All Tarte Products Are 30% Off At Ulta Beauty’s Cyber Monday Sale

When it comes to affordable beauty products, Ulta Beauty has everything you could ever want or dream of. While it’s regular prices are already a steal, Ulta Beauty’s 2021 Cyber Monday event is rife with deals you don’t want to miss on more than 300 brands. The retailer only has a few sales every year, so this is definitely a run, not walk moment.

To kick off the season of savings, Ulta started with a Black Friday sale that lasted until Saturday Nov. 27. And the beauty retailer did not come to play. Launched on Nov. 21, it offered up to 50% off, a free gift, and, of course, free shipping. However, just because Black Friday’s over, it doens’t mean you can’t keep wracking up the discounts.

Ulta’s home to several of the most beloved brands out there. There aren’t many one-stop-shops where you can easily fill your cart with Peter Thomas Roth, Kylie Cosmetics, Anastasia Beverely Hills, and a ton of other cult-favorites brand let alone at a discount. So, without further ado, here are all the details you need about Ulta Beauty’s Cyber Monday sale.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Elite Daily's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

When does Ulta Beauty’s Cyber Monday sale start?

You don’t even need to take a breath to keep the sales rolling in — Ulta dropped its Cyber Monday deals on Sunday, Nov. 28 and it includes discounts on more than 300 products sold through the retailer online. You can also score $10 off any purchase of $50 or more if you use the code “CYBERMON21”. If you’re doing tons of gift card shopping at Ulta for Cyber Monday, you’ll score a free $20 eReward card when you buy $100 worth of gift cards in stores or online.

As far as products go, you’ll can get 30% off on all Tarte products, 50% off on Morphe palettes, 40% off select Colourpop palettes, a freebie three-piece gift set when you spend $20 on Briogeo products, and dozens more deals.

When does Ulta Beauty’s Cyber Monday sale end?

Although it’s called Cyber Monday, Ulta’s stretching out this sale for days. The week-long event will last all the way to Monday, Dec. 6, so you’ll have plenty of time to stock up on not only your dream beauty products, but maybe something for the people on gift list, too. If you’re feeling generous.

What’s included in Ulta Beauty’s Cyber Monday sale?

Tarte, It’s a 10, Tula and more are all going to be up to 50% off. Although there are some exclusions from the bargains, you can still get plenty of other goodies you’ll fall in love with. To make things even better, you can snag a free 21-piece beauty bag when you spend at least $80 online. For a sneak-peak on what to get, here are the most popular Ulta products discounted this Cyber Monday.

