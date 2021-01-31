9 Sheer Curtains Under $30 On Amazon That Instantly Elevate Your Space

Though it may seem like a more niche home decor category, the best sheer curtains come in a variety of colors, patterns, and textures. To determine which curtain will complement your room and window size best, you’ll want to consider the following factors.
How To Choose The Right Curtain Size
Your window size will dictate the width and length of the curtains you go with.
Width: Generally, curtains should be two times the width of your window frame to look balanced and offer enough coverage (for reference, curtains are most commonly offered at 45- or 54-inches wide). With sheer curtains, you can go even wider to create softness without making the room feel smaller.
Length: Standard pre-made curtains vary from 63 inches up to 120 inches in length, and panels that stop 1 to 2 inches above the floor look best in most spaces. Just make sure to measure from the top of the rod (and not the top of the window) for proper placement.
Sheer Vs. Semi Sheer
Sheer and semi-sheer curtains come in a variety of lightweight materials, from chiffon to linen. The difference between the two depends on the thickness of their weave and fabric weight. Sheer curtains are pretty much translucent and won’t block out light. They also won't offer you any privacy, especially at night, but they can be paired with an opaque layer if you have a double curtain rod. Sheer curtains can be useful if you’re working from home during the day; they’ll shield sunlight from blocking your screen without hiding outside scenery. Voile is a popular sheer curtain material — it’s a fabric usually made from a lightweight cotton blend.
Semi-sheer curtains, on the other hand, offer a little more privacy. They have a heavier weave and diffuse light, providing some protection from curious neighbors and direct rays. Similar to sheer curtains, semi-sheers are usually made from lightweight fabrics like polyester and linen. At night with the lights on, vague shapes and movements will likely still be visible to those outside.
Grommets Vs. Rod Pockets
You’ll need to decide whether you’d prefer curtains with grommets or rod pockets. The hanging style you choose will be based on personal preference and the thickness of your rod. Metal grommets (much like the kind you'll find on modern hookless shower curtains) typically have a fixed 1.6-inch diameter. Rod pockets— or "sleeves" — are the more classic style, which slide over a rod basically concealing it. You'll have more leeway in terms of diameter, as a few can even fit rods with a thicker 2- or 3-inch diameter.
You'll be amazed at how many styles and colors are available, so take a look at the best sheer curtains below.