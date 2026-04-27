With a generation focused on “looksmaxxing” and prioritizing overall wellness, it’s no surprise that functional water products, such as electrolyte powders, collagen supplements, and vitamin infusions, have become so popular in recent years. In fact, the flavored-water market, which includes functional waters, is expected to surpass $27 billion in 2026. And brands like Liquid I.V. are going all in.

What started as a small company back in 2013 quickly earned a slew of celebrity investors, including Justin and Hailey Bieber, Demi Lovato, Kendall Jenner, and more. Acquired by Unilever in 2020, the brand is now worth a billion dollars and is the official powdered-hydration sponsor of major events such as Gov Ball and the Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix.

I’ve been drinking Liquid I.V. for six years, but I have admittedly only tried a handful of the flavors. Typically, I stick with the Sugar-Free Raspberry Lemonade and call it a day, but in the name of good journalism, I wanted to see if the brand’s other flavors live up to the hype and how they fare in different environments. I purchased a Sugar-Free Variety Pack, a standard Variety Pack, and the brand’s Lavender Blueberry Sleep Drink to compile a definitive list of flavors for different events. Find my personal suggestions below.

Fast Facts:

Price: Up to $28, depending on the flavor

Who this is best for: Athletes, marathoners, music festival attendees — really anyone who is active, sweating, and attempting to avoid dehydration.

What I like: I really love the variety of flavors Liquid I.V. offers. It might take a few tries, but once you find the flavor that really speaks to you, drinking electrolytes becomes so much better. Even the sugar-free options taste delicious.

What I don’t like: Ironically, I wish the brand offered more variety packs. I don’t love that to try a new flavor, I have to buy an entire bag. If I end up not liking the flavor, I have to make my way through seven (or 13) more servings before I can try a new one. That being said, I typically just stick to the flavors I know and love, so I don’t run into this problem.

My rating: 4.5/5

How To Drink Liquid I.V.:

After picking your flavored pack, mix one stick of powder with 16 ounces of water. Shake or stir thoroughly until dissolved. The Liquid I.V. website notes that sticking to this recommendation is important to maintaining the precise ratio of nutrients delivered to your bloodstream in a timely manner. Some specialty versions of Liquid I.V. may have different instructions, so double-check the packaging before consuming.

Expert Opinion:

I spoke with Dr. Caroline M. Apovian, M.D., FACP, FTOS, DABOM, who is the co-director of the Center for Weight Management and Wellness (CWMW) in the Division of Endocrinology, Diabetes, and Hypertension at Brigham and Women’s Hospital and a professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School, about the safety of electrolytes and her recommendations for when and how people consume supplements like Liquid I.V.

“Elecrolytes — sodium, potassium, chloride, calcium, magnesium, and phosphate — are in our blood. Usually, when we use electrolyte replacement in medicine, they’re needed when someone is really dehydrated or has a lot of vomiting or diarrhea,” she says.

Apovian says it is possible to drink too many electrolytes, which are typically reserved for people who are sick or sweating heavily from strenuous exercise. “If you take too much, you can become irritable, dizzy, or confused. Physically, you can experience nausea, vomiting, muscle cramps, weakness, and fatigue. Too many electrolytes can lead to high blood pressure and kidney stress.”

She notes that Liquid I.V. has three times as many electrolytes as one bottle of Gatorade. While she says drinking electrolytes may help rehydrate you if you’re sick, working out a lot, or in hot weather, she doesn’t recommend taking more than one packet daily — and neither does the official Liquid I.V. site, which only suggests one serving stick per day. Even then, she is wary of consuming a product with extreme electrolyte concentration. Before consuming liquid or powdered electrolyte supplements, talk with your doctor to make sure they’re right for you.

First Impressions:

I’m always surprised at how good these electrolytes taste. Typically, I hedge my expectations when it comes to unusual flavors and sugar-free options, and while I don’t like every Liquid I.V. flavor, I can’t deny that they actually taste like what’s advertised. I find the most important part of drinking Liquid I.V. is adding the right amount of water and making sure everything mixes properly. This makes a world of difference in both flavor and hydration.

Best Flavors After A Night Out:

Hangovers suck, and a key cause is dehydration. You can help ease these symptoms by boosting your electrolytes. Personally, I like to drink my favorite flavors the morning after a few martinis. These include the Sugar-Free Green Grape, Sugar-Free Raspberry Lemonade, and Watermelon.

Best Flavors After A Workout:

I typically only drink electrolytes after I’ve sweat a lot, and post hot yoga or Pilates, I find myself reaching for flavors like Arctic Raspberry and Lemon Lime, which remind me a lot of the sports drinks I had growing up. They feel refreshing without being sickly sweet or over-the-top in flavor. Personally, I will not be drinking Rainbow Sherbert or Cotton Candy after an hourlong exercise class.

Best Flavors During A Music Festival:

Whether you’re headed to the desert for Coachella or flying halfway across the world to Tomorrowland, there’s no doubting how hot and sweaty it can get at a daylong music festival. I like to lean into the fun of the event, picking flavors like Cotton Candy and Firecracker for a sweeter way to hydrate after dancing (and screaming) to my favorite songs.

Best Flavors For A Hot Summer Day:

On a hot summer day, I find myself reaching for fresh fruit and lemonade. These Liquid I.V. flavors do a good job of quenching my thirst and satisfying the craving for a fruity refreshment. I typically like to pack these if I know I’m heading into the desert or on a hike.

Best Flavor For Bedtime:

While you can’t find this flavor on the official Liquid I.V. website, Amazon sells a lavender blueberry “Sleep Drink” mix that supposedly helps you fall asleep faster. The proprietary sleep blend includes valerian root extract, L-theanine, and melatonin. As someone who has a difficult time falling asleep, I didn’t think this would have any effect on me, but after about 20 minutes, I found myself crawling into bed and falling into one of the deepest sleeps I’d had in a while. The flavor itself is more blueberry than lavender (thank goodness, because I thought it might taste like drinking perfume), but ultimately, you should talk to your doctor before taking a sleeping supplement to ensure it is safe for your individual needs.

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Would I Recommend Liquid I.V.?

I’ve tried dozens of electrolyte supplements over the years, and Liquid I.V. remains one of my favorites. In addition to the variety of flavors, I find these are the easiest to drink. They never leave a bad taste in my mouth, and unlike some other brands I’ve tried, they don’t taste overly medicinal or powdery.

About Me:

I’m a freelance writer who’s always testing new products. With so much saturation in the market, I’m usually hunting for items that are actually worth the money rather than a one-off trend. I’m trying to build the perfect capsule makeup routine, one review at a time.