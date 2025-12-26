LED face masks have gone from dermatologist-only devices to one of the most viral beauty tools on the internet. Every time I open TikTok, someone is wearing a glowing robot helmet claiming it erased their pores, tightened their jawline, and probably filed their taxes while it was at it. Even celebs swear by them — and the range is wild. Some masks look like chic space-age sunglasses, others look like horror-movie props, and the price tags swing anywhere from $99 to “if this doesn’t give me a new face, I want a refund.”

What Do LED Masks *Do*?

LED (light-emitting diode) therapy itself isn’t a gimmick — dermatologists have used it for years. Red light is known for stimulating collagen and reducing inflammation, blue light targets acne-causing bacteria, and newer tools even incorporate near-infrared for deeper skin benefits.

But whether an at-home mask actually works depends on various factors:

wavelength strength,

distance from skin,

consistency of use,

and how well the brand designed the device.

And with so many viral options, the category has become oversaturated and extremely expensive to experiment with.

So, I did what any beauty editor who cannot resist a beauty claim would do. I tried six of the most viral LED face masks to see which ones delivered visible results. I wore each mask consistently for consecutive days (yes, I looked like a futuristic Power Ranger every night), tracked changes in brightness, plumpness, texture, and overall skin clarity, and took notes the way a Type-A Sagittarius would.

The verdict? Some LED masks absolutely deliver. Some are good… but overpriced. If you’re curious which ones are worth your money, I’ve broken down everything below. Here are my honest reviews, and how they score:

TheraFace Mask Glo Therabody $380 $330 See on Therabody Key features: Full-face red + near-infrared LED

Lightweight design

App-connected customization Pros: The Kendall Jenner-backed TheraFace Mask Glo feels closest to what you'd expect from an in-office LED treatment, both in terms of design and the results it delivers. My face looked brighter even after a week of consistent use. Even though it’s rigid, it has a more face-hugging shape than many LED masks on the market because of the cushioned eye surrounds and adjustable Velcro strap that helps it sit securely without slipping. It’s also surprisingly lightweight, meaning I could wear it through an entire episode of Love Island without my cheeks throbbing or the straps digging into my scalp. The app interface and connectivity is genuinely useful, letting you customize your light settings without guessing what each button means. Cons: The main annoyance was that there’s no mouth hole, which does allow it to treat fine lines around the mouth, but also makes the fit feel more enclosed. One session cycle is a little longer at a full 12 minutes, which is supposed to keep the light dose more effective, but will require more time set aside in your day. Overall Score: 4.4/5 Dermatologist-level results for those willing to splurge.

Red Light Face Mask HigherDOSE $349 See on HigherDOSE Key features: Flexible silicone mask

Red + near-infrared wavelengths Pros: What makes HigherDOSE’s mask stand out is how comfortable it is. The silicone base molds to the face in a way rigid masks simply can’t, making it ideal for people who want a mask they can wear daily without feeling like they’re trapped inside a sci-fi helmet. The red and near-infrared combo is excellent for soothing inflammation and boosting radiance — and after a week, my eczema spots looked calmer and more even in tone. It’s also incredibly easy to travel with, rolling up neatly into a compact pouch that doesn’t hog suitcase space. I love that it’s cordless, so you can go about your day without feeling tethered to a spot. Cons: Because it’s so flexible, the mask doesn’t always sit flush on every part of the face (especially around the nose and jawline), which can affect how evenly the light penetrates. The results also tend to be subtle unless you’re genuinely consistent with use; this isn’t a “three sessions and you’re transformed” type of mask. If you want immediate anti-aging or acne-control improvements, it might feel too gentle. Overall Score: 4.3/5 A comfortable, calming option ideal for inflammation maintenance.

Solawave Wrinkle Retreat Pro Light Therapy Face Mask Walmart $390 $210 See on Walmart Key features: Multi-wavelength LED (red, blue, amber)

Sculpted mask frame Pros: Solawave's mask is a standout for its versatility. The mix of red, blue, and amber light technologies makes it a great choice if you're addressing multiple skin concerns at once — fine lines, hyperpigmentation, and breakouts all get some attention here. The structured frame feels sturdy and luxe, and the coverage across the cheeks and forehead is particularly strong. I also appreciated that the mask doesn’t get warm, so long sessions didn’t leave my face sweaty or flushed. Cons: While the structure makes the mask feel premium, it also means it can feel heavy after the 15-minute mark, especially along the cheekbones. The battery life isn’t impressive, so if you forget to charge it, you’re out of luck for the night. And while it performs well, its results aren’t dramatically different from lower-priced options, making the cost a little harder to justify unless you truly want the triple-light system. Overall Score: 4.2/5 A great multitasking device for those juggling both acne and anti-aging needs.

