We’ve Entered The Designer Protein Bar Era

It’s about time that the trillion-dollar wellness industry has a snack to match — and that’s David. Launched in 2024, the bar quickly made its stance as the it-girl pick of the Internet, from NYC bodegas and airports to wellness influencer meccas Erewhon and Happier Grocery. What sets it apart aren’t just its revolutionary macro ratio — it’s the brand’s approach to fashion and beauty. Packaged in a gilded wrapper and known for its thumb stopping creative, the 150-calorie bar (yes, it is still 150 calories, despite the out of context claims) is making nutrition not just a health choice but a must-have accessory for wellness identities online and IRL.

courtesy of David Protein

David knows what it’s doing by blending fashion culture with health. Think: Julia Fox in a church confessional for the launch of its Bronze Bar, a chocolate-coated version of the OG recipe. Catholic guilt aside, Fox has shared her opinions on the record: “This is the only protein bar brand I will eat... It’s so freaking good.” In March 2026, David unwrapped its next collaboration with entrepreneur and Victoria’s Secret Angel Candice Swanepoel in a nostalgic “what’s in her bag”-style interview, featuring the gold bars as a mainstay in the supermodel’s busy routine. The partnership with Swanepoel signals an alignment outside of the supplement aisle and adjacent to the luxury fashion houses we consider amongst models and tastemakers alike — bringing a fashion-forward energy to protein-maxx-ing culture. By considering itself a “beauty tool” and not simply a bar, the brand’s hot take is that beauty starts from the inside, out — a refreshing ritual we can get behind.

courtesy of David Protein

Of course, the buzz hasn’t come without Internet skepticism — but that’s the cost of shifting culture in a global market as impactful as wellness. In an era where products are expected to look as good in a transparent tote bag as they do on the shelf, David is proving that a protein bar may be the missing ingredient in your glow-up routine. The only mystery is whose muse it will cast next.