You Don't Need To Dress Revealingly To Look Hot — & These Pieces Are Proof

I once read that there is power in subtlety, and it always stuck with me — especially when it came to fashion. That’s not to say that there is anything wrong with showing some skin. No, I only say that to say that looking hot doesn’t necessarily depend on showing off your stomach, cleavage, and legs. In fact, sometimes it’s more alluring to keep those things hidden.

To me, attractiveness stems from confidence, and confidence stems from good old-fashioned comfort. That would explain why you feel so happy once you finally get to put on your sweats at home, right? That’s why this list is full of wide range of pieces from loose-fiting maxi dresses to bodycon dresses that have a high neckline . Because the point is not what you’re wearing but how you feel.

If you’re a believer that less (skin) is more, you’ll love these Amazon finds. There are a ton of maxi and midi dresses and skirts — like this satin leopard print number that makes me feel hotter than any bikini ever could. There’s also some fun options to have you feeling and looking good in the office like these tie-waist pants and blouse with a stand collar.

Well, what are you waiting for? Start scrolling and shopping to give your wardrobe the hot and modest upgrade it needs.

01 This Wrap Swing Dress With Breezy Flutter Sleeves Agmibrelr Flutter Sleeve Wrap Dress Amazon $35 See On Amazon This wrap dress has a blend of cotton and spandex that makes it a very breathable and stretchy piece to wear when you have a long day ahead of you. The flutter sleeves are a sweet yet comfy touch that give this a dressier vibe that’ll look fabulous paired with your favorite heels or sandals. Tie the belt into a cute bow to finish off the look. Available Sizes: X-Large – 4X-Large

02 This Super Soft Crewneck With A Split Hem Daily Ritual Rayon Jersey Crew Neck Tunic Amazon $33 See On Amazon Give your everyday long sleeve tunic a bit of an upgrade with this top’s split sides. The super soft jersey blend material will have you feeling like all you’re wearing is your favorite sleep T-shirt when actually you’re ready to tuck this top in to pants or a skirt and look so polished for the day. Available Sizes: X-Small – XX-Large

03 A Ruched Bodycon Dress That’s Comfy Enough To Dance In BTFBM Bodycon Mini Dress Amazon $33 See On Amazon Looking (and feeling) hot doesn’t have to be uncomfortable. This bodycon dress with ruched detailing is cute enough to wear dancing and soft enough to keep you focused on the fun insthanks to a fabric blend that includes viscose and elastane. The criss cross hem brings a unique touch that looks equally good with both pumps and sneakers. Available Sizes: Small – X-Large

04 A Breathable Boat Neck Tee With 3/4-Length Sleeves Amazon Essentials Slim-Fit Boat Neck T-Shirt Amazon $17 See On Amazon Grab this boat neck T-shirt in every color and pattern for a closet full of versatile pieces that can be worn for a ton of different activities. The slim fit of the top is perfect to tuck into skirts for work or you can keep it casual for lunch with friends by layering it over a pair of jeans. The 3/4-length sleeves give you some air and a touch of classic style so that you don’t feel too confined. Available Sizes: X-Small – XX-Large

05 This A-Line Dress That Beautifully Drapes Over Your Body Amazon Essentials Short-Sleeve Scoop Neck Swing Dress Amazon $22 See On Amazon This simple T-shirt dress has an A-line cut that elegantly drapes over the body for a cute but casual look that’ll have you out the door in just minutes. It has a classic above-the-knee length that’s great for warm summer days but also works fantastically paired with tights and ankle boots in chillier weather. No matter when you wear it, this simple but sweet dress is lightweight, soft, and super comfy. Available Sizes: X-Small – XX-Large

06 A Wide Leg Jumpsuit With Chic Pleats & Useful Pockets ANRABESS One Shoulder Pleated Jumpsuit Amazon $43 See On Amazon If you’re tired of wearing a dress to every single event you attend, it’s time to add this jumpsuit to your closet. It has a pleated waistband in addition to the subtle pleats going down the trendy wide pant legs. Best of all? There are side pockets for a quick reach for the lipstick of the night. Available Sizes: Small – X-Large

