The most versatile piece of outerwear you can have in your closet is a good wool coat. It can be worn almost anywhere, in all kinds of weather, and will look equally chic paired with sneakers and jeans or a little black dress. The best wool coats are, as you might expect, usually made from 100% wool — but they can be seriously pricey. For quality without the sticker shock, aim for as high a percentage of wool as possible.

A casual wool coat might look like a minimalist wrap style cut along the lines of a robe or smoking jacket, or a parka-inspired toggle coat with outdoorsy inspiration. If you're looking for something timeless and versatile, a classic peacoat is great for every occasion from ultra-casual to business casual. A long wool trench coat will make the jump effortlessly from day to night, hitting the sweet spot of where drama meets warmth. If you're on the hunt for a warm winter coat for special occasions, look for sophisticated details like a dramatic wrap, a bold shawl collar, or even statement print. Then again, why wait for a special occasion to wear a coat you love?

These 10 wool coats are backed by hundreds (if not thousands) of Amazon reviews for their unmatched warmth and versatile style. The best part is that almost all of them cost less than $100.

01 This Timeless Peacoat Anne Klein Women's Classic Double Breasted Coat Amazon $85 See On Amazon A short wool peacoat is long enough to keep you warm yet lightweight enough to not feel cumbersome. This Anne Klein peacoat is made with 60% wool; the roomy cut is tailored with princess seams on the front and back for a custom-cut look. (Plus: It's also the only one on this list that's available as a leopard print coat.) "It’s thick and warm, especially if you’re wearing a sweater. It looks great when I dress up and have on business attire and when I’m wearing jeans or leggings," one fan wrote of its versatility. Available colors: 15

Available sizes: X-Small – X-Large

02 A Soft Wrap Coat That Comes In Fabulous Patterns Chicwish Shawl Collar Coat Amazon $94 See On Amazon This statement coat combines an elegant wrap style with a dramatic shawl collar in timeless plaid (but if plaid isn't for you, don’t worry, it also comes in solids) for a soft and stylish coat. The adjustable belted closure means you can fit plenty of layers underneath, and there are two discreet slash pockets to keep your hands warm. It's made from a 60% wool blend and lined in silky polyester, with a heavy drape and fully finished seams. "It is beautiful, surprisingly warmer than expected, lined, fits perfectly and true to size, and is a quality product," one fan raved. Available colors: 7

Available sizes: XX-Small – 3X-Large

03 A Warm Funnel Neck Coat For A Polished Look Calvin Klein Women's Wool Jacket Amazon $170 See On Amazon This tailored wool coat from an iconic brand is a coat you can take anywhere. The straight cut makes it relaxed enough to pair with sneakers and jeans while a sharp shoulder and stand collar are smart enough for the office or evening wear. It's made from 40% wool with a lining, and zips closed with a hook and bar closure to keep the collar flat. Two zip pockets on each side are trimmed in faux leather for a sophisticated detail. "This coat is surprisingly luxurious feeling for the price," one shopper observed. "It's a nice, heavy wool with a black lining. Very classic style," the reviewer continued, adding that it was incredibly warm: "20 degree weather in Colorado and I was perfectly comfortable." Available colors: 2

Available sizes: XX-Small – XX-Large

04 A Minimalist Coat With A Chic Belt Daily Ritual Wool Blend Belted Coat Amazon $92 See On Amazon This budget-friendly wool coat looks impressively designer. Its comfortable wrap cut is trim and straight with a narrow standing lapel collar. There are two slant pockets under the belted waist, and it's made from polyester blended with 20% wool (not the highest wool percentage, but if it's style you're after, this look is hard to beat). It's lightly lined and falls to a versatile knee length. "It is beautiful. The quality is off the charts. It feels like a super expensive coat," one fan raved. Several reviewers echoed that sentiment, citing the coat's chic lines and high-quality construction. Available colors: 4

Available sizes: 2 – 16

05 This Chalet-Ready Toggle Coat With A Faux Fur Hood Alpine Swiss Duffy Fur Trim Hooded Wool Parka Amazon $60 See On Amazon This hooded wool coat features a toggled lapel over the front zipper and a faux fur-trimmed hood for extra warmth with après-ski-inspired style. There are two pockets, and the hood itself is fully removable, making this a versatile coat that can adapt to cold and mild weather. It's made from 30% wool and comes with a thick, satin-like lining. Good news for people who struggle to find jackets with sleeves that are long enough: This one is reported to run long. "My car broke down in 30 degree weather and I had to walk half a mile to the nearest store. Needless to say, this was a very good test for this coat, and it passed. I don't often find a piece of clothing that's so satisfactory in every category (style, size, practicality), but this is a golden exception," one fan reported. Available colors: 3

Available sizes: Small – XX-Large

06 A Luxe-Looking Wrap Coat Daily Ritual Double-Face Wool Coat Amazon $85 See On Amazon This modern wrap coat is minimalist luxe in lightweight double-faced wool. The shawl collar wraps up and buttons once to create a soft funnel neck that blocks out the wind, and there are two slant pockets for your hands. While this blend features mostly polyester with only 20% wool, it's noteworthy for being machine-washable (and did I mention, supremely chic?). "Very nice quality coat," one reviewer commented. "Can be used with layering for colder weather. Nice material. Very elegant and looks nice for special occasions." Available colors: 2

Available sizes: X-Small – XX-Large

07 A Classic Belted Wool Trench Coat Escalier Winter Trench Coat Amazon $136 See On Amazon An iconic wool trench coat updates the British heritage style for cold weather. It includes classic trench details like double-breasted buttons and storm flaps with a modern standing collar that keeps out drafts and looks utterly current. This pick is made from a 50% wool blended with polyester and comes fully lined with extra length for warmth. "The material is excellent and the coat itself is very impressive," one shopper wrote. "The fabric is so soft and cozy but you can tell it's quality and it's very warm. The price seemed high to me at first but it really is worth the cost," another added, and several echoed that it was a good investment. Available colors: 3

Available sizes: X-Small – 3X-Large

08 A Budget-Friendly Coat With Menswear-Inspired Details Chouyatou Notch Lapel Single Breasted Coat Amazon $55 See On Amazon Longer coats can come with a substantial price tag but this long wool coat, which falls about mid-calf, delivers the look for less. While it's made from a mostly polyester blend, with just 15% wool, the silky lining and tailored menswear styling make it look and feel high-end. The extra-wide peak lapels and sleek patch pockets deliver subtle, everyday polish. "I am pleasantly surprised by this coat. It is very nice and attractive. It feels nice and soft," one shopper mentioned. "This coat exceeded my expectations. It’s so soft and comfortable and a high quality I didn’t expect to get," another reviewer gushed. Available colors: 6

Available sizes: X-Small – XX-Large

09 This Essential Peacoat That Comes In 4 Chic Colors Woman Within Plus Size Wool-Blend Double-Breasted Peacoat Amazon $78 See On Amazon From the double-breasted front to the notch collar and wide lapels, everything about this short wool peacoat is absolutely classic (and, therefore, an essential cold-weather garment). The wool is blended with polyester for a lighter-weight feel without sacrificing warmth, while a quilted lining and pockets thoughtfully lined with fleece double down on the coziness. Take your pick among four classic colors: black, camel, navy, or — if you like a pop of color — a muted cherry red. Available colors: 4

Available sizes: 14 Plus - 34 Plus