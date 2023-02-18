These Comfy Bras & Underwear Have Fanatical Amazon Reviews Because They're So Freaking Sexy

Just about everyone knows that finding lingerie that’s both cute and comfortable is like finding gold. Sure, something can have lace and enticing cutouts but will it itch and dig into the skin too? That’s oftentimes the case but not when it comes to these Amazon gems.

With thousands of rave reviews, these tantalizing bras and underwear are clearly an exception. Their designs and silhouettes make customers feel confident, while their soft fabrics and adjustable straps give them the support they need as well.

If you still think it’s too good to be true, scroll below and be prepared to be blown away.

01 This Lace Bralette With A Smocked Back TheMogan Cross Strap Lace Crochet Bralette Amazon $22 See On Amazon Whether you want to let it peek over the top of your T-shirt or wear on its own to a festival, this lace bralette will be a ton of fun to style. The bust is lined with removable pads, while the back is made of a smocked fabric that won’t lose its elasticity and shape — even after being in the wash. There are also two sets of straps, both of which can be adjusted, for extra support. Plus, the smooth cotton lining keeps it itch-free. A Glowing Review: “[...] It was very comfortable and I felt secure and confident wearing it. I paired it with an oversized white beach shirt, but honestly could have worn it alone as a top. You won't regret getting it!” — Whitney Gibbons Available sizes: Small — 3X

Available colors: 55

02 A Pack Of Cotton G-String Thongs With Trendy Ribbed Fabric FINETOO 10 Pack G-String Thongs Amazon $20 See On Amazon Bring trendy ribbed knits into your underwear drawer with this 10-pack of thongs. With a classic, slim G-string design, these panties have a high-waisted fit that can even give you a saucy peek-a-boo moment. Though the fabric is ribbed, it’s still 95% cotton and 5% spandex that lead to a comfy, breathable feel. A Glowing Review: “I waited a few months to write a review to see if they held up and dang these are the best thongs I’ve ever had. I’ve always had issues with my crack and vag feeling like they’re choking from the string and cut of the front. I’ve been looking for so long for a thong that was thin though to not chaff but also substantial enough to stay in place down front. THESE ARE IT. Too many years spent thinking about how my booty looked wearing jeans and tights because of pantylines because every other thong had irritated me so I didn’t wear them. I can wear these all day every day and no complaints from the nether areas. Proud and free and peachy every day now” — robin castro Available sizes: Small – X-Large

Available colors: 6

03 A 5-Pack Of Seamless Bras With A Lace Racerback Alyce Intimates Seamless Bras (5-Pack) Amazon $25 See On Amazon For a smooth look under even the thinnest tops, these seamless bras are what you want to slide into. They’re made of soft nylon material that hugs the body — especially with the help of the wide bottom band. Plus, they’re tag-free so you won’t be scratching away at their close fit. They come in a pack of five with a great variety of colors to blend in with any shirt. A Glowing Review: “These bras are great and are so comfortable! I’ve always had problems with bra straps sliding off my shoulders, no matter how I adjust the straps, and I hate the discomfort of underwire bras. These bras have solved both problems for me, and I’m very pleased with this product. They look good under my clothes and have just enough fiberfill for modesty.” — luvgoodbks Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available styles: 4

04 These Lace-Trimmed Cotton Bikini Panties Camelia String Cotton & Silk Lace Bikini Panties (6 Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon These packs of cotton underwear come with either three, five, or six pairs so you can always replenish with the right amount when it’s time for more. They have elastic string sides and a cotton middle that’s cut with adorable scalloped edges. And the lace trim adds to their alluring look. Plus, they’re low rise and made of a smooth fabric that won’t irritate even the most sensitive skin. A Glowing Review: “They are pretty and comfortable. They also fit fantastic. No riding up or down.” — AJSMILLER Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available styles: 7