07 This Lightweight Maxi Dress With A Round Hem ANRABESS Sleeveless Maxi Dress Amazon $35 See On Amazon This loose-fit sleeveless maxi dress is certainly lightweight enough to wear on the beach, but it can also be a cute outfit for brunch in the city with your friends. The rounded hem not only makes this dress stand out, but it will keep it from dragging on the floor. Meanwhile, the side pockets are perfect for those days when you just don’t feel like carrying a purse. Available Sizes: Small – XX-Large

08 A Comfy Long Tunic That Has A Bit Of Stretch BELAROI Tunic Top Amazon $24 See On Amazon This flowy tunic has an A-line cut that drapes beautifully and is able to keep you covered if you decide to keep it comfy and layer it over a pair of leggings. The top comes in staple solid colors as well as holiday-focused designs including snowmen for Christmas and cute pumpkins for Halloween, making this top a potentially festive choice. Available Sizes: Small – 5X

09 This Breathable Maxi Dress With An Adorable Ruffled Hem BUENOS NINOS Spaghetti Strap Maxi Dress Amazon $27 See On Amazon This spaghetti strap maxi dress is the epitome of less is more. The simple but adorable design, thanks to the ruffled hem, will have you walking around feeling as though you’re floating on a cloud of confidence. With a loose fit that almost looks like a jumpsuit, this dress has adjustable straps, so you can show as much — or as little — up top as you want to. Available Sizes: Small – 3X-Large

10 This Maxi Dress With A Sinched Waist & Fun Print Options ALLEGRACE V Neck Wrap Maxi Dress Amazon $34 See On Amazon The cinched waist on this faux wrap dress makes it easy to keep the shape of the flowy piece without having to constantly retie a belt. The longer sleeves and asymmetrical hem balance each other out by showing a bit of skin but not too much. Made of 10% spandex, the V-neck is super easy to pull right on and start accessorizing, especially because it doesn’t show too much cleavage. Available Sizes: 1X– 4X

11 These Cropped Pants With A Ruffled Elastic Waistband Freeprance Paper Bag Pants Amazon $33 See On Amazon Rock these cropped paper bag pants to the office for a look that’s anything but boring. The ruched waist is held together by a tie that I suggest making into an adorable bow for a dainty touch. Plus, the two side pockets are deep enough to hold your phone and other small essentials while running around. Available Sizes: X-Small – XX-Large

12 This Racerback Tank With A High-Low Design LouKeith Racerback Cami Tank Top Amazon $16 See On Amazon Throw on this racerback tank if you want something with a high neckline that still shows off your shoulders. Made from a fabulous cotton and spandex blend, this shirt is breathable yet stretchy, and the halter top gives total ‘90s vibes. This shirt has a loose fit through the body that looks equally good tucked in or worn over jeans. Available Sizes: X-Small – 3X-Large

13 This Trendy Leopard Midi Skirt Made Of Smooth Satin Soowalaoo High Waist Leopard Midi Skirt Amazon $29 See On Amazon Between the midi length and smooth satin, this skirt is channeling multiple generations and they’re all fabulous. Pair the animal print with a simple white tank and white sneakers for a casual look or with a chic bodysuit and heels for a seamless and dressy vibe. You’ll be comfortable either way thanks to the stretchy elastic waistband. Available Sizes: X-Small – X-Large

14 A Wrap Dress With A Bowtie Waist That Can Easily Be Dressed Up Pinup Fashion V Neck Midi Dress Amazon $36 See On Amazon The flutter sleeves, sweet bow at the wasit, and flowy hem on this wrap dress will really have you floating like a butterfly. Being comfortable is the easiest way to feel confident (and hot!), and this lightweight fabric will bring you both. Wear this to a big event or just to stroll in the city. It’s perfect for any day. Available Sizes: 14 Plus – 28 Plus

