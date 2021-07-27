In 2021 and beyond, it’s clear what’s old is new again if the younger generation’s fervent love of thrifting and of unearthing the past is any indication. Now, Adidas is returning to its roots, resurrecting the Forum in myriad variations to show just how classic and versatile this shoe is. What may seem like a regular sneaker is chock-full of history, comfort, and sartorial edge that takes any look to the next level.