Shark CryoGlow Ulta $350 See on Ulta Key features: Cooling gel mask integration

Remote control functions Pros: The Shark CryoGlow mask is easily the most fun device of the bunch — and surprisingly effective. The addition of cooling undereye therapy is the true standout here. It’s especially refreshing and makes it perfect for mornings before makeup when you wake up puffy or dull. There are so many modes (an anti-aging option, an anti-inflammatory acne treatment, a maintenance setting, and a cooling-only protocol), and I appreciated that you can control the functions and intensity level via remote control. Cons: The tradeoff for its versatility is bulk. This mask is significantly larger than the others, and you can’t exactly multitask while wearing it unless you have perfect neck strength. Also, the fan is somewhat loud — it’s not a device that is discreet by any means. Keep in mind the remote attaches to the mask with a yard-long cord, so that can get finicky when multitasking. Overall Score: 4.8/5 Ideal for people who want special undereye attention.

Dr. Dennis Gross DRx SpectraLite FaceWare Pro Sephora $455 See on Sephora Key features: Medical-grade red + blue LED

Proven clinical results Pros: This is the mask that tends to convert LED skeptics. The light strength is noticeably higher than most at-home devices, which is why dermatologists consistently rank it as one of the most effective options on the market. After trying it myself, I have to agree: The texture is smoother, breakouts heal faster, and overall tone improves with just a few minutes per day. If you’re impatient and want quick results, this is probably your best bet. The mask is also incredibly efficient — each session is only three minutes, which removes the biggest barrier to consistency. Cons: The rigid structure is not the most comfortable; it sits on the face like a molded shell, so lying down is more comfortable than trying to walk around. The biggest drawback is the price — this mask sits firmly in luxury territory, and even as someone who tests beauty gadgets for a living, I paused before imagining this as a long-term investment considering there are no added features like the CryoGlow. Also, if you’re sensitive to bright light, this one can feel intense until you get used to it. Overall Score: 4.8/5 Still the gold standard for transformative LED results at home.

CurrentBody Skin LED Light Therapy Face Mask Walmart $380 See on Walmart Key features: Flexible silicone

Red + near-infrared light Pros: The CurrentBody mask offered some of the best glow-boosting results out of everything I tried. Its flexible silicone design lets it sit closer to the skin than most, which helps the light penetrate more effectively. After a few weeks, my skin looked smoother and more luminous, and even my typically unobservant guy friends remarked I was glowing after about a week of using it consistently. Cons: The straps can loosen over time, which means occasional readjusting mid-session. Similar to the Dennis Gross option, CurrentBody’s is also a bigger $$$ investment and sits in a higher tier of the bunch. Overall Score: 4.7/5 A top-tier option for anyone prioritizing radiance results.

Final Thoughts

After testing all six LED face masks, the biggest takeaway is that there isn’t one “best” option for everyone — it really depends on what you want out of LED therapy and how you plan to use it. Some masks are better for long-term maintenance and glow, while others are designed for quicker, more visible changes. Comfort, wearability, and consistency matter just as much as the light technology itself, because even the most powerful device won’t deliver results if you don't want to use it regularly. The good thing is that there’s truly an option here for every skin goal, whether you’re focused on calming redness, boosting radiance, or smoothing texture.

That said, if you’re impatient like me and want results fast, Dr. Dennis Gross’ DRx SpectraLite FaceWare Pro stands out as the quickest winner. The higher-intensity LEDs and ultra-short treatment time make it feel the most effective in the least amount of effort, perfect if you want visible improvements without committing to long sessions.

CurrentBody’s LED Light Therapy Mask, on the other hand, is ideal if your focus is glow, maintenance, and overall skin health. It’s comfortable, easy to wear consistently, and delivers that steady radiance boost over time. If you want something cordless and customizable, Therabody’s Theraface Mask Glo (and its corresponding app) has a really easy and manageable system. And for anyone dealing with puffiness or undereye concerns, Shark’s CryoGlow mask is unmatched — the cooling element combined with LED makes it especially satisfying for depuffing and refreshing tired skin.

Ultimately, the best LED mask is the one that aligns with your goals — and when you're actually committed to the process, the results are very real.