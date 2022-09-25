You'd Look So Much Better With Almost No Effort If You Tried Any Of These Genius Things

It’s no secret: how you look and feel are often connected. In fact, many people find looking their best to be a helpful jolt to their self-esteem and overall mood. But taking tons of time and effort each day to amp up your look or care for your hair and nails isn’t always practical. Thankfully, getting yourself together doesn’t always have to be so much work. You’d look so much better with almost no effort if you tried any of the genius things on this list.

Below, you’ll find tons of smart products that take just a little effort but offer up major improvements. Whether you want your clothes to hang just a little straighter, your skin to look just a little brighter, or your hair a bit shinier, there’s a clever solution on this list. Plus: they’re all favorably rated by enthusiastic reviewers. Self-care is just a click away.

01 Upgrade Your Earrings With These Simple, Chic Cuffs PAVOI Cuff Earrings Amazon $14 See On Amazon Elevate your jewelry collection by snagging these cuff earrings, which have the shape of hoops but are almost as low profile as studs. They’re made from gold-plated metal with cubic zirconia accents for a glam look. Better yet, they’re also made from recycled materials, making them sustainable as well as stylish. Available colors: 3

02 Accessorize Your Hair Styles With These Pearl-Encrusted Headbands Allucho Headbands (4-Pack) Amazon $12 See On Amazon Level up your hair routine with these pearl headbands. They’re made from plush velvet and feature a knot at the crown with a sea of faux pearls stitched onto the fabric. They even come in a pack of four neutral hues so you’ll have an option to match every outfit.

03 Coat Your Nails With A UV Light-Free Gel Polish Sally Hansen Gel Nail Polish Amazon $8 See On Amazon Get a salon-quality manicure at home for a fraction of the price with this gel nail polish. Its unique formula allows it to stay chip-free for up to eight days without using a UV light to cure it. Better still, it can be removed just as easily as regular nail polish with standard polish remover. Available colors: 32

04 Protect Lips From UV Rays While Giving Them A Subtle Tint With This Lip Balm Sun Bum Tinted Lip Balm Amazon $6 See On Amazon You can protect your lips and dress them up at the same time with this multi-tasking tinted lip balm. It moisturizes your lips with coconut oil while shielding them from UV rays with SPF 15. Not only does it give your lips a subtle wash of color, but it also smells great too. Available colors: 4

05 Banish Wrinkly Clothes With A Handheld Steamer OGHom Garment Steamer Amazon $23 See On Amazon This tiny garment steamer packs a big punch. Though it may be compact and portable, it has a 240-milliliter capacity that heats up in just two minutes. Using the 9-foot cord, you’ll have the utmost flexibility to steam your garments. It creates enough steam to run for up to 15 minutes of use at a time and has a cult following with more than 39,000 reviews.

06 Get Support Without Sacrificing Comfort In A Wireless Bra Calvin Klein Wireless Triangle Bra Amazon $34 See On Amazon This wireless bra from timeless brand Calvin Klein offers the best of both worlds. Light pad inserts give both coverage and support, while the wire-free, tag-free construction won’t dig in or chafe. It’s made from a nylon-elastane blend and is safe to machine wash, too. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

07 Exfoliate Lips With A Soothing Scrub Handmade Heroes Vegan Lip Scrub Amazon $10 See On Amazon Pampering your lips couldn’t be easier with this lip scrub. Using sugar to gently slough off dry skin from chapped lips, this scrub also adds moisture via jojoba and avocado oils as it exfoliates, leaving your pout extra soft. Plus, its formula is vegan and cruelty-free.

08 Dry Your Hair In This Microfiber Towel For Smoother Strands YoulerTex Microfiber Hair Towel Wrap (2-Pack) Amazon $9 See On Amazon Managing your hair doesn’t take much effort with this microfiber towel wrap. The plush fabric absorbs moisture quickly so you can fight frizz all while keeping wet hair conveniently out of your face. Simply wrap your hair in the towel, twist it, and secure it in place with the loop and button closure. Available colors: 12

09 Nourish Your Nails With A Vitamin-Packed Cuticle Oil Cuccio Cuticle Oil Amazon $13 See On Amazon No need to rush to the spa when it’s just as easy to pamper your nails with this cuticle oil. Its formula is both cruelty-free and free of parabens and uses a blend of oils as well as milk and honey extracts to soften your cuticles and nails. It scored an impressive 4.7-star rating after over 100,000 reviewers weighed in.

