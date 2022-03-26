45 Ways To Make Your Skin & Hair Look So Much Better For Cheap

It’s no beauty secret that having quality products for your skin and hair is the best way to make sure your routine actually works. And, the only way you can really fine tune your skincare or haircare routine is by picking products that target your specific concerns, whether that’s repairing damaged hair from too much blow-drying, adding hydration to dry skin, or making sure you get the right SPF for your skin when you step outside.

Luckily, Amazon’s beauty inventory is so extensive, you’re sure to find literally anything and everything you’ll need to create the best routines for yourself. From cult-favorite brands like Olaplex and CeraVe, to tried-and-true lines like NYX and Moroccanoil, to lesser known brands with products you simply need to try out, Amazon truly has it all — at shockingly low prices, of course.

See, you never need to break the bank to get the items you need to perfect your makeup routine, revitalize your hair, or make your skin look glowy and hydrated. And you don’t have to go searching through pages and pages of products to find what you need. Instead, I found the 45 best skincare, makeup, and haircare steals that you need, with tons of skin types and hair types in mind. Check them out right here:

01 Provide Your Skin With A Pick-Me-Up With A Hydrating Facial Mist Heritage Store Rosewater & Glycerin Hydrating Facial Mist Amazon $11 See On Amazon You know when midday hits and your skin starts to feel blah? Give your face a refreshing pick-me-up with a hydrating facial mist, like this one that has sweet-smelling rosewater and glycerin. This spray will soothe and revitalize dull and dry skin, while also locking in much-needed moisture to keep you feeling fresh for longer.

02 Comb Your Mane With A Brush That Works On Wet & Dry Hair Crave Naturals Glide Thru Detangling Brush Amazon $12 See On Amazon Good hair starts with a great detangling brush that won’t be too harsh on your hair, and there’s truly no better brush option than this fan favorite Crave Naturals one. This brush actually works on all hair types — wet or dry — with its flexible bristles that won’t break hair or cause frizz. The comfort grip makes it easy to use and work through even the most stubborn knots.

03 Use A Hydrating Tinted Sunscreen For SPF & A Makeup Look CeraVe Tinted Sunscreen with SPF 30 Amazon $12 See On Amazon Not everyone knows that you don’t have to sacrifice the glow and color from your favorite face makeup in order to protect your skin — tinted sunscreen exists. This SPF 30 option from beloved skincare brand CeraVe has a sheer tint that blends effortlessly into your skin, plus it’s suitable for folks with sensitive skin. Plus, this sunscreen moisturizes your skin with hyaluronic acid and niacinamide.

04 Transform Dry Locks To Silky Smooth With A Vitamin-Rich Serum Hussell Hair Treatment Serum Amazon $30 See On Amazon Each one of the little capsules of hair serum found inside this container is enriched with vitamins A, C, E, and B5 as well as Moroccan oil, macadamia oil, and avocado oil that will give your hair the moisture it needs. Just towel your hair, empty one capsule into your palm, and work the serum into your locks (no matter what type you have). Style as normal, then enjoy how sleek and revitalized your hair looks.

05 Use A Microfiber Hair Wrap That Won’t Tug On Your Wet Locks Kitsch Microfiber Hair Towel Wrap Amazon $23 See On Amazon Using a microfiber hair wrap like this one will help your hair dry way faster and won’t damage your fragile wet hair with scratchy friction. This microfiber wrap absorbs water five times faster than traditional towels, and its super soft and won’t cause breakage or other damage unlike rough bath towels.

06 Wear A Concealer That Looks Seamless On Your Complexion Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Eraser Amazon $8 See On Amazon If you struggle with discoloration or dullness in the undereye area, there’s no better way to brighten and color correct the area than by finding a great concealer like the famous Maybelline concealer. Known for its easy-to-use and super soft applicator with product that melts into your skin, this concealer is perfect for those in the market for a new under-eye coverage product. But hey, don’t just trust me, trust the 90,000 five-star reviews.

07 Exfoliate Before Shaving With A Body Brush Dylonic Exfoliating Body Brush Amazon $10 See On Amazon Want the softest post-shave skin? Try using this exfoliating body brush before you take the razor to your body. This handy tool helps eliminate ingrown hairs and razor bumps and helps buff away dry skin cells. This brush fits perfectly into the palm of your hand, making it easy to exfoliate during your pre-shave routine.

