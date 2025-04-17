Peyton Stearns is only 23, but the tennis pro has already reached a career-high ranking inside the Top 50. During her sophomore year at the University of Texas at Austin in 2022, she left her collegiate career behind to go pro. Since then, she has been on the WTA Tour, competing in tournaments like the Billie Jean Cup and Miami Open.

“My perspective has definitely changed since going pro. Now, this is my career. This is how I make a living. This is my reputation. It’s a little bit more pressure,” the Ohio native says. Still, some things have stayed the same. “You would expect that you would eventually stop getting nervous, but I feel like nerves just show that you care.”

To keep her stress levels in check, Stearns prioritizes her support system. “My inner circle’s opinions are the only ones that matter to me,” she says — specifically naming her coach, family, and friends as sources of advice. “Anyone outside of that circle, I couldn’t care less.”

Stearns also has a consistent wellness routine that follows her wherever she goes. From Paris to New York, her go-to razor, makeup wipes, and morning pick-me-up stay the same — and this season, she’s partnered with Gillette Venus, the official razor of the Women’s Tennis Association. “I always use the extra smooth sensitive razor,” she says. “It has the lubricant built in, so you don't have to travel with that excess stuff — shaving cream and body lotion — you normally need.”

Here, Stearns opens up about her other self-care essentials, the best advice she’s gotten from a fellow tennis pro, and why she thinks more pros will be hiring sports psychs.

Gillette Venus

Elite Daily: What are your wellness essentials when you’re on the road?

Peyton Stearns: Every morning, I take a ginger shot. The pre-packaged juice ones are amazing because they throw some sugar or pineapple juice in it to make it sweeter.

Overseas, they can be hard to find, so I travel with a powder version of ginger and turmeric pepper. You put it in some hot water and drink it like a tea. I swear by it to help with allergies and colds.

ED: What about your beauty must-haves?

PS: I use Supergoop! sunscreen all the time. The Neutrogena wipes are great, too. They’re so quick and easy, especially when you’re stepping off court right into a media interview. The Obagi facial lotion is also amazing, especially when I’m playing on clay, which is a drier atmosphere.

ED: How do you recover after a match?

PS: I just brought a physiotherapist onto my team, so we have the same cool-down every time. It takes about 30 to 45 minutes. I hop on the bike, do some stretching, and fuel up with a protein shake. When I lose, it's more of a solemn cool-down, no one's bothering me. But when I win, it's a lot more upbeat.

ED: Who else is on your team?

PS: I have a tennis coach (right now, I’m actually in the market for a new one), a physio, and a sports psych.

ED: Is hiring a sports psych common?

PS: It's starting to become more popular. The best of the best have these people on their team, and you can see how well they're doing. So, it’s starting to trickle down as players realize they could benefit from this. Even if it makes a 1% difference, that’s massive.

For me, it's nice to talk to someone about things that are happening on and off court. I truly believe that if you're at peace off the court, it's going to help you play better.

ED: Beyond your team, where do you go for advice? Any fellow tennis players?

PS: Yes, I've chatted with a few other American tennis players, and they've helped out big time. Last year at Indian Wells, Danielle Collins came over and gave me some encouragement.

I wasn’t having the best start to the year, and she said, “Your career is long and just starting. You're going to have highs and lows, and you just have to ride them out. Don't get disheartened because you're having a bad couple months. Tennis can change so quickly. You can go from a losing streak to a winning streak. Just keep going.” It helped me get out of the mental hole I was in.

ED: Do you believe in manifesting?

PS: Yes. If you tell yourself something, day after day, it's going to happen. You're wiring your brain into believing it, and you're going to do everything in your power to get there.

ED: What are you manifesting this year?

PS: Ending the year in the Top 20. I’m speaking it into existence. I have the capabilities to be up there, and if I do everything right, it can happen. At the end of the year, if I'm ranked 25 in the world, that's not something to be disappointed about — then it's just something to focus on next year.

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.