05 A Romantic Silk & Lace Bralette With Soft Triangle Cups SilRiver Lace Satin Bralette Top Amazon $22 See On Amazon As though the triangle cups of silk bralette weren’t hot enough, the piece is also trimmed with lace to give you an even bigger boost of confidence. Because of its smooth fabric, the entire piece — including the adjustable straps — is gentle on the skin. Even the inner lining is made of that same silk. You’ll feel luxurious and comfy all at once. A Glowing Review: “Materials, construction, and comfort are all 5 stars, especially for the price. Durability too.” — Curious Human Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 3

06 This Super Soft Lace Underwear With A Unique Waistband LEVAO Breathable Lace Hipster Underwear (6-Pack) Amazon $25 See On Amazon With a wider waistband that’s made with great stretch, you won’t even be able to feel this lace underwear throughout the day. They’ll stay in place and hug the body without itching or irritating the skin. They have a bikini cut and are lined with cotton in the crotch area so you have breathability and sexiness all in one. A Glowing Review: “I’ve ordered 2 packs of these now and I don't believe I will be wearing anything else!! I absolutely LOVE THEM! No panty lines, no riding up, and [no] scratchy itchy from lace.” — Jodie Grogan Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available styles: 6

07 A Breathable Nylon Bra With No Wires Warner's Comfort Wireless Lightly Lined T-Shirt Bra Amazon $32 See On Amazon To avoid that terrible pinch, pick up this wireless bra. It’s made with side and back smoothing panels that not only give you free and easy movement but also remain hidden under your top — no creases or weird wrinkles here. And other than the hook and eye closure on the back, no other hardware will be found, which makes this incredibly comfortable. A Glowing Review: “This No Side Effects Bra by Warner’s has quickly earned my highest praise! It is a pain free bra with with Wire Free Support! Back smoothing and contouring, even in a tee shirt!” — Cathy Available sizes: Small — 3X

Available colors: 7

08 These Cheeky Panties With Adjustable Straps CUTE BYTE Adjustable High-Cut Seamless Underwear Amazon $20 See On Amazon These cheeky panties can be changed to fit your exact body’s dimensions. While their nylon and spandex blend is already a dream to slip into, their side straps are also adjustable so you can have them fit perfectly every time. In addition to the smooth outer fabric, each pair is made with cotton lining at the crotch for breathability and comfort. And to make them even better, they’re completely tagless. A Glowing Review: “These are extremely comfortable and feel like pure silk against your skin. They are true to size so please order your usual size. These also tend to be like an ultra soft thong when you move however they are so comfortable that you really can't tell they are there after some time passes.” — Stephen Davidson Available sizes: X-Small — Large

Available styles: 7

09 An Unlined Bra With Sheer Mesh Side Details HSIA Unlined Minimizer Lace Bra Amazon $28 See On Amazon This unlined bra has a beautiful sheer mesh construction that’s only covered in part by a floral lace pattern and continues along the sides for a wide band that won’t pinch or ride up. And while the body of the piece is breathable and soft, the underwire still gives you the lift and support you may need. A Glowing Review: “This bra is surpassing all my expectations! Not only does it have wonderful side and back support, but it's comfortable! There's no scratching, no poking, has soft straps and pretty lace AND keeps my breasts separated! It looks nice under t-shirt material too which is a big plus. I highly recommend this bra! I will be buying it in other colors as well” — Khalid Available sizes: 32C — 46DDD

Available styles: 14

10 These Nylon Undies With Scalloped Edges Pretty Sweet Cheeky Bikini Hipster Panties (10-Pack) Amazon $30 See On Amazon These nylon undies are made with a cheeky hipster cut that’s accessorized by the cute scalloped edges in the back. Each pair is laser cut to eliminate panty lines and built with a ton of stretch so as not to be too restricting while still staying in place. Plus, the material is so durable that the color won’t fade in the wash, so you’ll be sure to get great use out of your purchase. A Glowing Review: “I love these underwear. They are the best I have ever had. Super soft, comfy, cute and no lines with leggings! They are perfect and don't have any special washing or drying requirements.” — Rachel Allen Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available styles: 6

