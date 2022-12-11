Now I know many of you might feel differently, but I think the holiday season is a sneakily sexy time for a few reasons. Stress levels are high, and stress relief is needed, first off. Secondly, if you’re visiting home or another place to celebrate, you might find yourself running into (texting) old hookups or swiping on potential new ones. This means that a little preparation can go a long way in changing your mindset from cozy-in-bed-TV-on to “Maybe I’ll go out tonight after all...” Or maybe you want to blend both those moods and have a chill, glamorous night alone, lounging in lingerie, feeling like an old Hollywood star. That’s why I’m Loving Adore Me’s surprisingly affordable and genuinely stylish lingerie options. They’ve also received praise for their inclusive sizing, ranging from XS-4XL and cup sizes A-I.

As Adore Me’s about page says, “Whatever you want to do in our lingerie, we’re here for it.” Below, here are eight of our favorite finds — many of them from the brand’s On the Naughty List collection — to suit any mood this holiday season:

Lingerie To Match Your Various Holiday Moods

For Classic Holiday Fun

Is it on the (seasonal) nose to dress up like a sexy Mrs. Claus? Of course, and that’s part of the fun — classics are classics for a reason, etc. Plus, this Claussa Push Up bra-and-panties set offers a subtle rendition of a classic, one that looks like it could star in a burlesque show. This has all the holiday accouterments — faux-fur trim, jingle bell, red bows. The bikini underwear side-ties? Big fan.

A Rave Review: “There are small bells on the top and bottom that jingle just enough to be cute and not annoying. Comfortable enough that I even slept in it. It was such a fun, surprise addition to holiday celebration.” — Christy B.

For A Hot Look Without The Padding

Reviewers really like that the Veronique bustier is unlined. “I've never worn unlined lingerie before since I have a smaller chest and usually want a boost, but this piece still has underwire so it still gives a boost even though its unlined!” one reviewer wrote. In my personal experience — and as someone also with a smaller chest — lingerie can sometimes come with either way too much padding or way too little support. I like that this piece offers reinforcement without bulky padding or boning.

A Rave Review: “I'm so impressed with this piece! It's surprisingly comfortable, while also being super sexy. The bra lifts and shapes nicely, and the strappy bits are really fun.” — Kealy H.

For A Subtle (& Versatile) Nod To The Season

The Gynger Unlined set is, simply put, pretty darn cute. It has seasonal flair with its red bow, but can work on Valentine’s Day just as well — or really anytime you want to feel like a very unwrappable package. And the package part is literal; both the bra and panties are designed to actually unwrap like a present. “It did present a design challenge to provide the fun aspect of untying the bow in a plus size, while feeling fully supported,” Adore Me Design Director Arianna Levin said. “We adapted the bow shape to fit the undercup so that when you’re all tied up, you can’t see the mesh cup, maintaining the illusion the satin bow is doing all the work.”

A Rave Review: “I paired it with black heels and looked but more importantly felt so incredibly sexy! We had a lot of fun with the unwrapping part, and I loved that the bows actually come untied.” — Felicity B.

For Spicing Things Up

Lingerie expert Cora Harrington said in an interview with the podcast Embodied that, funnily enough, Victorian women used to wear crotchless underwear for the simple utilitarian reason that they made it easier to use the restroom. Today, crotchless underpants have a...more erotic connotation, yet that reasoning still holds. Adore Me reports that crotchless underwear have been trending this year, and their Danielle Bikini is a highly-reviewed crotchless panty with an open back, lace panels, and cute heart hardware in the back.

A Rave Review: “A lot of crotch and bottom-less panties show through clothing. I love how comfortable these are and easy to wear without anyone seeing the panty lines.” — Alexis C.

For Something A Little Sweeter

The traditional, strappy garters and bras in blacks and reds always look good, but I also like when lingerie does something unexpected. This Chelsey Unlined set comes in a gorgeous airy blue with a peplum waist that brings a bit of cottagecore to the bedroom (a phrase I never thought I’d type). It’s a unique, vintage-looking set that stands out and looks sweet, too.

A Rave Review: “I loved the way it fit and felt super comfortable. I could be in this all-day. This made me feel confident sexy and cute.” — Mercedes R.

For A Bodysuit That Fits Just Right

Reviewers are pretty obsessed with the Rosie Unlined bodysuit. This deep-red piece has a scalloped lace hem with mesh side and back panels, as well as a high-cut design and lace seams that angle to create an hourglass shape. With some pasties underneath, this bodysuit also styles well with a skirt or jeans for a going-out look. It’s crotchless for added cheekiness.

A Rave Review: “It’s unbelievably comfortable and sexy! The fact that it’s crotchless makes this piece even more appealing. The lace is soft and lays so nice against my body. I really don’t feel like I’m wearing anything!”

For Lingerie That Doesn’t Take Itself Too Seriously

For a set with added whimsy, Adore Me’s Alyshia Unlimited is a *chef’s kiss* blend of playful and sexy. It’s also perfect for that mood when you want to feel hot, but you don’t necessarily want to take it too seriously. Made with sheer tulle, this set is detailed with gold picot hems (an ornamental lacing style) and two simple gold stars.

A Rave Review: “It’s super comfortable and looks amazing! I absolutely love it!! I went with my regular size, and it fit me perfectly!” — Molly W.

For A Sustainably-Made Set

Not only is this Odette Unlined set receiving high marks for being super comfy, it’s also made from partially recycled nylon. This longline lace set with a gartered hipster panty blends the va-va-voom appeal of lingerie with a touch of comfort too. Providing some extra coverage, this is the sort of bra-and-panties set you can wear under clothes and not feel like it’s riding up.

A Rave Review: “It’s so hard for big breasted women like myself to find set lingerie, I’m thrilled to feel so sexy in something that fits me just right and hugs all the right areas. It’s comfortable yet sexy.” — Mercedez J.

How Adore Me Works

Similar to companies like Fabletics or Savage X Fenty, with Adore Me, you’ll see the VIP membership pricing listed with each item. You can either check out as a non-member for a higher price, or subscribe to their VIP member program that costs $39.95 per month. If you’re a first-time subscriber, you can receive up to 50% off your order and shipping is always free in the United States. The membership also gets you $10 off every set, access to members-only sales, and that $39.95 monthly fee turns into store credit each month.