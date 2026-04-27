Sky Brown’s dyed blond hair flows behind her as she dips into the bowl at the World Skateboarding Tour São Paulo World Championships on March 18. She’s wearing a black “Everyone Watches Women’s Sports” shirt with knee pads strapped to her Levi’s blue jeans and a Red Bull helmet as she finishes her run, earning her second world championship with an impressive score of 88.16.

“I’ve been doing this for a minute now, so to still be getting on top feels very good,” the 17-year-old says five days after her win. “The feeling of winning doesn’t change. Getting that gold medal is such a great feeling and, because the level has grown so much, to take it feels very, very good.”

A two-time Olympic Bronze medalist, the British skater is no stranger to success on the global stage. At 13, she earned her first World Skate Park Championship medal and became the youngest athlete to win an Olympic medal for Team Great Britain at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics (held in 2021). At 14, she’d become Britain’s first-ever skateboarding world champion. And at 15, she’d go on to compete — and medal — at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

As if accomplishing all this before turning 18 wasn’t impressive enough, Brown is also a competitive surfer aiming to double qualify at the 2028 Olympics. Back in 2024, Brown missed qualifying for surf by a single spot. “That really fired me up to really want it for L.A.,” she says. “And to be able to do it in my hometown, it’ll be a dream. Two gold medals are the goal — the big goal — but I’m going to work hard and try my best.”

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While training is her No. 1 priority (in addition to finishing high school), the Red Bull athlete is prepping for the May 1 premiere of the brand’s new film, Now Days. The project follows a new generation of female surfers, including 2024 Olympic Gold Medalist Caroline Mark and 2024 World Champion Caity Simmers, as they shape the future of their sport, one wave at a time.

Below, Brown chats about her training schedule, how she recovers after long days at the beach and skatepark, and more.

Elite Daily: As a dual-sport athlete, what does your practice routine look like?

Sky Brown: For me, it’s just my lifestyle. It’s my everyday thing. I don’t really have a routine; I just go whenever I feel like it. But I will skate every day — probably three hours a day of just me messing around and trying new tricks — and I surf probably two hours.

ED: What about your post-practice recovery routine?

SB: I make sure I have a really good meal after. I’ve been really into wellness, like saunas and ice baths. I feel like that’s been really helping me. And I love to sleep, so I have a good night’s sleep as well.

ED: Do you have any wellness products you use that help you recover or fall asleep more easily?

SB: I do a big skin care routine. I’m very consistent with it, but I’ll also use different products. I’ll use serums like The Ordinary’s Hyaluronic Acid Serum and a moisturizer. I also use Vaseline on my scars — I have a scar on my eye right now — so I’ll put it there and on my lips. Then I’ll go in with castor oil on my hair and sometimes in my brows and eyelashes, because I heard it helps with hair growth.

ED: And you mentioned eating a good meal after practice. What are some of your favorite things to eat?

SB: My mom’s half Japanese, and my favorite foods are Japanese food, especially ramen. I’ve been loving mochi lately — savory and sweet. But, honestly, I just want my mom to cook me a nice, good Japanese meal that makes me feel at home.

ED: When you’re not surfing or skating, what do you do for fun to unwind?

SB: I’ll hang out with my friends, go to the mall, or play with makeup. Definitely something active, I need to be moving.

ED: Obviously, you’ve been doing a lot lately with training and competitions, but you’re also appearing in the upcoming film Now Days. What was it like for you to be a part of that?

SB: I’m very thankful to be a part of it. I look up to all the girls in the film. To be in the movie with all these amazing surfers, athletes, and just human beings is really amazing, and I’m super excited for it to come out. I think the filmmakers showed our story really well. For me, a cool part was hanging out with the other surfers. They’re my idols; I had the best time ever, and I think it’s going to be really fun for everyone to see our true selves. I think this movie’s going to inspire a lot of people, especially women.

I think whoever’s having the best time is the winner.

ED: How do you think being both a skater and a surfer influences your personal style in each sport?

SB: I get comments all the time when I’m skating, “Oh, my gosh, she looks like she’s surfing.” Or when I’m surfing, I’ll try to do a little skate-y trick. I feel like I get a lot of my flow and style from surfing, and my power and tricks from skateboarding. I love how I get to bring aspects of each sport to one another.

ED: Something I really loved when we last talked a few years ago was your emphasis on enjoying the sport versus the concept of winning. Do you still think that rings true, a few championships and a couple of bronze medals later?

SB: I think whoever’s having the best time is the winner. That’s what my dad’s really good at. He always just tells me to have fun. I wouldn’t still be here if I didn’t love my sport or enjoy it. It’s about more than the medals; it’s about just having the best time and enjoying the journey. The medals feel great; they’re amazing, but they’re just that cherry on top.

ED: What are you manifesting in 2026?

SB: Just a lot of skating, a lot of surfing, a lot of fun. Hopefully pushing some more boundaries of my sport, doing some NBDs [Never Been Done tricks]. That's a goal this year for sure: pushing my sport and becoming a better person as well.

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.