11 A Soft Floral Lace Bralette With Removable Padding YIANNA Floral Lace Racerback Bralette Amazon $19 See On Amazon For a bit of extra support and shape, this lace bralette is made with padded triangle cups that create a beautiful deep V-cut. And as gorgeous as the floral lace is, it’s just as practical since it’s made of breathable mesh that resists odor and sweat. That plus it’s a racerback, which makes it perfect for any outfit. Remove the padding when wearing on a more relaxed day. A Glowing Review: “It looks super cute and is incredibly comfortable. Also super easy to take care of - I just wash it with my clothes then hang dry. I wear it so often that I actually ordered a 2nd one.” — Chanda Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 5

12 These Cotton Thongs With A V-Cut FINETOO Low Rise Breathable Cotton Thongs (7-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon With only a chic little tag on the outside, you know that these cotton thongs will be itch-free and as comfy as can be. They’re made of a ribbed cotton and shaped into a V-cut so that they sit high on the waist. The fabric is made with 95% cotton and 5% spandex as well and double-lined in the crotch area. A Glowing Review: “I’ve found that sometimes the crotch of underwear can actually be too wide and cause friction with the extra fabric, but this pair is just right. No exposed regions and no undesirable friction. The back doesn’t irritate or chafe my bum like some other panties. The elastic that lines the undies give them good stretch and the cotton material that makes up the rest of it is very soft. Honestly the most comfy thong I think I own.” — Izzy Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available styles: 7

13 A Backless Sports Bra With A Ton Of Stretch Aoxjox Backless Sports Bra Tank Top Amazon $26 See On Amazon With a strappy back that’s basically totally open, this sports bra will be low on impact but high on support so that you can focus on the task ahead instead of your achy muscles. It’s made of a buttery smooth nylon (and 25% spandex) that wicks away sweat and stretches with your body so that you have a complete range of movement while in the gym. It’s also highly durable to last you through plenty of exercises. A Glowing Review: “The fabric feels really soft and it's so cute! The back is minimal enough that it'll look cute with backless clothing too. It's more supportive than I expected.” — Jeanie Chang Available sizes: XX-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 11

14 A Pack Of Cotton Briefs With Over 100,000 Five-Star Reviews Amazon Essentials Cotton Bikini Brief Underwear (6 Pack) Amazon $21 See On Amazon Coming in fun cheetah prints, florals, stripes, and more, these bikini briefs are the thing you need to have a pair that matches your mood each day. They’re made of a lightweight jersey cotton that has just the right amount of stretch and zero tags. It’s no wonder that this pack has over 100,000 raving five-star reviews. Pick them up in a pack of six or 10. A Glowing Review: “This product was PERFECT!! The fabric was some of the softest I have bought as to date. Comfort was beyond my expectations and the seller was very quick with my order!” — Tammie Ward Available sizes: XX-Small — 6X

Available styles: 35

15 A Pack Of Cross-Back Sports Bras That Wick Away Sweat Evercute Cross Back Sport Bra Amazon $41 See On Amazon The criss-cross design on the back of these sports bras gives you the support you need when lifting, running, or even just standing for a long time. The nylon and spandex blend is lightweight on the skin so you won’t overheat when wearing it underneath your workout top but can also be worn on its own thanks to its longline hem. Its enhanced stitching keeps it from losing its shape and the removable padding makes it customizable. A Glowing Review: “I love the way these feel on my body. They are very supportive and give you a nice lift to make it look flattering which is a definite plus. I am also glad they come in a pack and in different colors. Great for working out as well.” — Katie Morrissey Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available styles: 14

16 A Cotton Calvin Klein Thong With A Sturdy Waistband Calvin Klein Modern Cotton Stretch Thong Amazon $16 See On Amazon With a sturdy band (and a signature logo), this cotton thong will stay in place all day. There will be no need to adjust or unroll its top as you go about your business. And because its fabric is spun in premium cotton yarns and silky modal, it has the perfect amount of stretch, too. Pick it up in a ton of different styles, including one with a metallic finish and another with a rainbow band. A Glowing Review: “I love these underwear! I didn't know if I'd love this thick band but it is sooo cute! They have the best sizes too, they actually carry xs unlike many brands! I'm gonna get many more colors!” — Kelly Ritter Available sizes: X-Small — 3X