08 Moisturize Your Skin In The Shower With A Soothing Body Wash Tree To Tub Moisturizing Body Wash Amazon $29 See On Amazon Have itchy, dry skin? You’re not alone. This two-pack of body wash is made with super moisturizing shea butter and is suitable for all skin types, so you can give your body the hydration it needs whenever you’re due for a soak. In addition to being hydrating, this body wash is also infused with soothing aloe vera and cucumber extract, and it’s pH-balanced, making it ideal for a gentle clean.

09 Give Your Skin A Gorgeous Glow With Jojoba & Argan Oils Beauty by Earth Glowing & Radiant Face Oil Amazon $30 See On Amazon With its combination of oils like argan, jojoba, and moringa to hydrate and promote cell turnover, this face oil will give you the glowiest skin with just a few drops. This organic formula is moisturizing and brightening, which are two major skincare goals. You can even use it with your new rose quartz roller for some added slip!

10 Remove All Of Your Makeup With A Cloth That Only Needs Water MakeUp Eraser Amazon $20 See On Amazon At the end of the day, removing every trace of makeup on your skin is non-negotiable if you want skin that won’t break out. A makeup removing cloth is the perfect one-step device that ensures your skin is clean and foundation-free at the end of the day — just add water to the cloth and watch it work its magic! This machine washable, reusable cloth even works on waterproof mascara and lipstick.

11 Remove Stubborn Calluses From Feet With A Pumice Stone Beauty by Earth Pumice Stone Amazon $10 See On Amazon If stubborn calluses on your feet are keeping you from rocking your favorite shoes, don’t fret. This natural pumice stone can help exfoliate dead and rough skin off of your feet, giving you smooth and soft tootsies just in time for sandal weather. Plus, the larger size of this pumice stone guarantees it’ll last longer than others on the market.

12 Prevent Your Locks From Creasing With These Coil Hair Ties Kitsch Spiral Hair Ties (8-Piece) Amazon $6 See On Amazon Regular hair bands are great for holding up our locks in ponytails or other updos, but they’re actually not that great for our hair. These coil hair ties can still keep your hair in a tight pony, but won’t add creases to or tug at your hair, while also preventing breakage when you take them out after a long day. A fan favorite hair product, these gentle ponytail holders have over 38,000 five-star reviews on Amazon.

13 Get Smooth Skin With This Exfoliating Sugar Scrub Beauty by Earth Vanilla Coconut Sugar Scrub Amazon $20 See On Amazon Exfoliating with a sugar scrub like this certified organic vanilla coconut one practically guarantees smooth, glowing skin. By buffing away dead skin cells, this sugar scrub leaves baby-soft, bump-free skin behind, which is why exfoliating is a must-do in your body care routine, especially before shaving or applying self tanner.

14 Remove Buildup With A Silicone Scalp Massager Flathead Products Hair Scalp Massager Amazon $7 See On Amazon Using this scalp massager is the best way to get the most out of your haircare products. After applying shampoo, massage this brush into your hair to ensure you’re coating your scalp with your shampoo and removing excess buildup and dirt. With a convenient handle and gentle silicone bristles, this massager feels great and is easy to use. And unlike others on the market, this brush comes with two cleanable, removable heads.

15 Get Seamless Coverage With Quality Makeup Sponges Zenda Naturals Makeup Sponge Amazon $9 See On Amazon You don’t have to drop tons of dough on beauty sponges to help blend your complexion products when you have these Zenda Naturals sponges. These come in a pack of five (in different colors, too!) and work just as well as the leading blending sponge brands that cost a lot more. With a super fine precision tip and rounded bottoms, these soft sponges are great for getting into both the nooks and crannies of your face and the larger areas that require maximum blending.

16 Keep Your Skin Sculpted & De-Puffed With A Facial Roller Sdara Rose Quartz Roller Amazon $14 See On Amazon Give yourself an at-home facial with some facial oil and this rose quartz face roller that helps de-puff your face and increase absorption of products. With its two-sided roller design, this roller can gently de-puff the face and eye area, giving your skin a more sculpted and fresh-faced look. You can even stick this in the refrigerator to make your de-puffing routine feel even better.

