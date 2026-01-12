How Pro Snowboarder Bea Kim Moves On After A Tough Performance

Professional halfpipe snowboarder Bea Kim knows a thing or two about looking stylish in the winter. The 18-year-old Milan-Cortina Olympic hopeful doesn’t just spend her days on the slopes; she’s also teamed up with FP Movement, Free People’s activewear brand, for a multiyear partnership. Her No.1 cold-weather style tip? Skip the pullovers and get a jacket with a zipper so your outfit can peek out from underneath.

For Kim, who’s the youngest member of the U.S. Pro Halfpipe Snowboard Team, the opportunity to rep her sport in the fashion space feels like a major moment. “It’s not often, I think, that we see new companies and brands, especially as big as FP Movement, trying to make their way into the snowboarding world,” she says. “I feel very lucky. There are some very impressive athletes on the ambassador roster, so it’s surreal to see my face up next to them.”

Dancing with the Stars’ Rylee Arnold, who she’s followed on TikTok for years, is one of those athletes she’s starstruck by. Another is rock climber Sasha DiGiulian, who she’s gotten to know through their involvement with Protect Our Winters, a nonprofit that focuses on law reform for environmental issues. (Kim plans to study climate and sustainability at Columbia in the fall.) “Now we get to share a brand,” she says. “It’s really cool to see FP stand behind someone like Sasha and someone like me because I’ve tried to model my life as an athlete, as a student, as a person, off people like Sasha, and to see that play out has been super, super cool.”

Next, as the Los Angeles-based athlete gears up for Milan, she’s attending qualifying events, training camps, and “getting into that competition mindset.” Below, she shares her wind-down routine, her must-haves for a good night’s sleep, and how she bounces back after a tough performance.

Elite Daily: You’re going to Columbia in the fall! How have you balanced snowboarding and schoolwork so far?

Bea Kim: I’ve done online school up until now. This is actually the first season in my whole life that I haven’t had to balance school and snowboarding. I thought, “This is going to be great. I’m going to be able to focus so much on snowboarding,” and I have.

But I do miss it, because I think when it’s demanded of you to focus on two time-consuming things, it allows you to lock into each one better. I honestly don’t know how I’m going to do it at Columbia, but I’ll try to take advantage of literally every single moment that I have on the plane, in cars, etc. You just learn to never take a moment for granted, which helps a lot in regular life as well.

ED: When you’ve finished a competition, what’s the first thing you do?

BK: Eat or drink something. I will probably chug a bottle of water because I don’t drink water before competitions, which is really bad, but I never want to have to pee on the hill. All these girls know — you’re in your snow clothes and your boots, you’ve got your gloves, and it’s so much to deal with. I’m always in very high elevations and dry places, so drinking water afterward is good for me.

After competition, the most stressful part of the day is done, so I’ll probably have a very large lunch and go home and chill. Maybe I’ll do some recovery in the late afternoon or evening.

FP Movement

ED: What about after a practice day?

BK: After a practice day, I definitely have a better routine. I’ll get off the mountain, eat some food, and watch some videos of my performance from the day, and then I’ll head to the gym and do recovery, some stretching, and go to PT if something really specific is bothering me. Hopefully, I’ll get work done, come home, eat dinner, and fuel myself. Then I always use the Theragun, which is super helpful. It gets all that lactic acid out. They’ve got that little cute one that’s perfect for traveling. We also have these compression leg boots, which are really comforting and very chill.

Then I’ll sit on the couch or in my bed and watch the rest of the videos from the day and make a mental note of what I want to work on. I’ll typically finish the day winding down with a book, because it’s a really good way for my brain to detach from everything. Before, I would detach from everything with school, but now I actually get time to read books, which is fun.

ED: You mentioned eating a large lunch — what’s your go-to meal post-competition?

BK: I’ll either have pasta or a burger. I need something very hearty. The adrenaline gets you very jittery.

My family and I had this rule when we were little that if there’s a body of water, someone has to go in it.

ED: What are you changing into post-practice or competition? Any go-tos?

BK: Post-practice, I’ll change into leggings. FP Movement’s Never Better Collection is my favorite for sports bras and leggings — they’re super comfortable. I’ll also put on biker shorts, depending on where I am. But after a competition, I’ll usually change into something warmer, like a fleece or some sweatpants, and just be cozy.

I’m really not a matching set person, but I do love FP Movement’s go-to long-sleeve set. It’s thin enough so I can wear it if it’s warm, but also if it’s cold enough, then I can wear it under my clothes up in the mountains after training. It’s very comfy and flattering.

ED: Are you a cold plunge person?

BK: I want to say that I hate it but secretly love it. It’ll take me a second to jump in, but my family and I had this rule when we were little that if there’s a body of water, someone has to go in it. I’ve swum when it’s freezing cold. I think that’s prepped me for it.

ED: Are there any recovery treatments that you want to try?

BK: I want to try going into one of those hyperbaric chambers, but I’m scared I’m going to get claustrophobic and be like, “OK, I’m done. Get me out,” and then it’s going to take 20 minutes to depressurize the thing. I like going to the sauna, especially if we’re in cold places. The sauna’s a really nice way to regulate your system.

One time, I even brought my 20-pound weighted blanket with me to Switzerland.

ED: How do you move on after a tough performance?

BK: I give myself a grace period. If it’s a competition and doesn’t go the way that I was planning, I give myself that time to be upset and discouraged. Then once that hour-and-a-half mark hits, I’m like, “OK, I can’t just wallow in it forever.” I look ahead, move on to the next thing.

Maybe it was my mindset that wasn’t good that day. Maybe it was my physical technique. Maybe it was some other weird external factor, like my contacts were falling out or something. We’ll troubleshoot and find a way to make it better for the next one. If it doesn’t work, then the same thing happens again. It doesn’t help to feel sorry for yourself because that doesn’t do anything.

ED: Then what are some ways you prioritize getting a good night’s sleep?

BK: The biggest thing is, I try to get off my phone. Sometimes it doesn’t work. I try to read at least five to 10 pages or a chapter before I go to bed every night to let my eyes and brain chill, and then typically I’ll have a good night’s sleep after that.

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

ED: What are some of your sleep must-haves?

BK: A humidifier allows me to sleep really well. It lets moisture back into the air so you don’t wake up with a sore throat or stuffy nose. Also, I will bring my silk pillowcase with me everywhere. This is actually really psychotic, but one time I even brought my 20-pound weighted blanket with me to Switzerland.

ED: Wait, I love that. Did you bring it carry-on?

BK: I put it into my boarding bag. I figured I’d risk it and see how it went, and it made it! I actually ended up having my best result at that competition, so maybe it’s a sign that I need to bring it again.

ED: I think you have to. What are you looking forward to ahead of Milan?

BK: It’s basically qualifying events and a few training camps in between to fine-tune and work on some new tricks. It’s been my first time back competing in a year because I was out last season due to an injury, so I’m a bit nervous for that, but I love competition. I love the pressure, and it makes everyone perform at their best, and sometimes crazy stuff happens that you don’t expect. It’ll be good to compete instead of watching it this year.

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.