Talented, hot, and philanthropic? Timothée Chalamet has it all going on. Fresh from the Dune press tour, the actor has a new project to show off. With all proceeds going to help Afghani women and children, Chalamet dropped a new hoodie that he helped design. Now you can embody his signature streetwear style while wearing a Chalamet hoodie.

These new hoodies are a few years in the making. After working together in the past, Chalamet said he’s wanted to collaborate with Haider Ackermann, a French ready-to-wear designer, for a long time. And he’s finally gotten his wish with the Silent Soldier Sweatshirt ($198, HATC). The sweatshirt features a splatter graphic that illuminate the eyes of a young woman. It’s made out of cotton and fleece for ultra-comfy wear.

“Together, in August, we were horrified to learn of the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan,” Chalamet wrote on Instagram. The two “decided to design a hoodie where 100% of the proceeds will go to @afghanistanlibre: a relief organization with boots on the ground that fights to safeguard women’s and children’s rights.” It’s a non-profit that’s worked for 25 years to bring more rights to women and girls across Afghanistan.

Ackermann and Chalamet go way back. Remember when Chalamet took on the red carpet at the Venice Film Festival in his iconic belted, silver suit in 2019? That was the start of their relationship. Since then, Chalamet has rocked many an Ackermann piece, including a bomber jacket he wore to the Dune premiere. Now, the Little Women star has taken his own leap into the fashion world with Ackermann by his side.

You can check out their hoodie below, and buy one in support of Chalamet and Afghan women:

