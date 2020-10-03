The 7 Best Shoes To Wear Around The House
We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.
If you’re looking for an alternative to fuzzy slippers, the best shoes to wear around the house are amazingly comfortable, with real soles (and traction!) to ensure your feet don’t slide around on slippery floors. There are tons of shoes that are suitable for wearing around the house, and the pair you pick largely depends on your personal preferences and needs. Slide-on sneakers are a great option if you’re seeking more support. Sandals (including slides) and clogs are the epitome of effortless, while moccasin slippers cradle your feet in cozy warmth. Regardless of the style of shoe you go with, make sure the pair you select is simple to slip on and off.
Shoes for wearing around the house should be comfortable, and there are definitely some features to look out for that can help with this. Furry or fuzzy linings are great for the colder months, keeping your feet nice and toasty, while breathable picks — with holes for ventilation — are ideal when temperatures rise (or if your feet just tend to get hot easily). And of course, you can never go wrong with a shoe that has a soft and springy foam footbed.
These are seven of the best shoes to wear around the house. They’re all comfortable, stylish, and highly rated on Amazon to boot.