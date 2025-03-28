Francesca Scorsese is TikTok’s favorite nepo baby. The platform doesn’t hold her connections or famous father against her, partially because Scorsese doesn’t try to hide or undermine their role in her life (“I just try to be the best nepo baby that I can be,” she told Nylon last year). The actor, filmmaker, writer, and content creator has three videos pinned on her TikTok profile, all featuring Martin Scorsese (in one, he gives her notes on her line delivery), and each with millions of views. According to her, these types of playful videos are “for sure” her favorite to make.

With over 500,000 followers across TikTok and Instagram, Scorsese knows striking a healthy balance on social media is not always easy, especially when editing yourself to perfection is often the norm. “I've been there. My camera roll has been filled with the different versions of the same photo basically,” the 25-year-old says. “In high school, I used to edit my photos like crazy. I'd make myself look 10 pounds lighter or edit out all my acne.”

That’s why Scorsese was eager to partner with Dove for their Share The First campaign, encouraging women to embrace their authentic selves by posting the first photo they take, rather than waiting for the perfect angle, filter, or edit. “I was so inspired by this campaign. I’ve always struggled with body positivity,” the New Yorker says. “My weight has fluctuated insanely throughout the years, and I’ve always sort of been in the spotlight with my dad — plus, the career path I’ve chosen and social media.”

Now, the We Are Who We Are actor has a new approach to her content. “I don’t really touch my photos at all now,” she says. Instead, she’s focusing on bringing self-care to social media, by “celebrating real beauty and being unapologetically yourself.”

Here, Scorsese talks about her self-care routine, her growing audience on TikTok, and filming with her dad.

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Elite Daily: What’s the most essential part of your morning routine? Your evening routine?

Francesca Scorsese: SPF in the morning. At night, I take at least 10 minutes to do my skin care routine and wind down before bed. That usually means scrolling on my phone. Also, this is sort of ridiculous, but I do a red light mask every night because it forces me to sit there and have a little bit of time to myself.

ED: Who is your go-to person when you need a self-care day? Or do you prefer alone time to recharge?

FS: I love some good alone time. If I'm feeling overstimulated or overwhelmed with my life, I like to have a good day on my own with my dogs. That usually involves cleaning my apartment. I don't always put my phone on Do Not Disturb, but I’ll put a good show on in the background.

ED: People are obsessed with your TikTok. Did you anticipate that when you first started posting on the app?

FS: I had a feeling they'd get a little traction, but I didn't realize that people would be so into them. It was a pleasant surprise for sure, and I'm glad that people get such a kick out of my and my dad's relationship. I do too.

My dad and I were shooting a TikTok, and we had someone holding a lamp while someone else was on the ground, making sure the camera didn't fall.

ED: What does your dad think of those TikToks?

FS: I'll send them to him when they're done and be like, "OK, you approve? Are you into it?" He’ll say, "Yeah, extend this part." Or, "Make this part less." He tries to direct and edit them.

ED: Any funny behind-the-scenes moments from filming together?

FS: The setup behind the scenes is always funny. I find the most ridiculous ways to set the camera up and get a certain light. When I was in LA, my dad and I were shooting a TikTok, and we had someone holding a lamp while someone else was on the ground, making sure the camera didn't fall. It was just a whole production.

ED: With an online presence, how do you decide what to share versus what to keep private?

FS: I've been on social media from a very young age. I was in middle school when Instagram became popular, and I immediately went on it. I quickly started getting a lot of followers because of who my dad is. Since then, I've definitely made some mistakes and posted some things that I now think are so embarrassing. There are some things I wish I hadn't shared. Those over-edited photos are rough — I got rid of those.

But now, I'm trying to be as authentic as possible, which is why this Dove campaign means so much to me. I try to steer clear of super touchy subjects because I realize that the things I post don't only reflect on me, they also reflect on my dad. That’s true for everything I do. So, I have to be extra careful. But when it comes to sharing messages that I admire and really inspire me, I'm all about it. Being more real online is one of those things.

ED: What’s coming up next for you?

FS: I am working very hard on an A24 book with my dad. And my script is in the works for my next film, so I'm very excited to get that going. I’m directing something in Italy too — it's going to be cool.

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.