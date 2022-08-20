These Stylish Things Have TONS Of Five-Star Reviews Because They Look So Good On Everyone

It’s pretty clear in today’s world that just about anything can go viral. There’s no rhyme or reason as to why something may all of sudden gain the attention of thousands. However, there most definitely has to be good reason for something to gain popularity and maintain it. The stylish articles of clothing have achieved that feat and gained tons of five-star reviews on Amazon in the process — mostly because they look good on everything.

Each shirt, skirt, or dress have an excess of five-star reviews that prove just how great they are. In fact, some even have well over 15,000 five-star reviews, like this sports bra and pack of cotton tank tops.

Their success isn’t some fluke. All these pieces are continuing to sell because they can look good on anyone. These skinny jeans, for example, have tons of size options with specific short, regular, and long fits. Others pieces, like these denim shorts, have already been established to somehow make everyone’s bum look good. It’s almost like they’re the jeans from The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants.

Clothes aren’t the only things that thousands of shoppers have been obsessed with. You can also put trust in your fellow Amazon lovers for a new bikini or chic round sunglasses. Whatever you’re in the market for, use these reviews to guide you in the right direction.

01 This Soft Swing Dress That Feels Like Pajamas But Looks Much Cuter Amazon Essentials Tank Swing Dress Amazon $23 See On Amazon When in doubt, throw on this super soft swing dress. Made with 95% rayon and 5% elastane, it has just the right amount of stretch to really made it as comfy as your favorite T-shirt that you sleep in. With slight pleats, the bottom half beautifully drapes over your shape and keeps it flowing in the breeze. One reviewer said: “Love this dress! Feels like pjs but looks like a cute, casual little sundress. The fabric is soft, stretchy and has washed well. The cut is generous enough that I can easily sit in the floor with my toddlers without flashing anybody. Looks good with sandals or sneakers.” Available styles: 18

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

02 These Stretchy Bikini Briefs With 89,000 Five-Star Reviews Amazon Essentials Cotton Bikini Brief Underwear (6-Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon These cotton bikini briefs are breathable and comfy enough for all-day wear and will easily become your new go-tos. This pack of six comes out to just a bit over $2 for each pair — making them a steal that you just can’t pass up — and over 89,000 five-star reviewers agree. Spandex makes up the remaining blend of these 95% cotton underwear and makes them easier to slip into than other panties. There’s no annoying back tag to worry about peaking out, either, which just adds to the comfort. One reviewer said: “I think I have a new favorite panty! That 5% of elastane makes them look and feel much more like nylon/spandex and they don’t have the slight bulk you get with 100% cotton. They fit perfectly, do not ride up, and are very comfortable.” Available styles: 33

Available sizes: XX-Small — 3X-Large

03 A Ruffled Dress With 3 Different Sleeve Options Amoretu V-Neck Tunic Dress Amazon $30 See On Amazon If you’re the kind of person that buys every color available once you find something you love, you’re gonna end up adding 10 variations of this tunic dress to your cart. The adorable tiered ruffled body of the dress comes either sleeveless, with long lantern sleeves, or with short sleeves. Plus, there are a ton of cute colors and patterns (including a geometric-looking one) that you can choose from. Each version of the dress has the same V-neck and pretty high-low hem. One reviewer said: “This dress is absolute perfection! The fit was impeccable - flowy without looking ill-fitting, and hit me just above the knee. I wore with cowboy boots and loved that I could chase my toddler around while still looking cute in this dress. The fabric is just thick enough to lay smooth and not cling, while not being heavy. Not see thru at all.” Available styles: 41

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

04 A Double-Layered Dress With Fun Bell Sleeves BELONGSCI V-Neck Bell Sleeve Shift Dress Amazon $40 See On Amazon The oversize bell sleeves on this shift mini dress give it just the right oomph to take it from day to night in just an instant. Pair it with some comfy sandals for lunch and strappy heels for dinner. Made of high-density chiffon, the piece is lightweight while still being heavy enough to keep you comfy on a chilly night. Choose from layered lace, solid colors, and elegant florals. All options are double-lined so you don’t have to worry about it being see-through. One reviewer said: “Perfect dress for any occasion, can be dressed up or down and bell sleeves are a perfect loose fit. Will definitely be ordering more colors! It’s also double layered, so no chance of being see-through and the quality was much higher than I was expecting.” Available styles: 45

Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

05 This Maxi Skirt With A Comfy Elastic Waistband Bluetime High Waisted Maxi Skirt Amazon $30 See On Amazon The elastic waistband makes this maxi skirt not too tight, not too loose, but just right. The lightweight chiffon flows freely as the drawstring in the waist hugs your body is the most gentle way. The skirt’s floor length will pair perfectly with heels, sandals, and even sneakers. One reviewer said: “My skirt arrived on time and bundled well. Can easily dress up or down. Light enough for the hotter months, but I can easily see myself wearing this year long.” Available styles: 21

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

06 A Longline Cardigan That Doubles As A Chic Beach Coverup Bsubseach Kimono Cardigan Amazon $26 See On Amazon Pieces that can be used in more than one way are the best buys. This longline caridgan is one of those magical treasures. Its open fit can be worn both as a cardigan with a tee and jeans or as a beach coverup. The 3/4-length sleeves give you room to breathe on those super hot days while the waist tie lets you cover up when a chilly breeze comes by. One reviewer said: “It is PERFECT. I can't believe how pretty it is for the low cost. It's colorful, drapes well with the included belt and I feel pretty awesome walking around in its flowy dramatic self.” Available styles: 45

Available sizes: One size

07 These High-Waisted Biker Shorts With A Hidden Pocket CHRLEISURE Biker Shorts Amazon $14 See On Amazon It’s helpful to have at least one pair of reliable biker shorts, and this pair will eliminate the need for any others. The perfect combination of softness and stretchiness, these are equally good for working out and lounging. The wide waistband conforms to your curves and keeps the shorts from riding down. Keep your phone and wallet in the two outer pockets and your keys in the hidden interior pocket so you have everything you need without carrying a bag. One reviewer said: “Best shorts ever!! Stays put, does not cut in the waist although i thought it would because it does have elastic band ariund waist. It’s great length , perhaps about 2 inches above my knee and i am 5’11. I am realt happy it’s somewhat long as it doesn’t roll up as i excercise. I need to see if they have leggings i want those too. Really good material, cut, everything. I am impressed!!” Available styles: 44

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

08 This A-Line Midi Dress With 3/4-Length Sleeves Hotouch 3/4 Sleeve A-line Midi Dress Amazon $30 See On Amazon While this midi dress has an amazing comfiness that comes from it’s loose-fit design, the A-line cut of the dress doesn’t just fall flat. The slight flare, round neck, and 3/4-length sleeves give it a simple and classic look that’s fit for many occasions. Accessorize one of the many color options (including gorgeous pastels) with heels and statement earrings for a night out. One reviewer said: “This dress is so beautiful. The quality is amazing it is heavy and giving the price a great buy. It is a fun dress that can be dressed up or down. I purchased it for a wedding and it's working for me.” Available styles: 29

Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

09 A Relaxed-Fit Tee With A High-Low Hem Amazon Essentials Scoopneck Swing Tee Amazon $16 See On Amazon This is your everyday tee — with a bit of an upgrade. First, this scoopneck T-shirt is made of a rayon/elastane material that’s so soft that you won’t want to take it off. Second, the hem has a high-low cut that makes it cute enough to actually wear out instead of just to bed. One reviewer said: “I bought this shirt in 2 more colors after receiving it. It’s extremely soft and comfortable. What surprised me the most was how flattering it is. It’s not clingy at all, but not bulky either.” Available styles: 17

