These Genius Things Make You Look So Much Better, You'll Wish You Knew About Them Sooner

Everyone has the few things here and there that they’re looking to fix about their look, whether that’s the annoying flyaways on top of their head, panty seams showing through their leggings, or a dull complexion after a long, dry winter. Luckily, there’s tons of easy ways to fix these pesky problems — all of which don’t have to break the bank, thanks to Amazon’s characteristic affordable prices for every type of beauty and style item under the sun.

Amazon is full of fairly-priced items that actually work to make you look so much better and remedy those issues you’ve been having with your beauty routines and everyday looks. Dry locks? Try this hair mask. Want to dress bougie on a budget? You need these oversized shades. Traveling but can’t bring a ton of makeup? This balm gives you the pop of color you need.

I found 45 of the best items that you need in your closet, toiletry bag, purse, and shower — all of which will make you look and feel so much better, even though you already look great. You’ll probably wonder how you went your whole life without these things after you check them all out right here:

01 This Rejuvenating Oil That Locks In Moisture Health Priority Natural Products Organic Vitamin E Oil Amazon $20 See On Amazon Looking to fix unwanted uneven color on your skin? This vitamin E oil can help get the job done. It’s infused with jojoba, avocado, and rice bran oils to help rejuvenate your complexion and hydrate the skin. You don’t have to use it on just your face, either — it’s suitable for your body, lips, and hair as well.

02 These Soft Leggings With Over 55,000 Five-Star Reviews SATINA High Waisted Leggings Amazon $15 See On Amazon If you’re wondering why these leggings have over 55,000 five-star ratings, I’ll give you a quick synopsis: the high waistband prevents any sort of sagging in the back, the “peachskin” polyester and spandex material is the softest material ever, and the universal fits make it so that you don’t have to stress about which size you are. Plus, they come in tons of colors and lengths, so you can easily stock up. Available sizes: One Size – One Size Plus

Available styles: 52

03 A Compact Hair Gel Wand That Tames Your Flyaways DMLNN Hair Finishing Stick (2-Pack) Amazon $7 See On Amazon Breakage and flyaways on top of your head are incredibly aggravating when you’re trying to make your hair look sleek — thankfully this hair finishing wand helps tame them in just a few swipes. Made with a non-sticky or greasy transparent gel, this wand will give you the smooth, glossy updo look of your dreams, and it’s even compact enough to throw in your purse for touch-ups later in the day.

04 This Bubbly Face Mask That Deeply Cleans Your Pores Elizabeth Mott One Bad Motha'foamer Carbonated Bubble Clay Mask Amazon $13 See On Amazon After using this carbonated face mask once, you’ll be obsessed. The carbonated bubbles in this natural clay and activated charcoal mask create a soothing foam that clings to your skin and gets rid of any grime sitting in your pores. After you wash it off, you’re left with a bright, non-irritated complexion — sounds like a winner in my book.

05 A Mineral Sunscreen That Actually Gives You A Little Tint CeraVe Hydrating Mineral Sunscreen Amazon $12 See On Amazon While mineral sunscreen is a must-have in your routine in order to physically block the sun’s rays, it often leaves a thick, white cast (no matter how much you rub it in). This CeraVe mineral SPF comes in a sheer tint, which actually gives your skin a little glow. It is formulated with awesome skincare ingredients like ceramides and niacinamide, which lock in moisture.

06 This Pack Of Bikini-Style Undies That Are Totally Seamless Fruit of the Loom Seamless Underwear (6-Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon Pairing your favorite underwear with your favorite leggings won’t have to mean your panty lines show through anymore, all thanks to this pack of seamless bikini briefs. Each in this pack of six comes in a different, fun color, and is made from a comfy nylon and polyester blend. These panties have no irritating tags or awkward side seams, so they look totally smooth under clothes. Available sizes: 5 – 13

Available styles: 5

07 A Hair Oil That Smoothes, Conditions & Adds Shine Moroccanoil Treatment Amazon $16 See On Amazon Whether you have dry locks, struggle with frizz, or just need a way to make your dull hair look lustrous, this Moroccan Oil treatment oil is the product for you. This argan oil-infused treatment can be used on damp or dry hair — just run a little from mid-shaft to the ends of your hair for the best results. The sulfate-, paraben-, and formaldehyde-free formula will condition and smoothe your hair.