10 Style Your Hair Without Damaging It Using This Detangling Brush Crave Naturals Detangling Brush Amazon $12 See On Amazon Tame even the toughest knots with this detangling brush that features more than 66,000 reviews. Using soft, flexible bristles, it glides through tangles gently, rather than ripping them apart like some other brushes. It features an ergonomic handle and is safe to use on all hair types, from coily to straight, wet or dry. Available colors: 6

11 Solve Your Fashion Woes With This Double-Sided Tape Fearless Tape Double-Sided Fashion Tape (50-Pack) Amazon $11 See On Amazon Loose straps or drapey backs are no match for this double-sided fashion tape. Each pack comes with 50 strips that adhere the garment directly to your skin to prevent items from slipping or gaping. Just peel off the lining and place it in the desired area. The strips are transparent and won’t ruin fabrics.

12 Fake A Hem With This Iron-On Adhesive HeatnBond Iron-On Hem Adhesive Amazon $3 See On Amazon If you need to hem your pants or even shorten your curtains, this iron-on hem adhesive has you covered. Just place the adhesive in between the layers of fabric you’re trying to shorten and run an iron over it to activate the bond. It’s even safe to use on heavy materials like corduroy and denim. Available colors: 2

13 Smooth Down Flyaways With This Mini Wand For Your Hair BestLand Hair Finishing Stick Amazon $7 See On Amazon No need to go to extremes trying to lay down flyaways when this hair finishing stick can do the job in seconds. The clear, lightweight gel comes in a portable tube and can be applied via a mascara-type wand, holding down flyaways without looking clumpy or greasy. Whether you want a sleek bun or simply to tame static, this stick has you covered.

14 Make Sweaters Look New With This Fabric Shaver Conair Fabric Shaver Amazon $14 See On Amazon You don’t need to replace your sweaters or even your furniture — just give them a refresh with this fabric shaver. It’s battery operated and works by pulling pills and fuzz up through the protective screen where the motorized shaver can safely remove them. Just empty the lint catcher after each use. Available colors: 6

15 Get Luminous-Looking Skin With This Salt Scrub MAJESTIC PURE Himalayan Salt Body Scrub Amazon $16 See On Amazon Clear away dry skin cells and dirt and make way for glowing skin with this salt scrub. Made with Himalayan salt, the scrub exfoliates and also nourishes with the addition of almond and lychee oils. Plus, it’s cruelty-free and has more than 19,000 reviews.

16 Increase The Longevity Of Your Eyeshadow With This Primer NYX PROFESSIONAL MAKEUP Eyeshadow Base Primer Amazon $12 See On Amazon Improve the look of your eyeshadow with this shadow base primer. Apply it to your lids before adding eyeshadow and it grips the pigment and makes it last longer. It comes in a range of colors so that you can blend, deepen, or enrich your shadow color. It’s PETA-acknowledged as cruelty-free, too. Available colors: 3

17 Shape Your Nails With A Chic Glass Nail File BONA FIDE BEAUTY Glass Nail File Amazon $10 See On Amazon If you’re looking to take your manicure to the next level with minimal effort, try upgrading to this glass nail file. Unlike boards that can damage nails and leave jagged layers behind, this glass file leaves behind a smooth finish and you can file your nails with it in both directions. It even comes with a case. Available colors: 10

18 Level Up Your Wardrobe With This Goes-With-Anything Button Down Amazon Essentials Long-Sleeve Button-Down Poplin Shirt Amazon $28 See On Amazon Make your life easier by filling your closet with sharp-looking basics like this button-down shirt. Made from 100% cotton, this shirt has a relaxed fit that still appears chic and is even safe for the washing machine. Grab it in tons of colors for a throw-on top that makes you look instantly more pulled together. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

19 Conceal Your Bra Straps With These Little Clips W-Plus Bra Strap Clips (12-Piece Set) amazon $6 See On Amazon Say goodbye to visible bra straps with these bra strap clips. The plastic clips cinch the straps together in the back, creating a racerback shape that’s invisible under your shirt. The pack comes with 16 clips, plus three straps designed to secure your straps together to prevent strap slipping. Available colors: 4

20 Clean Up Your Sneakers With This Instant Stain Remover Sof Sole Athletic Shoe Stain Remover Amazon $10 See On Amazon Keeping your kicks sparkly can help you look so much better, and this shoe stain remover can help. Available in both 5 and 9-ounce bottles, this cleaner sprays on as a foam, and with a bit of scrubbing removes stains from tennis shoes, sneakers, and more. Users report it takes just 15 minutes to make their shoes look spiffy.