17 Find A Place For This Vitamin C Cream In Your Routine Era Organics Vitamin C Face Cream Amazon $18 See On Amazon Want a brighter complexion but don’t know how to get it? Nothing does the trick quite like vitamin C, which you can get from this face cream. This plant-based moisturizer is rich with vitamin C and oils like avocado, coconut, and jojoba oil that rejuvenate your skin. Plus, a bit of hyaluronic acid leaves your skin so bright and hydrated you’ll wonder how you went so long without it in your routine.

18 Switch Out Your Pillowcase For This Satin One Kitsch Satin Pillowcase with Zipper Amazon $24 See On Amazon Just like switching to a soft, microfiber towel is better for your wet hair, switching out your scratchy pillowcase with this silky satin one is better for your dry hair and skin. Resting your head on the luxe satiny goodness that is this pillowcase will help prevent your hair from frizzing up and tangling in the night, leaving it softer and smoother in the morning than it would be with your old pillowcase. As for your skin: the satiny material is gentle on your skin, preventing dryness and redness.

19 Fight Unwanted Blemishes With Some Glycolic Face Pads Nip + Fab Glycolic Fix Night Pads Extreme Amazon $15 See On Amazon Glycolic, salicylic, and lactic acids are fantastic ingredient for acne-prone skin due to their exfoliating and pore unclogging benefits. These glycolic face pads are a must in your routine if this is your skin type — use one pad two to three nights a week and reap the benefits of these amazing acids.

20 De-Gunk Your Pores With An Amazing Deep Cleaning Mask Aztec Secret Indian Healing Clay Amazon $15 See On Amazon I like to keep clay masks, specifically this Aztec Secret Indian Healing Clay, around for those days where I need a real deep clean. The calcium bentonite clay found in this famous tub ventures deep into your pores and helps to remove impurities in just five minutes. To get the most out of this mask, mix it up with apple cider vinegar.

21 Give Your Lashes A Voluminous Curl With An Eyelash Curler Brilliant Beauty Eyelash Curler with Satin Bag & Refill Pads Amazon $10 See On Amazon One of the best ways to get perfectly curled lashes that last is by using an eyelash curler pre-mascara. With a comfortable grip and a perfectly angled arc, this curler will help you get the voluminous lashes you desire in just a few seconds, all without the breaking, tugging, and pulling of other lash curlers based on its ergonomic body.

22 Change Up Your Hair Color With A Conditioning Mask Moroccanoil Color Depositing Mask Amazon $30 See On Amazon Itching for a new look but feeling non-committal? Try out a new (and temporary) hair color with this color depositing hair mask. In addition to giving you a new look, this genius product also deep conditions your hair with argan oil while it colors. Choose a fun color like lilac or rose gold if you’re looking for something to totally revamp your appearance, or pick out a shade similar to your current one for a quick refresh.

23 Give Yourself An At-Home Facial With A Face Steamer EZBASICS Ionic Face Steamer Amazon $34 See On Amazon You don’t have to drop big bucks on a professional facial when you have your own face steamer at home. This one generates ionic steam, which works better to penetrates your pores than regular steam, giving you a luxe facial experience without the hefty price. This set also comes with stainless steel tools to remove blackheads and other unwanted blemishes, making this great for a spa day wherever you are.

24 Perfect Your Natural Makeup Look With A Great Neutrals Palette NYX PROFESSIONAL MAKEUP Ultimate Shadow Palette Amazon $12 See On Amazon Nothing ties together a natural makeup look quite like an eyeshadow palette full of good neutral shades. With 16 super pigmented eyeshadows, this palette can help you achieve any desired look where warm neutrals are involved, whether you’re wanting a sleek matte look or a more out-there one with shimmer shades. If browns and creams aren’t your vibe, this same palette is also available with neon colors, smokey shades, and more.

25 Apply Nourishing Argan Oil To Your Skin *And* Hair Acure The Essentials Moroccan Argan Oil Amazon $9 See On Amazon Argan oil is a must-have antioxidant-rich ingredient for both your skin and hair. Rich in vitamin E and fatty acids, add some of it on your skin and in your locks for more radiant looking skin and hair, especially if you find that both these areas are in need of some TLC after a cold, dry winter.