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

10 This Spaghetti Strap Maxi Dress With Pockets HUSKARY Strappy Split Maxi Dress Amazon $30 See On Amazon This spaghetti strap maxi dress is super breathable and won’t make you feel suffocated on even the hottest day. You don’t even have to carry a purse with you if you don’t want to, thanks to the two side pockets that have enough room to fit the essentials. In addition to the strappy V-neck and loose fit, this dress also has airy side slits, which means one thing is for sure when wearing this garment: comfort. One reviewer said: “This is going to be my go to dress for the entire summer. The material is very cooling ladies, perfect for hot summers in the South. I've already worn it a couple of times and received compliments on it. It's super flowy all over but just adding a fun necklace dressed it up perfectly.” Available styles: 46

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

11 A Ruffled Mini Skirt With An Adjustable Drawstring Waist Relipop Pleated Short Skirt Amazon $23 See On Amazon A mini skirt is already a fun and playful thing to wear, but this sweet option takes things to the next level with its ruffled, tiered design. In addition to giving it a looser fit, these accents add movement and are so trendy right now. No matter what color or pattern of this skirt you choose or how you style it, you’ll be comfortable after adjusting the drawstring waist. One reviewer said: “Such a cute skirt, it looks great with crop tops, body suits or really anything! I love it.” Available styles: 28

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

12 A Pleated Maxi Dress That’s As Soft As A T-Shirt Amazon Essentials Short Sleeve Maxi Dress Amazon $33 See On Amazon This short sleeve maxi dress feels as simple (and soft) as a T-shirt up top, but has the addition of pleats in the skirt to make it look as elegant as can be. Appropriate for a casual office day, dinner with your beau, or a lunch with friends, its versatility is worth much more than its affordable price. One reviewer said: “This material is our bestfriend anyway but the cut is perfection. I wore this over my bathing suit at the beach but honestly it can be dressed up or down. Great dress, great quality. It’s a must buy!” Available styles: 19

Available sizes: X-Small — 6X

13 This Loose-Fitting Sundress With A Stylish Side Slit ANRABESS Sleeveless Split Sundress Amazon $35 See On Amazon The semi-circle hem on this sleeveless sundress brings a unique touch and a few styling possibilities. The two side slits just add to the playful round shape of the hem. But, if you want to switch it up a bit, tie a knot to not only change the shape of the piece, but give yourself some more air as you walk. Use the two side pockets to keep your chapstick (or whatever else you need) at hand. One reviewer said: “The dress looks great and is super comfy. I think this dress is a win for every body type. This dress will be a great go-to during warm weather. I actually ordered two and am so glad I did!” Available styles: 28

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

14 A Wool Blend Hat That Is Actually Lightweight Lanzom Wide Brim Panama Hat Amazon $18 See On Amazon This panama hat looks and feels so much more expensive than it actually is, which is a total fashion win. The lightweight but high-quality wool blend makes it the perfect accessory throughout any season and the skinny belt buckle detail is easy to match to nearly every outfit. This comfortable yet chic chapeau comes in bright oranges and pinks in addition to classic shades of beige and black. One reviewer said: “Love this hat! At first, I was worried it might be heavy in weight because of its wool-like texture, but it was actually lightweight! This hat will go with any outfit.” Available colors: 30

Available sizes: One size

15 This Swing Midi Skirt That Can Be Dressed Up Or Down EXLURA Pleated High Waist Midi Skirt Amazon $32 See On Amazon This pleated midi skirt will have you randomly twirling just because of how dream-like it’ll look when you do. The lightweight fabric will not only flow in the wind but keep you cool as well. Pull on the elastic waistband in seconds and you’ll be out the door in no time. One reviewer said: “This is a great, lightweight skirt. Versatile and can be dressed up or down. The best part is that it has POCKETS! Very flowy and fun.” Available styles: 14

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

16 A Boat-Neck Dress With 3/4-Length Sleeves & A Flared Hem Amazon Essentials 3/4 Sleeve Boat-Neck Dress Amazon $32 See On Amazon This boat-neck dress really is an essential. Hitting just above the knee and sporting 3/4-length sleeves, it’s the perfect thing to throw on when it’s somewhere in the middle of being hot and cold, and it works equally well in casual and professional settings. Plus, it’s so soft that you won’t want to take it off even after you get home. One reviewer said: “The dress fit very comfortably. Light weight with 3/4 sleeves is perfect for the Florida transition from outside hot and humid to inside cold AC. It is well finished, soft and felt good on. I purchased for a business casual environment, so I wanted a loose fit.” Available colors: 8

