5 Stages of Meeting Your Boyfriend's Parents for the First Time

Things are going swimmingly. Perfect, really. You’re a couple months in, and you’ve passed all the hurdles with ease: labeling the relationship, staying over his house for the first time, meeting and getting along with his friends, telling each other that you love each other, leaving the proverbial “toothbrush” at his apartment - and now his parents are coming in to town. Panic? Oh heck no. This is gonna be great! Or is it… Follow Keri as she attempts to the jump the biggest hurdle thus far in her relationship: The 5 Stages of Meeting the Boyfriend’s Parents for the First Time.