08 These Glycolic Acid Pads That Exfoliate & Smooth Glycolic Acid 20% Resurfacing Pads (50-Pack) Amazon $25 See On Amazon Exfoliation is a must-have step in any skincare routine, and these glycolic acid pads make said step super easy. With 20% pure glycolic acid and antioxidants such as vitamins B5, C & E, these textured pads exfoliate and hydrate the skin, leaving it super radiant at the end of your routine. Plus, you’ll get 50 of these in the tub when you order — enough to last you a long, long time.

09 These Reusable Nipple Covers For Those Braless Days NIPPIES Non-Adhesive Nipple Covers Amazon $27 See On Amazon Nipple covers that don’t need a gross, sticky adhesive? Sign me up. These nipple covers use suction-y, skin-safe silicone to stay secure on your breasts, giving you a seamless look in your braless appearance during a day or night out. They come in three skin-like shades (creme, cocoa, and caramel) and two sizes (depending on your bra size), so you can truly match these reusable covers beautifully to your chest. Available sizes: Small – Large

Available colors: 3

10 A Tinted Multi-Use Balm That You’ll Wear All The Time I’M MEME Pep! Balm Multi-use Lip and Cheek Tint Amazon $10 See On Amazon Multi-use makeup products are a godsend when it comes to portability, and this tinted lip and cheek balm is one of the best (and most affordable) out there. With five ultra-pigmented and buildable shades to choose from, this balm from will be your new favorite in your quick, five-minute makeup routine, and it’s even made with shea butter that adds a nice layer of hydration.

11 A Texturizing Sea Salt Spray With Added UV Protection Sun Bum Texturizing Sea Hairspray Amazon $14 See On Amazon Want to get that beachy, wavy hair look but don’t have a beach to lay by all day long? No problem, just pick up this Sun Bum texturizing spray instead. This spray separates your waves and gives them just the right amount of volume and texture for that surfer look without any effort. As a bonus, this even provides UV protection for your locks.

12 These Oversized Sunglasses That Look Way Expensive Joopin Polarized Sunglasses Amazon $13 See On Amazon These sunglasses will make you feel like the bougie movie star you’ve always wanted to be, at a price point that you can stomach. These come in 18 different hues, allowing you to pick one true to your personal style, and are even polarized to fully protect your eyes against powerful UV rays. With your sunglasses you’ll get a convenient cleaning cloth and a sleek black bag to keep them in, which keeps them safer in your bag. Available colors: 18

13 A Tubing Mascara That Won’t Smudge Or Flake Essence Bye Bye Panda Eyes Tubing Mascara Amazon $5 See On Amazon This tubing mascara isn’t your typical mascara — instead of coating your lashes with a pigment, this wand individually wraps little tubes around each lash, preventing any smudging or flaking and lasting way longer. The same volume, black shade, and water resistance as regular mascara, but without the mess! Just remove it with warm water (combined with gentle pressure) at the end of the day and you’re good to go!

14 These Microfiber Hair Towels That Reduce Frizz & Breakage Hicober Microfiber Hair Towel (3-Pack) Amazon $14 See On Amazon Microfiber hair towels are way gentler and more absorbent than regular ol’ cotton towels, making them a must-have tool for your post-shower routine. These frizz-reducing towels come in packs of three and have a handy elastic band in each that makes throwing your hair on top of your head for easy drying a breeze.

15 A Microneedling Roller That Gives You The Best Facial Glow Sdara Skincare Derma Roller Amazon $12 See On Amazon Traditional microneedling can be super expensive when done professionally, which is why this derma roller is such a fabulous tool. This roller lets you do the work of gentle microneedling at home, giving you that perfect, post-facial glow for just under $15. Unlike other derma rollers, reviewers say this one doesn’t cause any bleeding, making it OK to use weekly.

16 A Conditioning Hair Mask That Anyone With Dry Locks Needs Bold Uniq BoldPlex 3 Hair Mask Amazon $25 See On Amazon If your strands have seen better days, this ultra-conditioning hair mask is here to save the day. This bond-building hair mask helps repair damage and add (and maintain) hydration to your locks, transforming them from dull to luscious. The formula is also paraben-free, sulfate-free, vegan, and cruelty-free.

17 This Pack Of Cotton Socks That Won’t Show Outside Your Shoes Wernies No Show Socks (4-Pack) Amazon $12 See On Amazon Nothing ruins a cute ‘fit like your socks awkwardly poking out from above your shoes. These no-show socks are a must-have in your top drawer to prevent that unsightly faux-pas, and they even have grips on the back that keep them from sliding down inside your shoe. Choose from a four or an eight-pack and two different size ranges when you order. Available sizes: 5-8 – 8-11

Available colors: 5

18 The Soap That Keeps Your Brows Looking Full & In Place All Day Ownest Eyebrow Soap Kit (2-PCS) Amazon $8 See On Amazon Having perked-up brows is a great way to frame your face, and this eyebrow soap and spoolie kit helps them stay in place throughout the whole day. The pomade is clear and doesn’t leave any gross residue, making your great, full brows look super natural and not smudgy. Just add some water to the spoolie and rub it in the soap to brush your brows up — it’s that easy!

