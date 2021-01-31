9 Sheer Curtains Under $30 On Amazon That Instantly Elevate Your Space

Though it may seem like a more niche home decor category, the best sheer curtains come in a variety of colors, patterns, and textures. To determine which curtain will complement your room and window size best, you’ll want to consider the following factors.

How To Choose The Right Curtain Size

Your window size will dictate the width and length of the curtains you go with.

Width : Generally, curtains should be two times the width of your window frame to look balanced and offer enough coverage (for reference, curtains are most commonly offered at 45- or 54-inches wide). With sheer curtains, you can go even wider to create softness without making the room feel smaller.

: Generally, curtains should be two times the width of your window frame to look balanced and offer enough coverage (for reference, curtains are most commonly offered at 45- or 54-inches wide). With sheer curtains, you can go even wider to create softness without making the room feel smaller. Length: Standard pre-made curtains vary from 63 inches up to 120 inches in length, and panels that stop 1 to 2 inches above the floor look best in most spaces. Just make sure to measure from the top of the rod (and not the top of the window) for proper placement.

Sheer Vs. Semi Sheer

Sheer and semi-sheer curtains come in a variety of lightweight materials, from chiffon to linen. The difference between the two depends on the thickness of their weave and fabric weight. Sheer curtains are pretty much translucent and won’t block out light. They also won't offer you any privacy, especially at night, but they can be paired with an opaque layer if you have a double curtain rod. Sheer curtains can be useful if you’re working from home during the day; they’ll shield sunlight from blocking your screen without hiding outside scenery. Voile is a popular sheer curtain material — it’s a fabric usually made from a lightweight cotton blend.

Semi-sheer curtains, on the other hand, offer a little more privacy. They have a heavier weave and diffuse light, providing some protection from curious neighbors and direct rays. Similar to sheer curtains, semi-sheers are usually made from lightweight fabrics like polyester and linen. At night with the lights on, vague shapes and movements will likely still be visible to those outside.

Grommets Vs. Rod Pockets

You’ll need to decide whether you’d prefer curtains with grommets or rod pockets. The hanging style you choose will be based on personal preference and the thickness of your rod. Metal grommets (much like the kind you'll find on modern hookless shower curtains) typically have a fixed 1.6-inch diameter. Rod pockets— or "sleeves" — are the more classic style, which slide over a rod basically concealing it. You'll have more leeway in terms of diameter, as a few can even fit rods with a thicker 2- or 3-inch diameter.

You'll be amazed at how many styles and colors are available, so take a look at the best sheer curtains below.

Shop The Best Sheer Curtains

01 These Sheer Voile Panels With Rod Pockets HLC.ME Sheer Voile Panels Amazon $15 See On Amazon More than 17,000 Amazon customers gave these rod-pocket curtains a five-star rating and when you compare the value to the quality, it's easy to see why. The lightweight, polyester panels come in 14 colors (ivory pictured) and a decent range of sizes, from a 54-inch length to 108 inches. These curtains can also be tossed in the dryer and ironed. The "billowy" curtains are very sheer according to reviewers, which is why some recommended adding an extra panel per window to keep the look while also getting a little bit more privacy. Hole type: pockets (can fit up to a 1.5-inch rod) | Available sizes: 6 A Glowing Review: “I'm so happy with this purchase and the dozens of dollars I still have in my virtual pocket. They look more expensive than they are and give my living room a very snappy glowey grown-up but still fashionable feel.”

02 These Semi-Sheer Curtains That Allow Just Enough Light To Pass Through Turquoize Sheer Linen Curtains Amazon $26 See On Amazon These semi-sheer curtains have a thicker, linen-like texture that creates some privacy while still allowing light to flow through. Made from a polyester blend, they're available in 13 soothing shades (white pictured). The quality of these decor pieces have earned them an overall rating of 4.6-stars after more than 3,000 Amazon shoppers have weighed in, with many commenting that the panels look and feel like real linen. Plus, a few users reported that any wrinkles fall out quickly. Hole type: pockets (can fit up to a 1.6-inch rod) | Available sizes: 5 A Glowing Review: “They look gorgeous and soften up very nicely after being washed and ironed. No shrinkage from the washing. I also have some from Pottery Barn, and I can't tell the difference between these and the more expensive ones.”

03 These Highly Rated Classic Voile Panels Available In So Many Sizes & Colors Nicetown Sheer Curtain Panels Amazon $15 See On Amazon With a whopping 21 colors (white pictured) to choose from, you're sure to find the perfect matching set of sheer curtains to add to your space. These voile curtains have a chic, extra-wide trim, and reviewers consistently complimented the careful stitching. Made from a polyester blend, the curtains "make my room look so fresh," according to one fan. Their craftsmanship earned these panels an impressive overall rating of 4.7 stars and over 14,000 five-star ratings. Take note: they may arrive creased, so one reviewer recommended washing and then hanging them up to dry to straighten them out. Hole type: grommets (1.6-inch diameter) | Available sizes: 19 A Glowing Review: “I wanted to brighten our living room so it doesn't look so dark and these sure met that expectation. I'm a stickler for natural lighting and love the way this changes the space.”

