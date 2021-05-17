These Asian-Owned Depop Shops Are Serving Up The Coolest Clothes & Accessories Ever

Depop has a seemingly never-ending stream of incredibly cool stores that have made thrifting — from home and in general — easier and much more fun than ever before. Rather than go to an overpriced, consignment store or dig through mothball-scented clothes, the best finds are already waiting for you on Depop. Considering the app is filled with independent sellers and small business, every day is a good day to diversify your cart to help financially support a wide array of creators. Might I offer up some Asian-owned Depop shops with the hippest clothes that you'll have a hard time not buying from?

In the past year, there have been nearly 3,800 anti-Asian, racist incidents reported, according to Stop AAPI Hate. And it's undeniable the COVID-19 pandemic has caused a marked increased in these incidents, as well as in general racism toward Asian communities. You can support Asian, Asian American, and Pacific Islander communities in many ways, one being to donate to these this list of organizations dedicated to supporting AAPI individuals. Another straightforward way of supporting these communities? Adding Asian-owned brands and creators to your regular shopping routine to give continued economic support.

From Y2K aesthetics to unique graphic tees and so much more, you can find all of your stylistic wants and needs at these Asian-owned Depop shops. You'll want to make sure you follow all these shops to ensure you don't miss any of their expertly curated items. Read on below to shop some major stunners, and for an ever greater curation of shops, peep this Reddit thread by u/bbymystic.

Shop here for: a little bit of everything, including tons of graphic T-shirts, funky shorts, and hoodies.

Shop here for: all the accessories goth, punks, and grunge lovers will want, featuring icons from films, bands, and more.

Shop here for: beautiful fairy-core jewelry, each made nickel-free and hypoallergenic to suit those with sensitive skin or allergies.

Shop here for: all sizes of soft lingerie, slip dresses, and corsets that are all a pastel goth mixed with Y2K dream.

Shop here for: handmade jewelry and style bundles that feature one-of-a-kind rings, necklaces, and/or earrings based on your style and preference.

Shop here for: a solid mix of basic going-out tops and statement womenswear to help you stand apart from the crowd.

Shop here for: a running collection of basics, statement pieces, and amazing vintage finds for the '90s and Y2K lover.

Shop here for: stunning, handmade kawaii pieces filled with beyond decadent color, frills, bows, and trim.

Shop here for: a delightfully fun collection of graphic tees, slips, sweatshirts, and more.

Shop here for: Japanese-inspired creations that feel oh-so-romantic with their pastels shades, bows, and ruffles.

Shop here for: a prime collection of casual basics and eco-friendly scrunchies

Shop here for: accessories, vintage shoes, graphic shirts, and even books.

Shop here for: sterling silver, unisex jewelry spanning both dainty and statement pieces to fulfill all your accessory needs.

Shop here for: a masterful curation of rare and fun pieces with an enviable '90s vibe.