Available styles: 21

17 This Adjustable Racerback Bra With Front Closure DELIMIRA Racerback Front Closure Seamless Bra Amazon $22 See On Amazon This racerback bra has an easy front closure that you can spend less time struggling at home and more time enjoying its comfort throughout the day. And while it has underwire for support, the rest of its build is completely seamless so that it’s soft on the body and won’t create any visible lines. Plus, its mesh panels allow the skin to breathe so that you don’t overheat in its snug fit, all while adding a touch of appeal. A Glowing Review: “One of the best bras I have bought. Very comfortable and supportive and not heavy at all.” — drob711 Available sizes: 32C — 42F

Available styles: 19

18 These Lace Boyshorts With A Cotton Crotch Lining Maidenform Casual Comfort Cheeky Boyshort Amazon $8 See On Amazon These lace boyshorts give you coverage and a cheeky shape all at once. Their all-over crochet design prevents panty lines, while their cotton crotch lining adds necessary ventilation. And each part can withstand the washing machine so you don’t have to run out and get a new pair right away. The fiery silhouette is available in a bunch of different colors so that you have a pair for special occasions and everyday use. A Glowing Review: “This underwear is higher quality than the price would suggest. Maidenform got it right with the amount of stretch and high quality, thick, non-scratchy lace. I also appreciate the large cotton lining in the crotch area since you should really only have natural fibers touching your privates due to breathability. This washed well and survived the dryer too. I ordered this in two other colors!” — Lauren Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available styles: 22

19 This Smooth Underwire Bra With A Ton Of Stretch Olga Underwire Contour Bra Amazon $31 See On Amazon With enhanced side coverage made of soft nylon, this bra will support you from every angle. It also has a triple hook-and-eye closure so that its wide band is kept in place. Plus, the straps are adjustable from the front so you have easy control. The entire piece contours the body while remaining hidden for a streamlined look in anything you’re wearing. A Glowing Review: “Comfortable. Fits well. washes beautifully. I bought one in each color!” — Susan B. Available sizes: 36C — 44DD

Available colors: 8

20 The Soft Cotton Thongs With The Prettiest Floral Lace Band Sunm Boutique Cotton Lace Thongs (8 Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon Made out of a cotton lace with a touch of smooth silk, this pack of thongs have the prettiest floral waistband, which add a sense of allure to these panties. They have a low waist design that makes them suitable for all kinds of bottoms, and reviewers rave that they’re super soft. A Glowing Review: “Breathable and soft , I’ve purchased this item 3 times. The lace doesn’t pill & get destroyed in the wash. The quality is a lot higher than the price.” — Gossip Girl Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available styles: 15

21 A Supportive Criss-Cross Sports Bra With Removable Pads RUNNING GIRL Criss-Cross Sports Bra Amazon $20 See On Amazon With thick criss-cross straps in the back, this sports bra alleviates pressure so you can twist and turn with ease. And while doing so, it’ll also wick away sweat and keep you cool with its heat transfer tech. In the front, there is soft padding that can easily be removed from its nylon build. Plus, the ribbed hem sits softly on the skin for a lightweight feel. A Glowing Review: “Love this sports bra! The material is so soft and the colors are cute. It’s supportive but also comfortable and not restricting.” — Megan Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available styles: 39

22 These Moisture-Wicking Boyshorts That Keep You Cool Champion Heritage Boy Short Underwear Amazon $13 See On Amazon Made of soft stretch cotton with 5% spandex, these boyshorts are one of the most comfortable pairs out there. In addition to its material being skin-friendly, it also wicks away moisture so you can stay cool and sweat-free, no matter if you’re working out or just lounging at home. The waistband with the classic Champion logo is a trendy, sporty look to boot. A Glowing Review: “Super snug and comfy and the quality of the material is super soft.” — Yahav Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available styles: 15