15 This Longline Tunic That’s A Staple Upgrade POPYOUNG Short Sleeve Tunic Top Amazon $25 See On Amazon As an upgrade from your typical tee, this short sleeve tunic can be worn on a day where you want to be comfy but still look put-together. The long asymmetrical hem is perfect to throw on over leggings or a pair of jeans for a laidback look. There are a ton of different color and style options, including one with crochet detailing at the neckline. Available Sizes: Small – 4X-Large

16 A Tiered Maxi Dress With A Bow Tie On 1 Shoulder PRETTYGARDEN One Shoulder Maxi Dress Amazon $29 See On Amazon This maxi dress is too beautiful not to share with you. The fun starts with the one shoulder that has an adorable bow-tie closure and then flows into a slightly sinched waist and a tiered bottom half that adds texture and shape to the design. Though it has a single shoulder cut, it still has a high neckline, giving this dress a romantic vibe that reveals just enough. Available Sizes: Small – XX-Large

17 This Ribbed Racerback Tank That Every Closet Needs VICHYIE Ribbed Tank Top Amazon $19 See On Amazon You can never have too many tank tops. But before grabbing just any old one that may start to wear out after a few uses, grab this ribbed racerback tank with over reviews. This sleek top made from trendy ribbed fabric has a high, round neckline that’s sporty yet so chic. Available Sizes: X-Small – XX-Large

18 A Sweet Dress With A Hidden Button In The V-Neck PRETTYGARDEN V Neck Wrap Maxi Dress Amazon $41 See On Amazon The graceful and elegant design of this maxi dress makes it perfect for an outdoor wedding or sunset dinner by the beach. Made of lightweight chiffon that is lined underneath, you’ll feel breezy but won’t be wearing something sheer. The V-neck is held in place by a hidden button closure, so you don’t have to worry about being over-exposed. Available Sizes: Small – XX-Large

19 These Stretchy Skinny Jeans With A Cute Cropped Look Levi's 721 High Rise Skinny Ankle Jeans Amazon $38 See On Amazon I know dad and mom jeans have been all the craze, but let’s not forget about our tried and true skinny jeans. If you haven’t had a new pair in a few years, grab these high-waisted ones that have a bit of elasticity to make them comfier than denim usually is. There are both ripped and non-ripped options, so you can find the pair that fits your exact vibe. Available Sizes: 24 – 34

20 This Lace-Trimmed Tank Top That’s An Ideal Layering Piece Just My Size Stretch Jersey Lace Trim Tank Amazon $12 See On Amazon With a slightly higher neckline than a lot of V-necks, this tank top gives a covered edge to a wardrobe staple. But that doesn’t mean this top is boring. Quite the opposite. It has a pretty lace trim around the neckline and tank straps, which give it a dainty edge. Wear it on its own or use it as a layering piece. Trust me: You’ll find yourself wearing this shirt tons of different ways. Available Sizes: 1X – 5X

21 This Halter Neck Maxi Dress With A Completely Open Back PRETTYGARDEN Halter Neck Sleeveless Maxi Dress Amazon $41 See On Amazon The open back on this halter neck maxi dress allows you to show off a little bit of skin without feeling like you’re giving people a free show. With a full-coverage halter neck that ties in the back, you can adjust the top of this dress to be as loose-fitting or tight as you want. Meanwhile, the elastic waist also features an an adorable bow, adding delicate details and allowing you to have a customizable fit. Available Sizes: Small – XX-Large

22 A Trendy Loose-Fit Midi Dress With Puff Sleeves PRETTYGARDEN Puff Sleeve Midi Dress Amazon $25 See On Amazon The puff sleeves on this maxi dress give it a romantic vibe that makes it perfect for date night. The flowy tiered body of the dress that gives you plenty of room to breath and move comfortably, and the breezy, loose fit keeps things modest while still being so on-trend. The tiers in the skirt give this dress plenty of movement and add to the cottagecore vibes. Available Sizes: Small – X-Large

23 This Slit Wrap Skirt That Looks Fancy But Is So Comfy SheIn Asymmetrical Draped Skirt Amazon $33 See On Amazon I swear, no one would ever guess that this skirt is so cheap. The lightweight material has a beautiful sheen that makes the fabric look rich with quality. Meanwhile, the elastic waistband is comfortable enough to wear on even the hottest days, but the draped design can easily be transitioned into the fall with the right sweater and pair of boots. Available Sizes: X-Small – XX-Large