19 This Vitamin C-Infused Scrub That Brightens Dull Skin Elizabeth Mott Brightening Vitamin C Face Scrub Amazon $24 See On Amazon Vitamin C is the best ingredient when it comes to brightening the complexion, so the fact that it’s found in the formula of this face scrub makes it a winner in my book. This scrub gently exfoliates the skin, transforming it post-wash from dull to glowy. This nourishing scrub works on all skin types.

20 A Detangling Brush That Won’t Break Your Hair Crave Naturals Glide Thru Detangling Brush Amazon $12 See On Amazon There are plenty of reasons this brush has over 41,000 five-star ratings: it’s truly suitable for all hair types, whether you have thick, coily strands or fine, straight locks. You can use it on wet or dry hair without damage, and it gently and effectively removes tangles, even on sensitive little kids. How does it work? Its flexible bristles separate and glide through hair instead of tearing through.

21 An Eyeliner Stamp That Gives You A Perfect Wing Every Time The Flick Stick Winged Eyeliner Stamp Amazon $15 See On Amazon If you struggle with getting the perfect winged liner during your makeup routine, this stamp will become your new best friend. This eyeliner stamp is 100% smudge-proof, waterproof, and long-lasting, giving you the perfect wing with practically zero effort (no matter how shaky your hands are!). Choose from an 8, 10, or 12-millimeter wing stamp, and you’ll get one for both the right and left side of your eye.

22 The 24-Karat Gold Masks That Brighten Your Under-Eye Area Dermora 24K Gold Eye Mask (15-Pairs) Amazon $14 See On Amazon Yes, these under-eye masks really are made with gold, but that’s not the only reason you’ll love these. They’re also made with collagen, which plumps and firms the skin, as well as hydrating hyaluronic acid, which can help you look refreshed even when you don’t feel bright eyed and bushy tailed.

23 These Chic Statement Earrings That Are Actually Lightweight Fesciory Statement Drop Dangle Earrings (13-Pairs) Amazon $18 See On Amazon There’s no room for boring jewelry, and this 13-pack of statement earrings are perfect for spicing up any look, no matter how casual or fancy it is. This assortment has plenty of fun, geometric shapes to choose from, and they all dangle in their own way. Each of these pretty golden pairs are also nickel-free and hypoallergenic, making them suitable for sensitive earlobes.

24 An Exfoliating Brush You Should Add To Your Shaving Routine Dylonic Exfoliating Brush Amazon $10 See On Amazon If you want to prevent ingrown hairs after you shave, make sure to exfoliate before your razor hits your skin. This exfoliating brush makes it easy to complete this pre-shave step — just gently massage any areas of your body you’re planning on shaving in circular motions with this to get the smoothest, bump-free skin. It even has an ergonomic handle that lets you use it with ease.

25 These Coil Hair Ties That Won’t Cause Breakage Or Creases Kitsch Spiral Hair Ties Amazon $7 See On Amazon Traditional hair ties tend to leave breakage and creases in their wake post-updo, which is why it’s worthwhile to replace them with these spiral hair ties. These telephone-coil-looking ties are way more flexible and gentle on your locks, giving you the ponytail security of a strong rubber band but without the harsh aftermath. These come in packs of eight with five color combinations to choose from.

26 This Gel Nail Kit That’ll Give You A Long-Lasting Mani Beetles Gel Nail Polish Kit with U V Light Amazon $38 See On Amazon If you’re tired of paying big bucks to head to the nail salon every few weeks, you’ll be happy to know that you can do your nails in the comfort of your own home with this gel kit. This kit has everything you’ll need to produce a long-lasting mani at home, from the UV light, to the polishes and base/top coats, to the typical mani tools that make your cuticles look the best they can be. The set of six polishes will last about three weeks on your nails, making this a totally worthwhile investment.

27 A Purple Shampoo For Banishing Brassiness In Blondes BOLD UNIQ Purple Conditioner for Blonde Amazon $30 See On Amazon If you have silver or blonde hair, this purple-colored conditioner works to counteract brassiness and actually condition your locks, all at the same time. Not only will you have the boldest blonde color, but you’ll also sport the most moisturized, damage-free strands out there after using this conditioner. Best of all, this conditioner is free of parabens, mineral oils, phthalates, and is cruelty-free and vegan.