21 Refresh Your Eyes With These Under Eye Patches MIZON Under Eye Collagen Patches (30-Pair Set) Amazon $18 See On Amazon Give your under eyes a little TLC with these under-eye collagen patches. Made with a gel formula featuring collagen, 24-carat gold, and snail extract, these patches can add moisture and make you feel refreshed and (almost) fully awake. They come with 30 pairs in a pack.

22 Stop Your Makeup From Fading With This Setting Spray NYX PROFESSIONAL MAKEUP Makeup Setting Spray Amazon $8 See On Amazon Keep your makeup in place with this setting spray. Available in multiple formulations, from dewey to matte to radiant, this spray goes on after your makeup to help it last up to 16 hours. The spray keeps shine to a minimum, without making your skin look dull. It boasts more than 88,000 reviews and costs less than $10.

23 Customize Your Jewelry So It Works With Every Outfit D-buy Stainless Steel Necklace Extenders (8-Piece Set) Amazon $7 See On Amazon Get more use out of your accessories with these necklace extenders. They feature double-sided lobster claws so that they can easily hook onto and close any necklace, allowing you to lengthen it to go with any look. They come in a pack of eight, with four different sizes in two different colors. Available colors: 5

24 Spiffy Up Your Shoes With These Convenient Cleaning Wipes Boot Rescue Cleaning Wipes Amazon $0 See On Amazon Freshening up your shoes couldn’t be easier than with these boot cleaning wipes. The package comes with 10 individually wrapped wipes, making them super convenient to toss in your bag when you’re on the go. They’re great for getting grime and salt stains off fabrics like leather, suede, and nubuck.

25 Cinch A Dress Or Tunic With A Cute Belt IFENDEI Faux Leather Belt Amazon $12 See On Amazon Adding an accessory is a great way to pull a look together or elevate an outfit, and this faux leather belt can help. It features a double O-ring buckle closure and comes in a range of neutral colors that match nearly every look. As one reviewer raves, “I have been wearing this belt basically every day since I got it like 5 months ago and I love it!” Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

26 Apply An 8-Second Hair Treatment That Makes Strands Glossy & Smooth L’Oreal Paris Elvive 8 Second Wonder Water Amazon $8 See On Amazon Get shinier hair in just 8 seconds with this wonder water from L’Oreal Paris. Without using silicones or parabens, it relies on amino acids and moisturizers to smooth hair without weighing it down or looking greasy. Apply it to wet hair after shampooing, leave it on for 8 seconds, and then rinse it out for spectacular shine and volume.

27 Keep Your Jewelry Sparkling Clean Using This Liquid Cleaner Maui Liquid Jewelry Cleaner Amazon $12 See On Amazon Get your jewelry shining like new with this liquid jewelry cleaner. Place your jewelry onto the tray, lower it into the solution, and let it sit. Then lightly scrub it with the included brush and wipe it clean with the cloth. It’s safe to use on gold, silver, and diamonds.

28 Brighten Up Your Zooms With This Clip-On Ring Light Cyezcor Video Conference Lighting Kit Amazon $20 See On Amazon Look your best on videos and conference calls with this adjustable ring light that banishes shadows. It clips directly onto your monitor and comes with five brightness levels, ranging from warm light to white light. It’s powered via USB so you can plug it right into your computer.

29 Banish Zits With These Pimple Patches Mighty Patch Hydrocolloid Acne Pimple Patches (36-Pack) Amazon $13 See On Amazon These pimple patches couldn’t take any less effort to use: simply peel and stick them onto the affected area. Made with hydrocolloid, these patches not only heal blemishes overnight, but they also prevent you from picking at your face when they’re in use. You’ll know it’s time to remove it when the patch turns white.