24 A Slightly Pleated Maxi Dress With A Tie Keyhole Back Kranda Smocked Ruffle Maxi Dress Amazon $38 See On Amazon This ruffled maxi dress comes in a bunch of pretty pastels that you’ll want to wear to every occasion. The shirred back of the bust keeps the shape of the dress while the bottom half flows in the wind freely, giving this garment total prairie vibes. Plus, the keyhole back is closed with a tie adding an adorable touch to every last inch of this piece. Available Sizes: X-Small – XX-Large

25 This Racerback Bodysuit That Can Complete Any Outfit ReoRia Racer Back Tank Bodysuit Amazon $26 See On Amazon You’ve probably tucked in a tank top before and had to deal with it moving around all day. Get the same look without the annoying movement with this racerback bodysuit that hugs you in all the right ways. The super stretchy and soft material will feel nice and cooling on the skin so all you have to worry about is finding pants that are cute enough to match. The chest area is lined so as not to be see-through, and the high neckline give you a seamless — but modest — look. Available Sizes: Small – XX-Large

26 A Tiered Midi Skirt With Side Pockets Zeagoo Ruffle Midi Skirt Amazon $29 See On Amazon You’ll love the ease of putting on this maxi skirt with an elastic waistband. Not only is it exceedingly comfortable, it also plays into a couple of fun, easy-to-wear trends, like ruffles and a tiered design. The pretty floral and polka dot designs that this garment come in make this the ideal thing to pair with your favorite basic tee or sweater. Oh, and did I forget to mention: This skirt has pockets! Available Sizes: Small – XX-Large

27 This Off-The-Shoulder Jumpsuit That Can Be Dressed Up Or Down ZESICA Off Shoulder Belted Jumpsuit Amazon $31 See On Amazon This off-the-shoulder jumpsuit lets your collar bones shine and gives you room to add a decorative necklace to your outfit. The tie-waist is easy and comfortable to jump into (pun intended), and the elastic hem along the top will keep everything in place — no need to worry about a wardrobe malfunction. Wear the super lightweight garment to dinner or even the beach. Available Sizes: Small – XX-Large

28 A Square Neck Maxi Dress With Tie-Up Ribbon Straps ZESICA Square Neck Maxi Dress Amazon $44 See On Amazon Feel like America’s sweetheart in this ruffled maxi dress. The tie up straps and square neck bring both old-school elegance and modern design to the piece. The smocked top and ruffle near the bottom of the skirt not only add to the romantic vibe of this sweet dress, but they also give it an of-the-moment touch that you’ll find yourself reaching for, whether it’s date night or just another day of hanging out in the park. Available Sizes: Small – XX-Large

29 These Wide Leg Pants With A Trendy Ruched Waistband Eteviolet Wide Leg Pants Amazon $34 See On Amazon With a super comfy elastic waistband that you won’t want to change out of, these wide leg pants are the exact kind of trend I can get behind. The breathable material sits lightly to make them the perfect summer night piece, while the ruffles and ruching on the waistband give these a chic look that doesn’t give away how forgiving these pants are. If ruffles aren’t your thing, these pants also come with tassel belts and a tie waist with more of a hippie chic vibe. Available Sizes: X-Small – XX-Large

30 A Trendy 2-Piece Set That Is So Flowy & Fun Ophestin Crop Top Maxi Skirt Set Amazon $50 See On Amazon This two-piece set allows you to get on the coordinated set trend without showing off every inch of your body. The high waist cut of the skirt gives this a modest edge, while the crop top’s long hanging front knot detail and the many pleats of the flowy bottoms give both pieces a touch of movement that would be beautiful for a beach party or rooftop gathering. Available Sizes: X-Large – 5X-Large