Available sizes: 1X — 6X

17 This Casual Tunic Top With An Asymmetrical Hem Esenchel V-Neck Swing Shirt Amazon $21 See On Amazon This V-neck tunic top is perfect for layering with a cardigan or wearing on its own over leggings. The length and unique asymmetrical hem flows beautifully, and the lightweight fabric beautifully drapes over you. One reviewer said: “This shirt is way way comfortable! It is very soft and flowy. Just threw it in my normal wash with other items and it turned out perfect out of the dryer, no special washing needed. great! Love it, would highly recommend!” Available colors: 15

Available sizes: Medium — 4X-Large Plus

18 A Bodycon Dress With Sleeves That Can Be Worn 2 Ways Ezbelle Ribbed Off Shoulder Midi Dress Amazon $39 See On Amazon Rock this bodycon midi dress completely off-the-shoulder or on one shoulder as you get dressed for date night. The knit fabric is ribbed to give it a bit of texture, but it’s still super soft so you’ll be comfy at even the most fancy event. One reviewer said: “Beautiful dress that can be casual with sandals or dressed up with heels. Great fabric, light weight but thick enough not to see underwear imprint. All around great purchase. Just bought 2 more colors.” Available styles: 29

Available sizes: 4-6 — 20-22

19 This Classic Midi Skirt With Gorgeous Pleats GRACE KARIN Pleated High Waist Midi Skirt Amazon $32 See On Amazon All good things come back around, and knee-length pleated skirts are one of them. This chiffon skirt has a bit of a flare that’ll make you want to go dancing just so you can show off it’s flow capabilities. This pastel pink or the champagne-like color are my favorites but there are a good amount of other sweet and classic hues to choose from. One reviewer said: “The quality of this skirt is amazing! I bought the teal skirt and the color is rich and it’s thick with a built in slip. The pleats stay perfect even after I washed and steamed it for wrinkles.” Available styles: 23

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

20 A Staple Tee That’s Made Of 100% Cotton Hanes Short Sleeve T-Shirt Amazon $8 See On Amazon There’s nothing wrong with a good, classic T-shirt. This round-neck short sleeve is the perfect one to run errands in, meet up for lunch in, or even tuck under a blazer for a casual office look. Its 100% cotton blend and natural fit will have you looking and feeling good. One reviewer said: “This top had a beautiful fit, easy to wash, affordable and felt like it was made out of quality material, not cheap and see through. I will be getting more in other colors.” Available colors: 19

Available sizes: Small — 5X-Large

21 This V-Neck Blouse With Wrap Detailing IN'VOLAND Short Sleeve Wrap Blouse Amazon $28 See On Amazon Whoever came up with this wrap blouse is a genius. It’s just as comfortable as any other rayon top with a touch of spandex, but the faux wrap detail makes it look so much more fancy. The V-neck and long batwing sleeves both bring a laid-back vibe to the top while still being put-together enough to wear to the office or a nice dinner. One reviewer said: “I've worn this shirt a few more times and washed it like I do all my other shirts, it held up no problem and it didnt bleed or lose shape. I absolutely love this shirt.” Available styles: 33

Available sizes: 16 Plus — 32 Plus

22 These Biker Shorts That Don’t Bunch Up As You Exercise Just My Size Bike Shorts Amazon $9 See On Amazon The narrow elastic bands and tag-free waist on these biker shorts help to make them smooth as they can possibly be. Plus, by adding cotton to the spandex blend, the pair is a bit softer than a typical pair of active shorts. Wear them when actually biking, working out, grocery shopping, or just relaxing at home. One reviewer said: “They're super comfortable, they keep their shape (they stretch out a tiny bit which seems like a normal amount as you wear them but just wash and dry them and they bounce right back to size), they're well made and they don't creep up, ride up or bunch up.” Available colors: 2

