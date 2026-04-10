Laila Edwards is having a killer year. The 22-year-old rising hockey star not only helped Team USA Women’s Hockey earn a gold medal during the Milano-Cortina Olympics in February, but exactly 31 days later, she secured the 2026 NC Women’s Hockey Championship for the Wisconsin Badgers. This would become her third national title, and the last one of her collegiate career.

“As a senior, to end that way, it’s just the best feeling,” Edwards says. “We got back from the Olympics, and three days later, we were playing in the playoffs. Then to win the championship and accomplish another dream, it’s like, I kind of want to end my career there.”

She’s joking, of course. The top-ranked player, who already has sponsorships with Red Bull, Nike, and Downy, is rumored to be a top pick for the Professional Women’s Hockey League, the hopeful next chapter in Edwards’s brief but impressive career. But nothing so far compares to the feeling of being the first Black woman to play and score for the U.S. women’s senior national team.

“I don’t think there’s been a better feeling than that in my career,” Edwards says of Team USA’s win and her history-making role. “You grow up dreaming of going to the Olympics, and to make it there was awesome, but to have a perfect record and then win gold was just the cherry on top.”

Below, Edwards discusses what life was like in the Olympic Village, the artist on her postgame cool-down playlist, and what’s next after graduation.

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Elite Daily: Congratulations on winning gold. What was going through your mind when you scored your Olympic goal?

Laila Edwards: Gratitude, because there are so many people who helped me get there. It sounds cliché, but you always have to say it because it’s true — I wouldn’t have gotten there alone. Then I was also just so excited about the opportunity to continue to inspire other people.

ED: Fans loved following along with you and Caroline “KK” Harvey’s TikToks during the Olympics. What was it like to be in the Olympic Village for the first time and be able to document your time on social media?

LE: That was probably the highlight. My dream came true going to the Olympics, but to do it alongside my best friend was surreal. It’s hard to even put into words. We love to just goof around and have fun, so we did that through TikTok. We did one before every game, right after we got dressed.

ED: What’s something about the Olympic Village that you think would surprise people?

LE: Everyone thinks the beds are made of cardboard, which I think in the past they may have been, but the beds were actually really comfortable. They were small, but they did the job. The rooms were really small, too — it was kind of like a freshman dorm.

I tried to be grateful through it all. This is a lot of people’s dreams.

ED: Obviously, playing in the Olympics is extremely high-stakes. How did you unwind after each match?

LE: The later games would be over at almost midnight, so on the bus ride back, I would put on music to chill or talk to whoever was around. We also played a lot of games like “Guess the Movie,” where we had to guess which movie the other person was thinking of.

ED: Who is on your wind-down playlist?

LE: I love Billie Eilish. She’s No. 1. Drake can slide in there sometimes, depending on how I’m feeling. And Sombr. I like him right now.

ED: Can you walk me through your postgame recovery?

LE: I’ll stretch, roll out, and do a little biking to flush the legs. I’ll also eat a good meal — something with a lot of carbs and protein like chicken and pasta — and I’ll shower and get dressed. It’s pretty simple. I try not to overcomplicate things.

Justin Berl/NCAA Photos/NCAA Photos/Getty Images

ED: You were in Milan for a few weeks for the competition. Were there any products you brought from the U.S. to keep comfortable during your time abroad?

LE: I’m not super into coffee, so I brought Red Bull with me, and they also gifted me cases while I was there. I have one before every single game. I’m not superstitious, but I have a routine that keeps me comfortable: I put in my headphones and drink my Red Bull on the way to the game.

ED: When you’re not playing hockey, what do you do for fun to unwind?

LE: I really like to go to the movies. I like to read — I just started Circe by Madeline Miller — and journal here and there. Depending on the weather, I like to walk and listen to good music. I have Spotify open all day, every day.

ED: As a college senior, how did you manage training for and attending the Olympics while studying and playing for your school team?

LE: I really tried to focus on being present. If I were in class, I would try to focus on listening to the teacher and not worrying about practice. And I tried to be grateful through it all. This is a lot of people’s dreams. I’m playing at my dream university, which is very decorated and prestigious, and I’m also trying out for the U.S. Olympic team. I’m getting a degree. It was a lot at the same time, but they’re all incredible things and nothing I didn’t sign up for.

I’m most looking forward to an opportunity to continue my career after college. A few years ago, that wasn’t really an option beyond the Olympic team.

ED: What are your plans after graduation?

LE: It’s been a crazy year, so I’m hoping to take a little bit of downtime. I was invited by Red Bull to go to the Monaco Grand Prix. That’s going to be really cool. And then I have the draft at the end of June for the PWHL. I’m also going to Coachella with KK, which isn’t after graduation, but that will be fun. You’ll see lots of TikToks, I’m sure.

ED: Speaking of, you’re projected to be a top pick during the PWHL draft this year — what are you most looking forward to?

LE: I’m most looking forward to an opportunity to continue my career after college. A few years ago, that wasn’t really an option beyond the Olympic team. I’m really excited for that and to be able to play hockey without schoolwork.

ED: You’ve already had a massive year of success. Are you manifesting anything else for the rest of the year?

LE: A successful draft and a good start to the PWHL season. I’m also trying to enjoy the summer. Obviously, hockey’s a major focus, but I’m more than just a hockey player. I’m a person who has many things she loves outside of hockey.

ED: Anything else you’d like to add?

LE: People should watch women’s sports. And it should be easier to access. That’s my closing statement.

This interview has been condensed and edited for clarity.