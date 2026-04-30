I’m a full-blown insomniac. Not in a cute, I-stay-up-scrolling-sometimes way, but in a mentally-replaying-every-conversation-I’ve-had-since-2014-at-2:47 a.m. kind of way. So when TikTok started pushing sleepmaxxing — a trend built around optimizing your entire nighttime routine for deeper, better rest — I was admittedly an easy target.

I’m always a little skeptical of anything that promises better sleep, especially when it starts trending on TikTok. Still, I couldn’t ignore how consistent the messaging was. Everyone seemed to be saying the same thing: that better sleep isn’t about one miracle product, but about stacking small habits that signal to your body it’s time to shut down. It sounded simple yet slightly exhausting, but also just structured enough to be worth testing.

So instead of committing to a full personality overhaul, I decided to try a realistic version of it for a week. I pulled in some of the most popular habits and treated my sleepmaxxing regimen less like a strict checklist and more like an experiment. The goal wasn’t to become someone who sleeps perfectly every night, but to figure out which parts of the routine actually made a difference.

But first, what is sleepmaxxing exactly?

If you’ve spent any time on TikTok lately, you’ve probably seen some version of sleepmaxxing, a catch-all term for optimizing your nighttime routine to get the best sleep possible. It pulls from a mix of wellness habits, biohacking, and old-school sleep hygiene, but packages it in a way that feels a little more aesthetic (and, at times, a little more intense).

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In practice, it usually looks like stacking small, sleep-friendly habits: taking supplements like magnesium or melatonin, drinking herbal teas, dimming lights, cutting off screen time, and creating a consistent wind-down routine your body can recognize. Some versions go further into full optimization mode (tracking sleep cycles, using blackout curtains, or syncing routines down to the minute), but at its core, sleepmaxxing is really about building signals that tell your brain it’s time to shut off.

Night 1–2: The “doing the most” phase

I went in strong. My routine started around midnight, which sounds late but already felt aggressive for someone who usually decides to get ready for bed at 2 a.m.

First: magnesium. I tried Natural Vitality Calm Magnesium Powder, which is all the rage on TikTok right now. It dissolves into water and has that slightly chalky, citrusy taste that feels vaguely medicinal — but not unpleasant. The idea is that magnesium can help relax your muscles and calm your nervous system, making it easier to wind down.

Then came tea. I went with Traditional Medicinals Organic Nighty Night Tea, a drugstore staple you can grab at basically any CVS. It’s a mix of chamomile, passionflower, and other herbs that are supposed to nudge you toward sleep without knocking you out.

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I dimmed the lights, put my phone on Do Not Disturb, switched on my Hatch clock, and tried to exist as the kind of person who reads before bed. The first night, it felt performative — like I was playing the role of someone with their life together. Sleep-wise, I didn’t magically pass out. But I did notice I felt calmer getting into bed, which is usually half the battle.

Night 3–5: The realistic middle ground

By midweek, I had to scale things back into something I’d actually keep doing. The magnesium stayed (it was the easiest win), but instead of making tea every night, I swapped in a quicker option: OLLY Sleep Gummies (melatonin + L-theanine), which feel a little less ritualistic but way more convenient when you’re tired.

I also added a small environmental tweak that made a bigger difference than I expected: a sleep spray. I used Dr Teal's Sleep Spray with Melatonin & Essential Oils, another drugstore find, and misted it over my pillow before bed. It’s very lavender-forward, but not overwhelming — and something about the consistency of that scent started signaling to my brain that it was time to shut down.

This was the point where sleepmaxxing started to feel less like a routine and more like cues. Instead of forcing myself into a perfect nighttime checklist, I was creating a pattern my body could recognize. And weirdly, this is when my sleep improved the most. Not dramatically, but I fell asleep faster, and I wasn’t waking up as much in the middle of the night.

Night 6–7: What actually stuck

By the end of the week, I’d unofficially edited TikTok’s version of sleepmaxxing into my own. The version I’ll actually keep looks like this:

Magnesium most nights.

A quick wind-down buffer (no chaotic scrolling right before bed).

At least one sensory cue — like the sleep spray or dim lighting — to signal that I’m done for the day.

The biggest surprise wasn’t any single product — it was how much the consistency mattered. Doing roughly the same things in the same order each night made my brain feel less like it was negotiating with sleep and more like it was expecting it.

That said, sleepmaxxing isn’t a magic fix. I still had a couple of nights where I lay awake for longer than I wanted to. But the difference is, I didn’t feel as wired or restless getting there.

So, does “sleepmaxxing” actually work?

Kind of — but not in the way TikTok sells it. You don’t need a 10-step nighttime routine or a shelf full of supplements to sleep better. In fact, doing too much can backfire if it feels stressful or unsustainable. But pulling a few key elements (i.e., magnesium, a consistent wind-down window, and simple environmental cues) can make a noticeable difference.

For me, it wasn’t about becoming someone who sleeps perfectly every night. It was about making bedtime feel less like a battle and more so a ritual to look forward to and something my body actually knows how to do again.