28 A Pack Of Sheet Masks That Target All Types Of Skin Concerns I DEW CARE Let’s Get Sheet Faced Face Sheet Masks (14-Pack) Amazon $25 See On Amazon Applying a sheet mask to your face is the best way to start on your self-care rituals for the evening, and this I DEW CARE set has 14 of them for you to choose from, all with different targeted skin concerns. Pore tightening, brightening, hydrating — this set has a sheet mask for anything you’re looking for to nourish your face thanks to powerhouse ingredients like tea tree, olive, and acai berry.

29 A Donut-Shaped Hair Accessory That Creates The Perfect Bun Donut Hair Bun Maker (7-Pieces) Amazon $8 See On Amazon Creating the perfect top knot can be a tricky task, but the process is way easier with this donut-shaped hair piece. With three hair-color-adjacent shades to choose from, these bun makers help keep your bun perfectly-shaped and secure throughout the whole day, all while looking 100% natural. The seven-piece set can craft buns of all sizes, and even comes with the hair pins and elastic bands to get you started.

30 A Liquid Lipstick That Will Not Budge Throughout The Day Maybelline New York SuperStay Matte Ink Un-nude Liquid Lipstick Amazon $8 See On Amazon This Maybelline New York liquid lipstick is the definition of long-lasting. With 36 gorgeous matte shades to choose from, this lipstick will last for 16 hours and even has a special arrow-shaped applicator for super precise application. An Amazon shopper favorite, this budget-friendly lipstick has over 46,000 five-star reviews.

31 A Stylish Croc Shoulder Bag That Comes With A Crossbody Chain DOREAMALOE Retro Classic Shoulder Tote Amazon $28 See On Amazon A good quality handbag is an essential for every day and heading out on the town for the night, and this croc purse has that amazing durability with an unbeatable price. With over 20 different styles of handbags to choose from, this shoulder bag can fit all of your essentials in it comfortably and has a zipper closure to keep everything secure. It even has a chain, so it can switch from a shoulder bag to a crossbody in seconds. Available styles: 21

32 These Foot Peel Masks That Reviewers Can’t Stop Raving About Dermora Foot Peel Mask - Lemongrass (2-Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon If your feet have seen better days, you’ll love these foot masks, which peel away dry skin and calluses. With natural exfoliants like papaya extract, citric acid, and salicylic acid, these masks will make your feet and heels look and feel soft and supple in just 11 days — just wear them over your feet for an hour once, and watch the peeling reveal your transformed tootsies with no further effort on your part.

33 The Flexible, Heatless Hair Rollers That Won’t Hurt Your Locks Tifara Beauty Heatless Flexible Hair Rollers Amazon $15 See On Amazon It’s no secret that traditional hair rollers aren’t the most comfortable hair tools in the world, which is why these flexible rollers are such a game changer. Each 7-inch roller in this pack of 42 is made from a soft foam material that offers a more comfortable hold than that of velcro rollers, and they all come in different thicknesses depending on the curl you’re seeking. These are even soft and comfortable enough to sleep in.

34 A Brow Pencil & Spoolie That Helps Fill In Those Brow Gaps NYX PROFESSIONAL MAKEUP Micro Brow Pencil Amazon $9 See On Amazon If you’re on the hunt for a great brow product that won’t break the bank like other fan favorites on the market, this NYX pencil and spoolie combination is the way to go. This product has a brow brush on one side and a skinny tip pencil on the other, making the process of creating natural, full-looking brows a breeze. These work just as well as premium beauty brands at a tiny fraction of the price.

35 A 4-Pack Of Clips That Keep Your Jeans Secure Inside Your Boots Boncas Adjustable Elastic Boot Clips Amazon $11 See On Amazon Another fashion faux pas? Baggy jeans coming out of your boots. These elastic boot clips are a lifesaver when it comes to creating the most seamless boots-tucked-into-jeans ensemble — just clip both sides of the hems of your jeans and position the (adjustable) underneath your foot inside the boot. Unlike other clips, these come with foam padding on the back, which helps prevent leg scratches. Available styles: 7

36 A Dry Shampoo That Soaks Up Oil Without Leaving A Residue Amika Perk Up Dry Shampoo Amazon $26 See On Amazon Dry shampoo has to be one of the best beauty inventions of all time, but more often than not, the residue it leaves behind on your roots can ruin the effects. This talc-free dry shampoo not only absorbs oil even on your worst dirty-hair days, but it leaves behind nothing but a fresh smell — no stickiness or white residue here. With over 8,000 reviews, this dry shampoo has a 4.7-star rating on Amazon, so you can trust this product really works.