31 A Spaghetti Strap Maxi Dress With A Trendy Smocked Top PRETTYGARDEN Tiered Maxi Dress Amazon $40 See On Amazon This spaghetti strap maxi dress should be your new summer uniform. The form-fitting shirred bust leads to a tiered bottom that gives the piece a fit-and-flare look and tons of movement. The waist sits high, but you can adjust the straps to play with the exact positioning and modesty level. Available Sizes: Small – X-Large

32 This Maxi Dress With Sleeves That Looks So Romantic MakeMeChic Short Sleeve Maxi Dress Amazon $42 See On Amazon The trendy, slightly puffed sleeves and square cut back on this maxi dress will make you look and feel like royalty. The flouncy sleeves go perfectly with the pleated and super flowy body of the dress. Keep this in your wardrobe so you’re ready for your next wedding invitation, and prepare to dazzle with the help of the slit in the skirt. Available Sizes: Large Plus – 4X-Large Plus

33 A Button-Up Swim Coverup With Bow-Tied 3/4-Length Sleeves CUPSHE Cover Up Beach Dress Amazon $33 See On Amazon Ditch the boring sarong and bring this button-up coverup to the beach next time you go on vacay. The lightweight material is long enough to keep you covered, so you can choose how much skin you want to show by unbuttoning the front or keeping it as is. The 3/4-length sleeves are tied with adorable bows to bring a bit more dimension to the look. Available Sizes: X-Small – XX-Large

34 A High-Neck Maxi Dress With A Belted Waist PRETTYGARDEN Belted Sleeveless Maxi Dress Amazon $36 See On Amazon This halter neck maxi dress is just begging to be worn to a tea party, but if you don’t happen to be Alice in Wonderland, feel free to wear it to any gathering you have coming up. The gorgeous flowy tiers and high belted waist can be paired with comfy sandals or sky high heels — either or will accentuate the breeziness and beauty of the dress. Available Sizes: Small – X-Large

35 An Elegant Blouse With A Ruffled Neckline & Sleeve Hems Romwe Ruffle Shoulder Blouse Amazon $25 Amazon This blouse takes ruffles to a whole new level. The stand up ruffled collar and sleeves bring a unique elegance to what would be an otherwise ordinary long sleeve tee. This shirt is great for tucking into trousers, which will give you an office-ready look that’s actually wow-worthy. Available Sizes: X-Small – 3X-Large

36 A Puff Sleeve Blouse That’s Perfect For The Office Or Dinner SheIn Puff Sleeve Blouse Amazon $25 See On Amazon This simple but sweet puff sleeve blouse can be dressed up with a long A-line skirt for the office or kept casual by being tucked into a pair of jeans almost making it appear cropped. The keyhole closure is an elegant touch that’ll keep the neckline in place, and make taking it off and putting it on easier. Available Sizes: X-Small – 3X-Large

37 A Loose-Fitting Jumpsuit With A Functional & Stylish Keyhole Back Nfsion Tank Jumpsuit Amazon $31 See On Amazon The loose fit of this jumpsuit certainly makes it comfy and trendy. The breathable cotton and stretchy spandex combine to make it as comfortable as possible. The key to making this jumpsuit standout, is of course, the keyhole back, which makes it easy to put on, take off, and adds a stylish element. It comes in staple colors like black, army green, and pink, and, most importantly, has pockets. Available Sizes: Small – XX-Large

38 This Office-Ready V-Neck Tank That Comes In Over 40 Styles Milumia Pleated Tank Top Amazon $20 See On Amazon The single pleat on this breathable V-neck tank adds dimension, flow, and movement to this sleep top. The versatile top is dressy enough for the office while still chic enough to wear out to happy hour. It pairs very well with skinny jeans, trousers, and pencil skirts for a cool yet appropriate vibe. Available Sizes: X-Small – XX-Large

39 A Chiffon Split V-Neck Blouse With A Rounded Hem Allimy V Neck Tunic Blouse Amazon $24 See On Amazon Chiffon has a way of transforming any outfit into something a bit more fancy looking. The split V-neck on this loose-fitting blouse makes that even more true for the airy material. Pair it with just about anything and don’t worry about it being see-through — each style from floral to army green is opaque. Available Sizes: Small – XX-Large

