning device. The design is sleek and intuitive, but there’s definitely a learning curve when it comes to switching between modes and understanding what each function does.

While the microcurrent effect alone isn’t as sculpting as devices like ZIIP or Foreo BEAR, the overall improvement in my skin texture, brightness, and firmness was definitely noticeable by the end of the one-week mark. This device is best for someone who wants visible skin improvement beyond lifting (think smoother skin, better glow, and enhanced results from serums) rather than dramatic facial contouring alone.

Pros: Versatile, customizable, and great for people who love tech-heavy skin care tools. Skin looks brighter and firmer over time.

Cons: Not as targeted for facial sculpting, and switching modes can feel overwhelming at first.

Rating: 4.7/5.

Best Custom Tool: Therabody TheraFace PRO

Key features:

Microcurrent + percussion + LED.

Interchangeable attachments.

Professional-grade power.

The TheraFace PRO is essentially the Swiss Army knife of facial devices. Designed by the same brand behind the Theragun, it brings a very performance-driven approach to facial care. In addition to microcurrent, it includes percussion massage, LED light therapy, and cleansing attachments, making it feel more like a professional tool kit than a single-use beauty gadget.

When it comes to microcurrent, the TheraFace PRO is powerful and effective, especially for jawline and cheek definition. My complexion looked visibly snatched after a couple of uses. But the real value is in how customizable the experience is, which makes it feel worth the $420 price tag (or less if you can snag it on sale). You can combine treatments depending on what your face needs that day. This is best for someone who loves devices, wants maximum versatility, and doesn’t mind spending time learning how to get the most out of it.

Pros: Extremely powerful and versatile. Great for people who want one investment tool that replaces several devices.

Cons: Bulky and expensive if you only want microcurrent. It takes time to learn and commit to using fully.

Rating: 4.8/5.