37 A Best-Selling Setting Spray That Lasts All Day (And Then Some) NYX PROFESSIONAL MAKEUP Makeup Setting Spray Amazon $8 See On Amazon This NYX setting spray is incredibly lightweight and offers a gorgeous matte finish to your makeup look once it’s all done. It’s made to hold up for 16 hours, despite any sweat, tears, or mask presence. This finishing spray is a best-seller on Amazon, with over 54,000 five-star reviews. If a matte finish isn’t your preferred look, this setting spray also comes in dewy, radiant, and plump finishes.

38 A Silky Scarf That You Can Wear In Your Hair Or Around Your Neck FONYVE Silk Feeling Scarf Amazon $9 See On Amazon Whether you’re seeking a new hair accessory, a way to keep your bouncy curls intact and healthy while you sleep, or a way to jazz up a plain top, this silky scarf is the thing for you. There are 44 gorgeous patterns of this scarf to choose from, and its 27.5-by-27.5 inch size makes it extremely versatile. Tie it in your ponytail, wear it as a bandana, or fashion it as a neck scarf — this silky accessory can be worn tons of ways. Available styles: 44

39 This Tea Tree Oil Wash That Soothes While It Cleanses Remedy Soap Tea Tree Oil Body Wash Amazon $15 See On Amazon Tea tree oil is the go-to ingredient when it comes to deodorizing and soothing, making this tea tree oil body wash a must-have in your daily shower routine. This body was is especially suited for those who have easily irritated skin, because it’s made with other soothing natural oils, including peppermint and eucalyptus. This chemical-free, paraben-free soap is also great for those with dry skin, because it has jojoba, coconut, and olive oils for moisture.

40 The Chic Oversized Pearl Clips That’ll Spruce Up Your ‘Do LAXIZAR Pearl Hair Clips (18-Pcs) Amazon $10 See On Amazon This set of 18 trendy pearl hair clips is the simplest way to spruce up your hair on those days where it just can’t seem to function the way you want it to. This budget-friendly pack comes with pearl clips in all different styles (like bobby pins and barrettes) so you can even mix and match them in your hair for a more one-of-a-kind, elegant look.

41 An Easy-To-Apply Eyeshadow Stick That Won’t Budge Julep Crème to Powder Waterproof Eyeshadow Stick Amazon $16 See On Amazon These eyeshadow sticks are the real deal when it comes to durability, and the 17,000-plus five-star ratings are here to prove it. This is a creme-to-powder formula that’s also waterproof, and each shade, whether you choose a matte beige or a shimmery deep green, is super pigmented. One reviewer writes: “I’m the biggest fan of these eyeshadow sticks. I live in the tropics and I can go snorkeling and still have this eyeshadow on after half a day in the ocean. Absolutely incredible, no other eyeshadow could stand up.”

42 A Deeply Conditioning Hair Mask That Gives You A Temporary Hue Moroccanoil Color Depositing Mask Amazon $30 See On Amazon Bored of your current hair color and craving a quick change-up that doesn’t require a salon trip? This color depositing hair mask is just what you’ve been looking for. Choose from eight different shades, from a bright hibiscus to a classic cocoa, and apply your mask in even sections all over your hair for up to seven minutes for a brand new ‘do. In addition to giving you a color refresh, this hair mask has apricot kernel oil, amino acids, vitamin E, and other superstar ingredients to nourish and hydrate your locks.

43 These Moisturizing Gloves That’ll Make Your Hands *So* Soft Epielle Intensive Repairing Hand Glove Masks (6-pack) Amazon $12 See On Amazon If your dry hands are still suffering post-winter (I know mine are), these intensive repair hand masks will help make them soft and supple again. Made with coconut oil, milk extract, and hyaluronic acid, these hand mask come in a convenient glove form that let everything really soak into your skin and let you use your phone while they do their job — yes, they’re touch screen compatible.

44 A Pair Of Comfy Ballet Flats That Make A Glam Statement Lauthen.S Foldable Ballet Flats Amazon $27 See On Amazon With shiny rhinestones on the toes, these foldable ballet flats are an easy-to-wear pair of shoes that still makes a statement. Despite their foldability, these flats are super durable, padded, and chic enough to pair wear to the office or a formal event. Available in elevated basic colors like black, silver, or gold pair, these shoes can go with literally any outfit. Available sizes: 6 – 11.5

Available colors: 3