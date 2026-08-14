There’s no threat to my bank account quite like a beauty device. I consider myself (mostly) immune to the temptations of my TikTok FYP, but I am a mere mortal in the face of a gadget that purports to give me perfect skin. And if it’s also approved by gorgeous celebs? I’m a goner, and so is my credit card bill.

Such is the case for the Lyma Laser, a nearly $6,000 piece of beauty tech that has graced the bedside tables of many an A-lister since it launched in the U.S. after FDA approval in 2022. Sabrina Carpenter, Sofia Richie Grainge, Jourdan Dunn, Cynthia Erivo, Hailey Bieber, Ana de Armas, and more have all been spotted using this device, which promises to even skin tone and texture, improve elasticity, and brighten your complexion over time. I’ve been curious about it (read: coveting it) for years. So when I got the chance to test the at-home laser, courtesy of the brand, I made all necessary adjustments to incorporate it into my daily routine.

Now, after three weeks of diligent testing of the Lyma Laser Pro (the brand’s latest model), I have some thoughts. Read on for my honest review of the pros and cons.

Fast Facts:

Price: $5,995 (yes, you read that correctly)

$5,995 (yes, you read that correctly) What this is best for: Addressing a wide variety of skin concerns, including scarring, hyperpigmentation, and dark spots.

Addressing a wide variety of skin concerns, including scarring, hyperpigmentation, and dark spots. What I like: True to its reputation, this tool feels incredibly luxe. It’s sleek, compact, and glides smoothly on the skin, and I found myself genuinely looking forward to using it every day.

True to its reputation, this tool feels incredibly luxe. It’s sleek, compact, and glides smoothly on the skin, and I found myself genuinely looking forward to using it every day. What I don’t like: You really have to commit to incorporating this into your routine. You’ll need to use it for at least 15 to 20 minutes daily to see results over time — a tough sell for low-maintenance divas who want to get ready in 10 minutes or less.

You really have to commit to incorporating this into your routine. You’ll need to use it for at least 15 to 20 minutes daily to see results over time — a tough sell for low-maintenance divas who want to get ready in 10 minutes or less. My rating: 4/5

Lyma Laser Pro:

The Lyma Laser Pro uses low-level cold laser technology at a wavelength of 808 nanometers to penetrate beneath the skin’s surface without damaging cells. What sets Lyma apart from other at-home devices on the market (and helps explain its eye-popping price tag) is how powerful it is. Red-light masks promise similar effects using LED light, but the medical-grade laser technology is able to penetrate the skin more deeply, providing more targeted and noticeable results. It’s a cold, nonthermal laser, so unlike the resurfacing lasers you’d get at a derm’s office (which work by controlled heat and damage), this one doesn’t hurt the skin, and Lyma says the Pro matches the output of a professional in-office device. The goal is to help encourage skin to produce more collagen and elastin, which improves hydration and encourages cell repair over time. It is FDA cleared, safe for all skin tones, and can be used on clean skin or over makeup.

According to its loyal user base, the difference is noticeable. “Not an ad, just telling you this is one of the best things I’ve ever used on my face,” Kate Hudson shared in a 2023 Instagram story. “This transformed my skin,” Grainge told her followers in 2024.

First Impressions:

My Lyma Laser Pro arrived in extremely chic, matte black packaging, complete with a matching base, silk pouch, and USB charging cord. The laser itself feels substantial without being heavy, weighing just under 1 pound for comfortable use. It comes with plenty of safety labels — this is real laser technology, after all — telling you not to stare directly into the beam.

I watched a few instruction videos online to figure out how to use it, but the process is pretty straightforward. You press the button to turn on the laser, then glide or hold it on problem areas of the face. (You can also use it on other parts of the body, like neck, hands, arms — you name it.) The laser flashes after three minutes to let you know it’s time to move onto a new area. You can use it as many times as you want without damaging the skin, but Lyma suggests no more than a total of one hour per treatment area per day.

I found it easiest to make time for this in the evenings, when I was on my couch watching TV. Five to six treatment spots takes 15 to 20 minutes total to hit — not a problem on a cozy night in, but a bit harder to make time for when you’ve been out for drinks and are getting home late. I had multiple nights where I almost fell asleep using this in bed, but true to my commitment to the cause, I still made it happen. (Boots on the ground journalism!)

This tool is also just extremely fun to use. I felt so fancy gliding it around my face every night before returning it to its case on my bedside table. It’s a little ritual that has made me feel better about my skin and how I care for it.

The Results:

I haven’t had enough time with my laser yet to be able to vouch for the full range of effects. It’s recommended to use the Lyma daily for at least three months to see substantial brightening and tightening effects in the skin.

Three weeks in, I have started to notice a decrease in redness, which is the predominant concern on my rosacea-prone face. I was surprised to look at my before and after photos and see that my skin has noticeably evened out, with the bumps from my acne scarring also going down a bit. On my third week of using the laser, one of my friends asked if I had recently gotten a facial because my skin was so glowy. Am I... a convert now? I might be.

Before. Sarah Ellis After. Sarah Ellis INFO 1/2 PREV NEXT

Is The Lyma Laser Worth The $$$?

It depends. The Lyma Laser Pro is prohibitively expensive for the vast majority of people, and I would never tell you to spend this kind of money on something that isn’t an essential step in your routine. I would put this laser in the category of “really nice to have” if you’ve got the funds and want to treat yourself, but there are plenty of other things you can buy for cheaper that help with similar skin concerns, including red-light masks and microcurrent devices.

One random piece of feedback is that it’s hard to tell when the laser flashes unless it’s really dark in the room, so if you’re sitting in low light while using it, you may have to keep track of the three-minute increments yourself. This wasn’t an huge issue, but for something this expensive, it would be nice if it included a vibration to let you know it’s time to move on to the next area.

It’s also worth noting that much of the information about Lyma’s technology comes directly from Lyma’s website, or from dermatologists who work directly with the brand. That’s not to say the tool isn’t effective — its legions of enthusiastic fans are proof that something is working — but it’s wise to proceed with caution when considering a big purchase like this. As always, talk to your derm (and read nonsponsored reviews, like this one) to get a balanced perspective before you buy.

Still, I am low-key dreading the day I have to send back my Lyma Laser — she’s become my trusted friend and favorite beauty ritual in the past three weeks. I would never have been able to try this ultra-luxe gadget without a testing offer from the brand, and while it’s officially on my wish list, it’s not something my regular budget will allow for at this point. For now, I’ll just have the beautiful memories from its three-week span on my nightstand, and the confidence from the lovely compliment I accrued during that time. (Sorry for the drama; I blame my Cancer moon.)

About Me:

I’m an aesthetic-loving Libra rising who keeps my skin care simple with luxe touches — think refrigerated eye patches, lots of hydration, and a serum here and there. I love a daily ritual, but I need it to be realistic and workable for my busy life, so balance is key.