30 Rid Your Washing Machine Of Odors So That Your Clothes Smell Their Best Affresh Washing Machine Cleaner Amazon $12 See On Amazon These washing machine cleaner tabs are here to take care of the equipment that takes care of your clothes. They work by ridding your washer (and your apparel!) of build-up that can start to smell. Simply put one tablet in your empty machine, set it to wash on a hot setting, and you’re good to go. It leaves behind a lovely citrus scent and is even safe to use in high-efficiency machines.

31 Keep Clothing Free Of Static With Wool Dryer Balls Handy Laundry Wool Dryer Balls (6-Pack) Amazon $13 See On Amazon Make sure your clothes are free of both static and wrinkles with these wool dryer balls. Use them in place of dryer sheets and liquid fabric softener for a reusable, eco-friendly solution that won’t leave behind residue on your clothes and machine. Plus, they can even speed up drying time.

32 Exfoliate Your Lips With These Brushes To Keep Them Smooth & Soft LUTER Exfoliating Lip Brushes (6-Pack) Amazon $7 See On Amazon Taking care of your lips is an incredibly simple way to look better with minimal effort, and these lip brushes can help. Made from silicone, these brushes gently exfoliate away dry skin and chapping to reveal smoother lips. They’re double-sided, with courser bristles on one side and finer bristles on the other.

33 Multi-Task By Drying & Adding Volume To Your Hair At The Same Time REVLON Hot Air Brush Amazon $33 See On Amazon This hot air brush by Revlon has a cult following, with over 300,000 reviewers weighing in to give it a 4.6-star rating. It both brushes and dries at the same time, freeing up your hands to style and add volume while your hair dries. It’s made with ionic technology that can help decrease frizz, too. Available colors: 7

34 Sleep On A Satin Pillowcase To Keep Your Hair Smooth BEDSURE Satin Pillowcase (2-Pack) Amazon $8 See On Amazon Prevent hair breakage and more with this pack of satin pillowcases. They have more slip than traditional cotton, so fragile hair follicles can slide across it rather than tug and pull. Because they’re made from polyester, they are safe to clean in the washing machine, too. Available colors: 22

35 Add Volume To Your Hair With This Talc-Free Dry Shampoo Hair Danc Dry Shampoo Volume Powder Amazon $12 See On Amazon Your hair deserves style and volume even when it’s not a wash day, so make it happen with this dry shampoo. This dry shampoo is powder-based but doesn’t use talc, phthalates, or parabens and leaves behind a lovely lavender scent. Simply rub it into the roots of your hair to benefit from its volumizing powers.

36 Give Your Feet An At-Home Treatment That Sloughs Away Dry Skin LV LAVINSO Foot Peel Mask (2-Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon Get a spa experience at home on your couch with these foot-peel masks. Simply soak your feet, apply the booties, and wait 90 minutes. Within the next week or two, the citric and lactic acids in the mask will go to work breaking down dry skin and callouses, and the aloe vera will leave feet feeling extra soft.

37 Pull Your Hair Off Your Face With These Pretty Knit Headbands Huachi Knotted Headbands (8-Pack) Amazon $13 See On Amazon Elevate your style while keeping your hair secure with this practical and cute headband set. Featuring a statement twisted knot at the top, these headbands are made from stretchy, ribbed cotton, so they pull on with ease. Each pack comes with eight headbands in a range of assorted colors. Available colors: 9

38 Groom Your Eyebrows With These Portable Razors Tinkle Eyebrow Razors (6-Pack) Amazon $6 See On Amazon These lightweight eyebrow razors are small enough to go wherever you do but still deliver a well-groomed look. The razors feature an easy-to-hold plastic handle and a stainless steel razor. While they’re ideal for shaping brows, you can use them to remove unwanted hair anywhere on the face. Just place the safety cap on when you’re done. They boast more than 92,000 reviews, too.

39 Glam Up Before You Leave The House In These Retro-Inspired Sunglasses BUTABY Rectangle Sunglasses Amazon $14 See On Amazon Throwing on a pair of sunglasses is a low-effort way of leveling up your look, and these rectangle sunglasses are the perfect find. Featuring UV400 protection to shield your eyes, they’re both practical and fashionable. Snag these vintage-looking shades in tons of colors, so they’ll match every outfit. Available colors: 33