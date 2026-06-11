Tips On Dating With HS When You’re Terrified Of Being Judged

The fear usually isn’t the flare itself. It’s the moment you have to explain it: that pause before you tell someone new that the painful spots near your underarms or inner thighs aren’t contagious and aren’t going anywhere. If you have hidradenitis suppurativa (HS), you already know dating with HS isn’t really about hiding a condition — it’s about working up the nerve to tell someone and bracing for how they’ll take it. Which, by the way, is a way bigger ask, and it’s why a lot of people with HS quietly opt out of dating entirely.

Take a deep breath. You don’t have to bench yourself from the dating world. Figuring out what you’re actually scared of is step one.

First, The Facts (Because Half The Fear Is The Unknown)

HS is a chronic inflammatory skin condition that causes painful nodules and abscesses, usually in areas where skin rubs together, like the underarms, groin, and inner thighs. The single most important thing to know is that it is not contagious. Dr. Nicole Ruth, a board-certified dermatologist known online as @TheDermDoctor, puts it simply. HS, she says, “is not contagious and cannot be spread through touch, kissing, or sexual contact.” It’s an immune-mediated condition involving the hair follicles, not an infection.

It’s also genuinely common and genuinely under-recognized. Research backs this up: A 2025 global meta-analysis found that about 1 in 100 people have HS. So if it feels like literally no one around you has heard of it, that’s just the awareness gap; you’re not some medical unicorn.

The Fear Is Rejection, Not The Lesion

If your brain sprints to worst-case scenarios before a date, that’s not drama queen behavior. Lori Bohn, PMHNP-BC, DC, a board-certified psychiatric-mental health nurse practitioner, says people with HS often carry shame, social anxiety, and a constant low hum of feeling like “I’m too much” for other people. A lot of people assume that the second they say HS, rejection is automatic.

That emotional weight is real, and it’s measurable: A systematic review and meta-analysis in JAMA Dermatology found depression and anxiety are significantly more common in people with HS than in the general population. So if dating feels heavier for you than it seems to for everyone else, there’s a reason.

Dr. Shannon Franklin, a licensed psychologist at Element Q Healing, says the younger generations have it worse. “Gen Z has been under increasing social pressures to project confidence, social activity, and physical comfort at all times,” she says, and a condition as unpredictable as HS makes those standards feel rigged. The dread is real — it’s just aimed at the wrong thing. You’re probably not scared of your skin; you’re scared of how someone might react to it.

You Call The Shots

Here’s the reframe that takes the pressure off: You do not owe anyone a tearful TED talk over dinner. Bohn says it almost never works that way anyway. “The disclosure process does not always occur overnight or in a dramatic manner,” she says. “It occurs over time through developing trust.” Franklin echoes it: Dating isn’t about announcing your HS; it’s about being vulnerable, and the good relationships are the ones built on open communication, not one perfectly scripted speech.

Translation: You call the shots on timing and framing. No rule says it has to come out before a first kiss, or that you have to lead with a diagnosis. You share it when you feel safe, in the dose that feels right. A go-to line helps, though: “I have a chronic skin condition called HS. It’s not contagious, it’s not from anything I did, it just flares sometimes.” Calm, short, done.

Intimacy, Flares, And Boundaries

This is the part people dread most, so let’s be real about it. Bohn says physical intimacy can take a hit during flares, which bring both physical discomfort and the fear of being seen or touched. Her suggestion? Talk about it before you’re in the moment. “Communicating openly about personal boundaries, comfort levels, and what intimacy means to you in terms of physicality can be very beneficial,” she says.

And if intimacy feels harder during a flare, you’re so not alone in that. One study of HS patients documents that HS takes a real toll on people’s sex lives and overall quality of life.

It also helps a partner understand that HS doesn’t run on a schedule. Ruth points out that disease activity can spike with no warning and that the lack of control “can be really hard for HS patients, especially when it comes to planning social activities.” A flare that nukes a plan isn’t you being flaky.

The Shift That Builds Confidence

The single most useful mental move comes from Franklin, and it's worth screenshotting. The biggest mindset shift, she says, is going from “How do I cover up my HS?” to “How can I continue to live a full and satisfying life while dealing with HS?” One question keeps you small. The other hands you a life.

Practical stuff helps too: Keep a little wound-care bag stocked when you’re out so a surprise flare doesn’t ruin your whole night, and lean on HS communities and patient stories online for body confidence and partner tips from people who actually get it.

The right person meets your honesty with empathy. As Franklin puts it, relationships that make “room for empathy rather than criticism” are the ones that build real mutual support. That’s the bar. Don’t let HS talk you into settling under it.

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