26 Get Your Salon-Quality Mani On With At-Home Gel Polish Sally Hansen Miracle Gel Nail Polish Amazon $8 See On Amazon Having a chic gel manicure is a surefire way to make yourself feel put-together and confident, but those salon prices can sometimes be outrageous. With gel nail polishes like this Miracle Gel from Sally Hansen, you can get gorgeous gel nails at home for up to eight days without using a UV light. Choose your favorite shades from the 32 options Sally Hansen has to offer, which range from a subtle pink to a trendy dark green.

27 Consider Niacinamide Face Serum To Balance Your Complexion Naturium Niacinamide Face Serum Amazon $16 See On Amazon If your skin is looking a little dull or inflamed lately, a face serum with niacinamide might be the best thing to help get your complexion back on track. This serum has 12% niacinamide and 2% zinc that work together to minimize the appearance of pores and balance uneven texture.

28 Get Rid Of Unwanted Facial Hair With A Safe-To-Use Remover Finishing Touch Flawless Painless Hair Remover Amazon $25 See On Amazon If you find yourself reaching for the razor to remove unwanted fuzz from your face, put that thing down! This painless hair remover is a much safer and gentler option for your skin, and removes hair instantly while you move the device in small, circular motions across your face. This lipstick-like design also means you can toss this in your bag and use it wherever you may be.

29 Clean Your Makeup Brushes Regularly To Prevent Breakouts e.l.f. Brush Shampoo Daily Use Formula Amazon $4 See On Amazon This is your much-needed reminder to clean your makeup brushes, because if you’re anything like me, you forget to from time to time. This brush shampoo is ideal for making sure all of the dirt, oil, and makeup from weeks and weeks of application is completely removed from your everyday brushes, preventing any unwanted breakouts in the future.

30 Get A Bronze Glow With A Moisturizing Tanning Foam Bondi Sands Self Tanning Foam Amazon $24 See On Amazon You don’t have to expose yourself to damaging UV rays for a sun-kissed glow. Instead, use a good self tanner, like this fan-favorite foamy one with 17,000-plus five-star reviews. Formulated with aloe vera to help nourish your skin, this foam won’t leave streaks, only the perfect bronze glow, after application. It’s available in four different shades to give you the exact dose of color you desire.

31 Section Off Your Hair As You Blow Dry With These Butterfly Clips Kitsch Pro Butterfly Hair Clamps (6-Piece) Amazon $5 See On Amazon One of the most effective ways to style your hair is to section it off so you can focus on one section of strands at a time. These butterfly clips are perfect for this step in your blow drying, curling, or straightening routine given their secure grip on your locks. Plus, you’ll get six salon-quality clips in your order — the perfect amount to assist with styling your hair.

32 Concoct The Right Face Mask For Your Skin With A Mixing Kit Anezus Face Mask Mixing Bowl Set Amazon $7 See On Amazon Whether you love making your own face masks at home or you just want germ-friendly tools for applying your favorite ones, having a proper mixing set at home is a must. This kit has everything you need including a mixing bowl, three brushes, measuring spoons, and more, that you’ll need to formulate and apply the perfect at-home mask for your skin. It even has a spray bottle and container to keep your finished products in.

33 Touch Up Your Hair Color With A Spot Coloring Kit Godefroy Hair Color Kit Amazon $14 See On Amazon If you have areas on your hair that are a different color than the rest (not on purpose), there’s an easy solution: a spot coloring kit. This kit comes with four pre-measured color capsules, a creme developer, four applicator sticks, and a mixing cup, a.k.a. everything you’ll need to cover up those discolored spots on your mane. And unlike other spot coloring kits, the capsules will keep for much longer, extending the life of your dye.

34 Protect Your Hair From Skincare With An Adjustable Headband Kitsch Spa Headband Amazon $12 See On Amazon Nothing is more frustrating than your hair falling into your face when you’re cleansing, applying a face mask, or doing your makeup routine, which is why this thick spa headband is a must have. This soft microfiber headband is adjustable to your head size and even has a convenient slit for your ponytail.

35 Repair Heat Damaged Hair With A Trusted Repairing Treatment Olaplex Hair Perfector No. 3 Repairing Treatment Amazon $28 See On Amazon Chances are you’ve seen how popular Olaplex is, and trust me, it’s so famous for a reason. If you have heat-damaged hair and nothing is working to help restore your locks, a repairing treatment like this Olaplex Hair Perfector No. 3 treatment will rehabilitate your hair and restore the bonds broken from excessive heat. It has almost 60,000 five-star reviews, so you know this stuff really, really works.

