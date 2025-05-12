Alycia Parks isn’t one to manifest. As she plays her way through the WTA Tour, the 24-year-old tennis pro is taking it one day at a time. “My goals are to stay positive and be in the moment,” she says. She has more tangible plans, too. “Rankingwise, I’d like to be higher than my career high. In 2024, my year-end ranking was 40. I want to be in the Top 25 this year.”

In the meantime, Parks keeps her daily routine consistent — something she’s learning to appreciate more. “Sometimes, I get bored of waking up and doing the same thing, day after day. I do my routine, go to the court, warm up, have a snack, and play a match on repeat,” she says. “I was talking to a friend about it — he’s a football player — and he told me, ‘I know that feeling, but remember other people would die to be your situation.’”

“A lot of people get up, go to work, and it’s boring to them,” she says. “At least I get to travel the world, meet different people, and try new foods on top of doing something I love. Even when it feels boring at times, I know deep down that it’s something I love to do.”

To keep her game on point, she prioritizes self-care. This year, Parks partnered with Gillette Venus, the official razor of the Women’s Tennis Association. She says a fresh shave is one part of her beauty regimen. “I just like to feel put-together. That’s all I need.”

Here, Parks details how she prepares for matches and unwinds after games.

Elite Daily: Can you walk me through your day-of pre-match routine?

Alycia Parks: I wake up, play some music, make sure my clothes are in my bag, wash my face, tone it, moisturize, and put on sunscreen. I shave with the Venus MoistureGlide Razor, which stays in my bag. I want to make sure I am looking good and feeling good — smooth everywhere.

I use the Sol de Janeiro 76 body mist before and after practice — it’s my favorite. To make it last longer, you put on Vaseline first and then spray it. Then I put Vaseline on my lips to keep them moisturized.

ED: Do you feel any nerves before playing?

AP: I do not get nervous. I do the same routine before every match, throw on some headphones, and get in my zone.

I do like to play the first match of the day, though, because it gets me in a better routine. I prefer that over waiting to watch the matches, not knowing how long they’re going to go.

ED: What about postmatch? What does recovery look like?

AP: It depends whether I win or lose. If I win, I get off the court, go to the locker room, change, do physio, stretch, cool down, and have some food. Then I head back to the hotel, change into some casual clothes, and go out to dinner. Come back, go to bed, repeat.

If the match goes the other way... you don’t want to know my answer. If I lose, I want to leave the site as soon as possible. I grab my strings and go straight to the hotel. If there’s a flight that day, I’ll be on it.

ED: Does your self-care regimen change when you’re on the road?

AP: It stays pretty consistent. I like to have my hair, nails, and lashes done. Anywhere I go, I’ll find a place for that.

ED: Does your beauty routine — hair, nails, and lashes — impact how you feel on the court?

AP: Yes. There was one time I had my hair braided, and I didn’t like my braids. I was mad on the court because I knew my hair didn’t look good. As soon as the match ended, I took those braids out and got new ones, so I’d feel good playing.

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.