23 A Sporty V-Cut Calvin Klein Bralette That’s Lightly Lined Calvin Klein Lightly Lined Wireless Cotton Bralette Amazon $0 See On Amazon Lined with soft molded cups, this cotton bralette gives support while still remaining as lightweight as ever. The cotton is spun from premium yarns and silky modal that come together to form the super soft surface that covers both the exterior and interior. The back features a criss-cross band to give it a sporty feel and the bottom band is flexible so as not to lose its shape after wearing and washing. A Glowing Review: “I LOVE these bras so much that I bought two more. They are perfect for me, with just a tiny bit of push-up and enough padding.” — Archangel Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available styles: 13

24 This French-Cut Panty That Doesn’t Dig Into The Skin Natori Bliss French Cut Panty Amazon $20 See On Amazon With a slight V-cut at the hips, this French-cut panty sits high and comfortably. It's made of pima cotton that’s soft on its own and lined with lace to make the pair even more gentle on the skin. It won’t dig or pinch no matter what you’re wearing them under. And because the side seams sit more towards the front, back coverage is maximized. A Glowing Review: “This underwear is comfortable! I have ordered them from Amazon for the last 6 years!” — Candice Carlisle Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 75

25 A Push-Up Lace Bralette That’s Super Comfortable Signature Lace Deep V Neck Bralette Amazon $20 See On Amazon Perfect for when you want to be laidback but still seductive, this lace bralette sits lightly on the shoulders before falling into a deep V-cut. The lace continues past the triangle cups (that have push-up padding and can be removed) to create a cropped camisole. The back also is cut into a V so that you have more breathability and less restriction. A Glowing Review: “Not too tight, not too loose. Super comfortable. Shows great cleavage and leaves everything very naturally shaped. It feels so good I can wear it all day and sleep in it at night. The straps don’t pull on my shoulders yet also don’t fall down.” — Alicia Damron Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available styles: 18

26 This 5-Pack Of Hipster Panties With A Soft Lace Waistband Wealurre Cotton Lace Briefs (5-Pack) Amazon $28 See On Amazon These hipster panties keep things simple and sweet. The waistband is lined with soft lace, while the rest of each pair in this five-pack is made of stretchy cotton that allows your skin to breathe. They even have a double layer of the soft fabric at the crotch for extra protection. Their full coverage shape won’t move as you do with their elastic edges that prevent any rolling down. A Glowing Review: “These are fantastic! Very comfortable, breathable, and they do not really show lines on ypur pants. Also do NOT ride up which is the most important part! Bought a second bundle for myself already!” — Angela Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available styles: 3

27 A Modern Bra That’s Made Of Sheer Mesh Sheer Mesh Demi Underwire Bra Amazon $18 See On Amazon While this mesh bra does come in fun styles like cheetah print and camo, its sheer surface looks great on its own as well. It’s available in anything from a bright mint green to a deep chocolate. Because of its double-layered design and molded cups, it isn’t actually see-through but gives off the enticing illusion that it is. It’s also outlined with a matte trim to highlight your body’s natural contours. And since it has an encased underwire, it’s supportive too. A Glowing Review: “This instantly became my favorite bra, which is a shock. I am very large chested and usually need something with a lot of holding power. This was purchased since it was cute, but it's also really functional!” — Mandie Available sizes: 32C — 42DDD

Available colors: 15

28 These Shiny Cotton Hipsters With 34,000 Five-Star Reviews Warner's Blissful Benefits Hipster Panties (3-Pack) Amazon $9 See On Amazon These 100% cotton hipsters reach up a bit higher than typical briefs for more support and comfort. They’re made of cotton but lined with lace at the top to have you feeling good even before you put your outfit on. Pick them up in this three-pack that has a ton of different patterns and prints, like polka dots and florals. A Glowing Review: “These fit just right, usually I can’t find anything that fit and are comfortable but these are both.” — Nancy Monserrate Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available styles: 20

