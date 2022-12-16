The Most Viral Lipsticks On TikTok In 2022 Are Under $30 & So, So Good

If you’re heavily invested in all things makeup and skin care, clicking “Add to Cart” isn’t something you simply do after you find something you like enough to buy — it’s an entire pastime that revitalizes the senses, and gives you something to look forward to. For beauty aficionados, that usually translates to a trip to Sephora (hello, fellow VIBs!) and Ulta’s online stores. But with so many choices out there, it can be hard to tell what’s actually a *good* product, even with all the reviews. That’s where your pals (aka your favorite beauty TikTokers) come into play. The most viral lipsticks on TikTok in 2022 are not only amazing products, they’re also totally budget-friendly, which means you’ll be able to save your money... or have enough to spend on more products. It’s a win either way.

There is always a new lipstick, lip gloss, or lip combo trending on the app, and avid #beautyTok contributors and experts generously share their findings. Whether you want glossy lips, a matte finish, lasting quality, high-shine glitter, or just a subtle hint of color, you’ll be able to find it on TT. Since there are so many videos to sift through, Elite Daily’s made it easier for you by gathering this year’s trendiest lipsticks on TikTok below.

NYX Shine Loud High Shine Lip Color

Looking for a long-lasting lip color? NYX can fill your request. This long-lasting lipstick went viral on TikTok for its ability to last 16 hours with no transferring. The lip color is double-ended with one side being the bright wash of color and the other being a gloss to add a shiny finish. Whether you’re eating, drinking, or even having a steamy makeout sesh, this lipstick has got you covered.

Beauty influencer @feliciamaria tried out the viral lipstick in the shade Magic Maker. The influencer did a transfer test using her fingers, with only a slight amount of the gloss transferring to her fingertips. The lipstick is definitely beauty influencer-approved.

Clinique Almost Lipstick in Black Honey

Clinique’s Almost Lipstick in Black Honey was sold out for months after it went mega viral on the app. The lipstick has been sold by Clinique since 1971 and sustained its popularity due to its lightweight feel that makes users feel like they are using a chapstick. The moisturizing light formula, though, doesn’t take away from the beautiful pigmentation. The fact that the Black Honey color looks great on all skin tones made beauty influencers run to their nearest beauty store in search of the product.

Popular beauty content creator Meredith Duxbury was finally able to get her hands on the lipstick after it was sold out for months. She praised the incredibly moisturizing formula and encouraged her followers to “Run, don’t walk to Clinique.com.”

Milani Color Fetish Matte Lipstick

This $10 matte lipstick from Milani set TikTok beauty influencers into a frenzy over how well the product works and its affordable price. The lipstick received tons of praise for its smooth application and long-wear formula. It also comes in a few different variations of pink, neutral, and burgundy shades, making it easy for any buyer to find their perfect match.

This TikTok creator loved how creamy the formula was and how this didn’t take away from the pigmentation the product gave upon application. She recommended this as a drugstore favorite, especially considering the price.

Wonder Blading Peel & Reveal Lip Stain Kit

While this product isn’t a lipstick, it’s been an incredibly popular test subject among the TikTok beauty community. The Wonder Blading Peel and Reveal Lip Stain Kit is set to give you an all-day lasting color stain on your lips. You begin by applying the lip masque, followed by spraying the lip activator and starting at the corner of your mouth, then you peel off to reveal the color underneath. Unreal is the word you’re looking for.

This TikTok beauty creator put the kit to the test. Post-peeling off the shiny blue mask, she was left with a ruby red tint on her lips. After conducting the transfer test by kissing the back of her hand, absolutely no residue came off. If you’re looking for a no-budge product, this should definitely be your go-to.

r.e.m. beauty On Your Collar Liquid Lipstick

Through her new beauty line, Ariana Grande created this incredibly tough and long-lasting liquid lipstick. r.e.m. beauty’s On Your Collar liquid lipstick became infamous across TikTok for being incredibly difficult to get off, but hey, at least you know your lipstick won’t budge throughout the day.

TikTok beauty guru Mikayla Nogueira went viral for showing her struggle to remove her r.e.m. beauty liquid lipstick. After intensely rubbing it off using a makeup wipe, Nogueira had to resort to using a makeup remover oil to melt off the product.

Urban Decay Vice Lip Bond Glossy Liquid Lipstick

Like the NYX Shine Loud High Shine Lip Color, the Urban Decay Vice Lip Bond Glossy Liquid Lipstick is meant to give your pout last for 16 hours without any disturbance or transfer. The product comes in several vibrant colors and is definitely catered to those who love a bold lip.

This TikTok creator began her application by shaking the bottle before applying the lipstick. She then conducted the forever important smudge test by eating a slice of pizza. She found no evidence of the lipstick on the pizza and her pout looked the same as when she had initially applied it. She gave it the PDA stamp of approval.