Available sizes: 1X — 5X

23 This Classic-Fit Button Down That’s Made From 100% Cotton Amazon Essentials Long-Sleeve Button-Down Poplin Shirt Amazon $26 See On Amazon A clean and classic-fit button up is always a good idea when getting dressed for work in the morning. But in case you haven’t seen the trend going around on your Instagram feed, it’s also a chic way to cover up at the beach. Whatever you want to use it for, this one is made of 100% cotton to give you that structured look with a soft touch. One reviewer said: “I love this top! It's hard to find a button down that isn't thin and cheaply made, at an affordable price. This one hits the mark. Great quality. Holds its structure and isnt thin.” Available colors: 21

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

24 These Denim Shorts With The Perfect Amount Of Stretch Levi's Jean Shorts Amazon $25 See On Amazon These denim shorts have nearly as big of a cult-following as Beyoncé does. OK, that may be a bit of an exaggeration, but the 12,000-plus five-star reviews prove that they certainly are popular. The high raise has succeeded in fitting many buyers without creating that weird gap that so many have to deal with when shopping for denim. Grab them now before these vintage-inspired bottoms sell out of the style you want. One reviewer said: “Obsessed with these ! Often have a hard time finding a shorts that aren’t too short or too long and these were the perfect length.” Available styles: 28

Available sizes: 23 — 39

25 These Bootcut Trousers That Feel Like Yoga Pants Tapata High Waist Bootcut Trousers Amazon $41 See On Amazon These stretchy trousers have a bootcut fit that makes them appear like any other office-ready outfit, but they’re actually super stretchy to keep you comfy while you’re working hard. Their elasticity also makes them resistant to wrinkling and pilling. Although the back pocket flaps are nonfunctional, they make the pair appear even more elegant and put-together. One reviewer said: “The material is very breathable and comfy but not too thin like some other "work/yoga pants" I tried. They are a great fit and completely appropriate in a professional environment. I would also recommend them for a retail or restaurant worker because they move so well and are so comfortable.” Available styles: 16

Available sizes: Small Petite — XX-Large Tall

26 A Longline Sports Bra Made Of Moisture-Wicking Spandex The Gym People Padded Athletic Tank Top Amazon $23 See On Amazon If you sweat like I do when you workout, you know the last thing you want to put on your sweaty skin is another layer of clothing. This longline sports bra has enough coverage for me to feel comfortable wearing it as a shirt so that I can focus more on my reps and less on how sticky I feel. The sweat-wicking material will keep you dry and the subtle V-neck will add a bit of style to your gym outfit. And don’t worry, the padded cups are removable if you find that you like it better without. One reviewer said: “I did not want a sports bra that was too tight after having had both shoulders repaired in the past. It fit well, a bit loose around the waist. This bra provides good coverage with no bulges on the sides or back; a smooth fit. It comes down to just above my belly button. The straps do not dig in with no pressure on the straps. It has a shelf bra and removable pads. This is comfortable enough to wear while lounging. I would buy a size smaller if I wanted to wear this for running or more strenuous exercise to provide more support. This is the best sports bra I have found in a long time and I highly recommend you consider purchasing it as well.” Available colors: 14

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

27 This Racerback Tank That’s So Soft & Trendy LouKeith Sleeveless Halter Tee Amazon $17 See On Amazon A racerback tank top feels way airier than wearing a regular spaghetti strap shirt. This one is made of a lightweight cotton and spandex blend that is perfect to wear on sunny days when you want to feel as though you have nothing on. Leave the rounded hem out over a pair of pair of slacks or tuck it into a pair of denim shorts or a shirt for a more cropped look. One reviewer said: “Love this summerweight tank. I bought it in 3 colors, and they are true to the picture. The material is soft and flowy, without being slimy. I wear it with a cardigan, jeans and sandals for the office.” Available styles: 40

Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

28 A Tie-Waist Dress With Adorable Flutter Sleeves Pinup Fashion Midi Wrap Dress Amazon $36 See On Amazon This wrap midi dress is the perfect thing to have on hand so you don’t have to stress for a big event like a wedding. The flutter sleeves and classic A-line cut are the perfect duo for a guest to dance the night away in. The waist can be adjusted using the tie-waist and falls into subtle pleats. One reviewer said: “Love, love, love! The fit is amazing and the comfort is better than expected. It was like it was tailored to fit me.” Available styles: 15

Available sizes: 14 Plus — 28 Plus

29 This Padded Sports Bra With A Criss-Cross Back RUNNING GIRL Padded Criss-Cross Sports Bra Amazon $20 See On Amazon Who said workout clothes have to be boring? The criss-cross back on this sports bra is just as cute as some tank top designs I wear. But it’s not just for style — the cut actually gives your back and chest a bit more support. If the padding ends up being too much for you, feel free to slip out the pads. One reviewer said: “I got this sports bra after desperately battling to find a cute, comfortable sports bra with good support and coverage. This bra is it - I even ordered another color. The straps don’t dig, nothing bounces out, and you truly forget you’re wearing a sports bra - I could wear it all day comfortably.” Available styles: 39

Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

30 These Vintage-Looking Skinny Jeans With A Snug Fit Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label Skinny Jeans Amazon $28 See On Amazon I know dad and mom jeans have taken over quite a bit, but this pair of skinny jeans are the kind to put this body-shaping style back on trend. The main reason? They’re actually comfortable. They have stretch to them so the high-waist and tight ankles don’t dig into your skin. So start your own trend and grab a pair. One reviewer said: “They are stretchy, even the front pockets! Made for a comfortable fit, but I was worried they might stretch and sag. After two days, they’ve held up perfectly, no sag at the knee.I’ve gotten compliments at work, so that’s a nice feeling. Can’t wait to order more.” Available colors: 4

Available sizes: 2 — 28

31 This 2-Pack Of Cotton Blend Tanks That Are Super Soft Amazon Essentials Slim-Fit Tank Top (2-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon Cotton tank tops are as essential as sliced bread. Since you know you’ll need them and use them, grab this two-pack of rib-knit ones that are slightly tailored to comfortably fit your waist. Not only are they cotton, but they always have a bit of elastic in them to make them super stretchy and easy to pull on and wear with anything and everything. One reviewer said: “I have purchased so many tanks and they always were not what i wanted. It was either too short or the blend wasn’t there. These tanks are my favorite! I love them! I had many in white. They hold their shape ! The fabric is super soft and hugs you in all the right places. The color white doesn’t fade like other tanks do. You can dry them or not dry them and they never lose their shape.” Available styles: 37

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

32 A Lightweight Beach Coverup With Flowy Half-Sleeves SweatyRocks Beach Cover Up Cardigan Amazon $37 See On Amazon Why carry shorts and a shirt to the beach when you can just wear this lightweight cardigan cover up. The wide half sleeves and open front give you room to breathe while the longline design still keeps you protected from the sun. Pick up one of the fun patterns before your next vacation. One reviewer said: “Well made, feels nice, light and cool on my skin. Do yourself a favor and add this into your rotation, it’s a fun piece!” Available styles: 26

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

33 These Skinny Jeans That Are Super Soft Levi's Skinny Jeans Amazon $49 See On Amazon These skinny jeans have short, regular, and long options, so there’s a length that’ll work for you. The mid-rise fit works to accentuate your shape without making you feel compressed and uncomfortable. Choose between a ton of different washes — or pick up multiple pairs. One reviewer said: “Love the fit...super comfortable and moves with you.” Available styles: 25