29 A Full-Coverage Bralette That Can Be Worn Multiple Ways Bali Lace Wireless Convertible Bra Amazon $19 See On Amazon For full coverage that is comfortable enough to wear every day, you’ll want this lace bralette. Its wire-free cups are covered in lace that extends both above and below. The thick straps are made of soft nylon that can be worn two ways, either straight back or crisscrossed. A Glowing Review: “Perfectly priced. It's pretty, comfortable and materials is good. I bought 2 different colors and both are above my expectations. Love them.” — JOY824 Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 8

30 These Fun Lace-Trimmed Panties That Are So Stretchy LYYTHAVON Breathable Cotton Brief Underwear (5-Pack) Amazon $22 See On Amazon Reviewers love the staying power of these panties. Even though they are lined with pretty lace, they still have great stretch that keeps them in place and prevents any awkward bunching. The fabric is also moisture-wicking and double-lined at the crotch for a hygienic pair that will keep you cool and dry. They come in a pack of five with a ton of different color combinations. A Glowing Review: “These are great! Super comfy and light. Do not ride up your tush. Will buy more of these in the future” — Amazon Customer Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available styles: 11

31 These Longline Lace Bralettes With Super Comfy Straps Duufin Lace Bandeau Bralettes (5-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon With lace extending well past the cups, these bralettes can be both a piece you wear underneath your clothes or a piece you wear on its own when relaxing in the house or out at a festival. They have supportive padding (that can be removed) in the front and an airy back so that the entire thing remains light on the body. This is also made possible by its super stretchy and soft straps that don’t dig into the shoulders, which is why they have 15,000 five-star reviews on Amazon. A Glowing Review: “I got these and I ABSOLUTELY LOVE them! They are so comfortable and feel like you’re not wearing a bra and they helped me feel more confident. Definitely will be buying more.” — Jenna Hernandez Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available styles: 16

32 A Pack Of Silky Nylon Thongs With Cotton Lining DEANGELMON Seamless Thongs (6-Pack) Amazon $24 See On Amazon These seamless thongs will be virtually invisible under your clothes, and they’ll feel that way, too. The silky smooth nylon fabric has a ton of stretch that molds to your body. It also is quick-drying, enabling it to resist odor and sweat. They come in a ton of cute styles, too, including a heart-themed pack, animal prints, and trendy neutrals. A Glowing Review: “These are perfect - so seamless, soft and comfortable. This is the only underwear i will wear with leggings. Would recommend 1000%.” — Morgan Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available styles: 13

33 This Lacy Cami Bralette With 4-Way Stretch Felina Finesse Cami Bralette Amazon $28 See On Amazon The nylon that this cami bralette is made of makes it feel like a dream on the skin while the tactile spandex that’s also part of its construction allows it to stretch in any direction without tearing. It’s made with double lining instead of padding to give you support without having you feel too closed in. The gorgeous lace maintains its shape and the barely-there thin straps can be adjusted for the perfect fit. A Glowing Review: “These are perfect- just the right amount of support, soft, and comfortable” — jennystar Available sizes: Small — 2X

Available colors: 13

34 These Floral Lace Panties With Extra Wide Bands Verdusa Floral Lace Underwear Briefs Set (3-Pack) Amazon $18 See On Amazon These lace panties are just what you need for that special occasion coming up. They have scalloped edges and are covered in floral crocheting that will boost your confidence, no matter where you wear them because they’re so pretty and soft. And because of their wide bands, they offer coverage and cheekiness all at once. A Glowing Review: “They are a soft stretchy lace. Not scratchy at all to me.” — B4peace Available sizes: XX-Large — 4X-Large Plus

