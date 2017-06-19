How To Clean Your Vagina Properly, According To An Expert

It's complicated being a female.

Between unfamiliar odors, extra moisture, and whatever else may be happening down there, women are sensitive about their lady bits. That is why vaginal hygiene isn’t something that should be overlooked. Even though you may wash up in the shower daily, you may not know how to clean your vagina properly. It's time to get that conversation started, because you and I might be going about this process all wrong.

Elite Daily spoke with experts in the medical field to get the scoop on vaginal cleaning. Dr Sherry A. Ross, OB/GYN and author of She-ology, explains to Elite Daily via email, from using soaps that aren't vagina-friendly, to adding the wrong feminine hygiene products to your shopping cart, you may be disturbing your vaginal pH balance. Without realizing exactly what you're doing wrong, and what you can do to rectify the situation, this can potentially lead to infections and itchiness down there.

Ross continues, “One of the most common myths I hear about the vagina is it’s self-cleaning. [That’s] sort of true, [and] sort of not.” So, what classifies as the “right” way to clean the vagina? There’s more that goes into it than you may think.

Can you over-wash your vagina?

In Ross’ expert opinion, the exterior of the vagina should be cleaned daily. And even though cleaning regularly is important, what you may not know is you could be over-washing your vagina in the process. If you don’t use the proper kind of soap down there, irritation can occur. “Using a gentle, light-fragrance soap and natural skin moisturizer daily is ideal, especially ones made specifically for the vulva,” Ross says.

Elite Daily also spoke with Planned Parenthood nurse practitioner Glory Guerrero, who says, “For women who prefer to use soap, we always recommend non-scented soaps like Dove, Ivory, or Cetaphil, because scented products can alter the pH in our vagina. We also recommend you clean the outside of your vagina and never the inside.”

Can cleaning the vagina with just water get the job done efficiently?

Ross breaks things down into layman’s terms: “I like to think of the vagina and vulva like your oven at home. It may be self-cleaning, but you still have to clean the stove top.” She continues to explain the vagina contains a good amount of healthy bacteria that utilizes normal vaginal discharge to cleanse itself.

According to Ross, a cleaning routine is essential for your vulva, and it can kick off with warm water and a vagina-friendly wash. “I like to think the vulva should have the same feminine hygiene ritual as [you] do for [your] face. It needs to be cleaned, hydrated, and moisturized with love and attention,” Ross says.

Guerrero says, “[Everyone] is different. Some [people] are more prone to infections. There are [people] who just use water, and there is absolutely nothing wrong with that. Water is actually a very good cleanser. Some patients feel they need to use soap, so we recommend non-scented products.”

What if you have a really foul odor down there?

Guerrero advises you shouldn’t turn to douching if you notice a foul odor in your vaginal area. “[Douching] doesn't help at all. Visit your nearest Planned Parenthood or health center to be seen by a clinician and treated with antibiotics. After a few days of treatment, it will go away,” she suggests. You should only be worried about the odor “if it deviates from your 'normal' [odor],” Guerrero says. “Especially if there is a strong odor, itching, or discharge. Anything that has a 'fishy' odor tends to be a sign of infection.”

It’s important to make that differentiation between normal vaginal discharge and discharge that may be a sign of infection. According to Ross, “healthy” discharge will appear milky or clear in coloring, and will smell, well, like a vagina. “The vagina is not meant to smell like a rose garden, but [it] has a familiar scent which is normal. The key is to know what your ‘normal’ smells like. All of us with a vagina usually know that awkward feeling if a new and strange smell comes our way, especially fishy,” Ross says.

There are plenty of ways to ensure you feel clean throughout the day.

Guerrero says some [people] carry extra pairs of underwear with them wherever they go. If that’s not your thing, she also suggests, “Other [people] use unscented feminine wipes throughout their [work] shift. We do not encourage [people] to use panty liners because those can cause more bacteria. For [people] who experience an excessive amount of discharge, it's important to get evaluated by a clinician to see if this is a sign of infection, or normal for your body. Mostly, you need to have good hygiene, avoid tight clothing around the vagina, and cotton underwear is your friend.”