Available sizes: 24 Short — 40 Regular

34 A Retro Bikini Set With Pleated Panels Tempt Me High Waist Bikini Amazon $33 See On Amazon It’s not that shocking when a bikini set costs over $100 but thankfully, there’s still other more affordable options, and this pleated set is one of them — and it looks just like way pricier options. The halter top and high-waisted bottoms come together to give you a retro look that comes in over 40 different cute styles. One reviewer said: “This is a really great bathing suit, with very nice and thick material! I don’t feel it’s too sheer in any way. The pattern and design are beautiful.” Available styles: 41

Available sizes: XX-Small — XX-Large

35 This Long Pencil Skirt With A Slight Side Slit For Easy Movement TheMogan High Waist Mid-Calf Pencil Skirt Amazon $22 See On Amazon The side slit on this long pencil skirt adds a bit of play to its business-focused look and makes it a lot easier to move around in without the restriction below your knees. The elastic waistband is much more comfy than those that have to be zippered shut, too, making this an easy-to-wear option. Go with the black or white for a classic look or fuchsia to add a pop of color to your floor. One reviewer said: “This was exactly as described and so darn cute! Very happy with how stretchy the material is and that the white isn't see through at all. The length and fit were just as expected and will definitely be ordering more in different colors.” Available colors: 24

Available sizes: Small — 3X

36 These Wide-Leg Trousers That Are Fun & Flowy Tronjori High Waist Palazzo Pants Amazon $34 See On Amazon While these wide-leg trousers are great with heels for the office or date night, feel free to ditch the heels and rock them with some comfy sneakers and a crop top too for a casual vibe. The flowy and lightweight fabric will keep you cool even during the hotter months. And if you end up choosing the white pair, don’t worry, they’re lined. One reviewer said: “These pants as so comfortable and flowy! I stepped outside of my usual skinny jean outfit to try this style - and I never want to take them off! They are great casual pants for work, and can be dressed up for the evening with a fancy shirt and heels. They are as comfortable as pajamas, without looking like it.” Available styles: 32

Available sizes: X-Small Short — 2X

37 These Bootcut Jeans That Fit As Though They Were Tailor-Made WallFlower Bootcut Jeans Amazon $48 See On Amazon These bootcut jeans mix old with new. They have the classic look that has been around for decades with a smart design that keeps them a bit more modern. The waistband, for example, is designed to hug your body exactly where it should so they are easy to get on without having to leave that awkward gap in the back. With nearly 40,000 reviews and a 4.5-star overall rating, it’s safe to think that they’ll work for you as they have other Amazon lovers. One reviewer said: “These jeans have a perfect balance of stretch and tightness in all the right places as well as multiple length options. These are now my absolute go to jeans. I wanted bootcut jeans to wear over some of my heels and these are EXACTLY what I was looking for.” Available styles: 27

Available sizes: 0 — 24 Plus Long

38 A Pair Of Round Sunglasses With 100% UV Protection WearMe Pro Round Reflective Sunglasses Amazon $16 See On Amazon Switch out your square sunnies for this pair of round sunglasses. After all, John Lennon wore them all the time for a reason. The super stylish metal rim is available in gold and silver while the lens themselves also have some fun and trendy color options. Most importantly, the UV coating keeps your eyes protected from the sun’s dangerous rays. One reviewer said: “It’s a great pair of everyday glasses. The case is super sturdy and zips as well. It comes with a cloth to clean the lens. A lot of more expensive brands have flimsy cases. The polarization is great because it doesn’t distort color and reduces glare making it easier on your eyes.” Available colors: 7

Available sizes: One size

39 A Square-Neck Maxi Dress With Bow-Tie Straps ZESICA Ruffled A-Line Maxi Dress Amazon $44 See On Amazon This flowy maxi dress will have you feeling serious cottagecore vibes. The square-neck and bow-tie straps make the top just as beautiful and fun as the tiered, ruffled hem at the bottom. This is the perfect thing to wear for a picnic in the park or backyard BBQ with family. One reviewer said: “Exactly what I was looking for. Its long, flowy, the bottom isn’t see-through and the top is completely ruched all the way around so I don’t have to wear a bra with it. The shoulder ties make it extra cute and allows for lots of adjustability.” Available colors and styles: 26

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large