Available styles: 7

35 A Convertible T-Shirt Bra With Alluring Mesh Accents Bali Ultra Light Underwire T-Shirt Bra Amazon $35 See On Amazon When you have a lot of running around to do, you need a supportive piece like this T-shirt bra. It has an ultra-soft underwire and a soft inner sling for even more shaping. And because it’s mainly nylon and mesh, it will remain unseen under your top — no lines or crinkles in sight. Before leaving the house, test which way you want to wear the straps, either straight back or crisscrossed. A Glowing Review: “Loved it! Immediately fit perfectly, has great stretch and no gaps in the cups. Super comfortable, with just a bit of lining to create a nice silhouette” — S. Allen Available sizes: 34B — 42DD

Available colors: 19

36 These Breathable T-Back Thongs With Lace Trim CULAYII Cotton Lace Thong Underwear (6-Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon With a T-shaped back, these cotton thongs assure that panty lines are a thing of the past. Your backside will be as cheeky as ever while the lace hugs your hips and the double-lined cotton supports the rest. And even though they look extremely delicate, they can withstand the washing machine without shrinking or fading. They’re available in a pack of six or 10. A Glowing Review: “I love cotton and I love low rise. These are both. I usually prefer a g-string thong but decided to give these a try.They are very comfortable and I will be ordering more.The stretch of the lace is great. It sits on my hips nicely. I don’t have to pull them up and the band is not visible on my hips which I’ve had happen with others. [...] I have washed them several times as they are my favorite and they are holding up well. I do wash them in a lingerie bag and simply wash with my other clothes. UPDATE: 6 months later still holding up to daily wear and washing.” — CW Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available styles: 7

37 A Plunging Demi Bra With Lace & Bow Details Maidenform Underwire Demi Bra Amazon $24 See On Amazon Outlined in shiny strips of nylon and floral lace, this push-up bra looks like a piece of art but is actually much more functional. It’s designed to for maximum lift that will show through its plunging neckline. It also has side-smoothing panels that hug the body and fully adjustable straps. There are some versions that have double straps or are completely covered in lace so pick up a few so you always have something new. A Glowing Review: “I have solely worn Victoria's Secret bras for the last 10 years but their quality is garbage lately so I figured I would try this one. It is SO comfortable! Excellent quality. Fits perfectly with zero gaps at the top (which I typically have an issue with). It feels so much lighter than my VS ones just by holding it in my hands - even lighter when it's on. I can't get over how amazing this bra is and I will absolutely be ordering only this brand from now on!” — Donoski Available sizes: 32A — 40D

Available styles: 17

38 This 6-Pack Of Cotton Thongs With Trendy Ribbed Material Knitlord Cotton Underwear Thongs (6-Pack) Amazon $12 See On Amazon These cotton thongs come in a six-pack of staple solid colors that won’t lose their vibrancy after washing. They’ll remain just as soft and supportive so that you always have a pair you know you can rely on. Their stitched elastic keeps them in place on the waist and makes them easy to move around in, while the ribbed fabric gives these a trendy edge under your clothes. A Glowing Review: “These are seriously the most comfortable, well made and affordable underwear EVER!” — Carrie Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available styles: 4

39 A Triangle Bralette With An Adjustable Racerback JENNY JEN Katie Triangle Adjustable Lace Bralette Amazon $20 See On Amazon Completely unpadded and unlined, this triangle bralette keeps things simple in the best way possible. It’s the one you’ll want to reach for when you’re looking for the most amount of comfort. The lace sits softly and goes into a racerback that makes it even easier to lounge in, removing pressure from your shoulders, all while looking so alluring. And since it has an inner lining, it will remain opaque and itch-free. A Glowing Review: “First off, I would like to start by saying that I am very picky about the bras that I wear. My skin is very sensitive and I can't even tell you how many bras I have bought that have rough edges on the straps or the lace and I just can't wear them. I saw some reviews stating that this is not the case with this bralette, that it's soft and comfortable and the best bra ever. I have to tell you, IT IS THE BEST BRA EVER. It's so ridiculously comfortable, I keep forgetting that I'm wearing it.” — Kayla B Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 10