36 Get The Best Lighting With A High-Def Makeup Mirror Beautyworks Illuminated LED Mirror Amazon $33 See On Amazon There’s nothing harder than trying to do your makeup in crappy lighting, which is where this high-def LED mirror comes in. It will give you the illumination and magnification you need for perfect application with three different levels of magnification, and it even rotates 180 degrees so you can check your look from every angle.

37 Keep Sensitive Skin Happy With A Gentle Cleanser Cetaphil Daily Facial Cleanser Amazon $14 See On Amazon If you have sensitive skin, it’s important that you don’t just go out and buy any cleanser. Instead, keep your tricky skin and mind and purchase a face wash like this Cetaphil Daily Facial Cleanser, which effectively and gently cleans your skin without stripping it of its natural moisture thanks to niacinamide, glycerin, and vitamin B5. No inflammation here!

38 Get The Most Out Of Your Products With A Mini Spatula Every Drop Beauty Spatula Amazon $6 See On Amazon Of course, a beauty spatula like this one from Every Drop helps you get out every drop of your makeup or skincare products so you can truly get your money’s worth. But it’s also a more hygienic way to apply products like lip masks, moisturizers, and other things that you don’t want to keep going back and dipping your fingers into.

39 Revitalize Skin, Hair & Cuticles With This Versatile Squalane Oil Amara Beauty Squalane Oil Moisturizer Amazon $15 See On Amazon Squalane oil is an essential to every single one of your beauty routines due to its ability to add hydration anywhere it’s applied. You can use this non-greasy, lightweight oil on your skin for added moisture (mix it with your regular face cream for a two-in-one step), on your hair for a silky smooth finish, and on your cuticles if you’ve found they’ve been a little dry lately.

40 Protect Your Skin With A Water-Resistant Tinted Sunscreen Stick Beauty by Earth Tinted Sunscreen Amazon $16 See On Amazon It’s important to have a good sunscreen by your side to prevent sunburn and the harmful effects of UV rays. This mineral sunscreen stick has SPF 30 thanks to zinc oxide and is reef-safe, broad-spectrum, and water-resistant if you love to take a quick dip to cool off. It also three different tints to it, so you won’t have to worry about wearing face makeup with this, and the stick makes it super easy to put on.

41 Choose A Zero-Waste Conditioner Bar That Nourishes Dry Locks Kitsch Nourishing Conditioner Bar Amazon $14 See On Amazon We all have a tried-and-true bottle of conditioner in our shower, yet, with so much plastic in one bottle (especially the jumbo ones), it may be time to consider an eco-friendly alternative. This sulfate-free Kitsch conditioner bar gives your dry hair the nourishing hydration it needs thanks to shea butter, without all of that plastic waste.

42 Slather On This Super Soothing Aloe Vera Gel After A Sunburn Era Organics Aloe Vera Gel Amazon $16 See On Amazon Forgot to reapply your SPF? Fell asleep in the sun again? Make sure you have a good aloe vera gel to help soothe even the gnarliest of sunburns. This non-greasy option is also infused with manuka honey and cucumber extract to help add moisture back into and calm irritated skin.

43 Keep Your Hair Dry With A Reusable, Chic Shower Cap Kitsch Luxury Shower Cap Amazon $19 See On Amazon Need a shower but it’s not wash day? Have no fear, this shower cap is here. This super chic cap will be your new shower time essential, especially if you have long locks, considering this one’s made for long hair. It’s made from soft nylon and has a stretchy band that can fit most head sizes and hair. This super comfortable cap comes in eight adorable patterns.

44 Scrub Off Sweat With Natural Activated Charcoal Soap Activated Charcoal Tea Tree Soap - Amazon $25 See On Amazon If you’re looking for a soap that will really wash away odor and germs, look no further than this activated charcoal bar soap. This five-pack of natural, vegan bars are infused with activated charcoal, coconut oil, and essential oils that give you the ultimate deep clean that’s necessary after a hardcore workout or any other excursion that gets you extra-sweaty. Plus, the refreshing peppermint scent will make you feel revived.