04 These Linen-Like Panels With A Textured Pattern Nicetown Textured Sheer Curtains Amazon $22 See On Amazon These sheer curtains feature a subtle pattern of crisscrossing lines that adds a unique texture and helps diffuse bright light. Made from a linen and polyester blend, the curtains are available in 13 colors (dusty blush pictured), though not all hues come in every size. Many reviewers on Amazon also pointed out how wrinkle-resistant they are. Another popular pick, the panels have an overall 4.7-star rating on Amazon out of over 4,000 five-star ratings. Hole type: grommets (1.6-inch diameter) | Available sizes: 15 A Glowing Review: “Had to finally write a review because we officially have 5 sets of these curtains in our home and have received so many compliments from friends and family, coworkers on video calls, and instagrammers (lol).”

05 These Voile Panels With A Playful Tassel Trim MISS SELECTEX Tasseled Sheer Curtains Amazon $27 See On Amazon These semi-sheer curtains have a sweet pom-pom fringe and are available in 20 colors that range from understated to bold (ivory pictured). The polyester blend is also incredibly wrinkle-resistant without any extra maintenance required. And though they're lightweight, reviewers noted that they are durable, with one describing them as "sheer but not delicate." This gorgeous choice has earned nearly 4,000 five-star ratings from Amazon shoppers. Hole type: pockets (can fit up to a 2-inch rod) | Available sizes: 12 A Glowing Review: “I ordered the blush and I am 100% thrilled with them. They are sheer but appear to be nicely made/durable. They won’t block the light - but if you’re looking for delicate but durable these are perfect.”

06 These Charming Sheer Curtains With A Whimsical Floral Texture DriftAway Olivia Sheer Curtains Amazon $30 See On Amazon Embellished with tiny "blooms" of fabric, these airy curtains will add a ton of softness to a room, and as one reviewer wrote, “a gorgeous, whimsical feel to the room.” The pattern is available in three subdued color options (off-white pictured). They're made from polyester and can be machine-dried and ironed, though you'll need to be careful working around the flower details. Hole type: pockets (can fit up to a 3-inch rod) | Available sizes: 4 A Glowing Review: “Beautiful, just what I needed... love the texture and thickness. I first ordered two sets for my front room and loved them so much that I ordered four more pairs for my living room...”

07 These Airy Panels With Geometric Metallic Details YJ YANJUN White and Silver Sheer Curtains Amazon $24 See On Amazon Another popular Amazon offering — they’ve earned a 4.7-star average out of over 4,000 overall ratings — these sheer curtains are embellished with a trellis design and have a crisp aesthetic that won't overpower a room. They're available in five colors with the print in shimmering gold or silver finish (silver white pictured) and can be dried in the machine and lightly ironed. Hole type: pockets (can fit up to a 1.5-inch rod) | Available sizes: 5 A Glowing Review: “I tired of my window blinds and wanted natural light to flow in during the summer days while still maintaining some privacy. These curtains are stylishly beautiful, light and wrinkle free.”

08 These Stunning Ombré Options For Some Subtle Dramatic Flair DWCN Ombre Faux Linen Sheer Curtains Amazon $29 See On Amazon More than 4,000 fans have given these sheer ombré panels a five-star rating because they hit that perfect blend of ethereal while also being more of a style statement. The gradient design is available in 13 color palettes (light brown pictured). Several shoppers also noted how pleased they were that they are wrinkle-resistant. Hole type: grommets (1.6-inch diameter) | Available sizes: 9 A Glowing Review: “These are very nice and elegant looking curtains. Reasonably priced, though they look expensive. It's easy to iron/remove creases. It's sheer but it still has some coverage.”

09 These Semi-Sheer Panels In A Modern Linear Print Nicetown Linen Sheer Curtains Amazon $19 See On Amazon Polished and sophisticated, these semi-sheer curtains come in three striped or lattice patterns, each one in a gorgeous neutral color (navy blue pictured). Made from a polyester blend they let in "just the right amount of light," according to one reviewer while also creating some slight privacy from the world outside. They're also iron- and dryer-friendly. Hole type: grommets (1.6-inch diameter) | Available sizes: 2 A Glowing Review: “The quality is fantastic, NOT cheaply made but thick, heaviness to them, and the best part is that they are NOT fully sheer.”