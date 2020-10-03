If you’re looking for an alternative to fuzzy slippers, the best shoes to wear around the house are amazingly comfortable, with real soles (and traction!) to ensure your feet don’t slide around on slippery floors. There are tons of shoes that are suitable for wearing around the house, and the pair you pick largely depends on your personal preferences and needs. Slide-on sneakers are a great option if you’re seeking more support. Sandals (including slides) and clogs are the epitome of effortless, while moccasin slippers cradle your feet in cozy warmth. Regardless of the style of shoe you go with, make sure the pair you select is simple to slip on and off.

Shoes for wearing around the house should be comfortable, and there are definitely some features to look out for that can help with this. Furry or fuzzy linings are great for the colder months, keeping your feet nice and toasty, while breathable picks — with holes for ventilation — are ideal when temperatures rise (or if your feet just tend to get hot easily). And of course, you can never go wrong with a shoe that has a soft and springy foam footbed.

These are seven of the best shoes to wear around the house. They’re all comfortable, stylish, and highly rated on Amazon to boot.

01 A Fan-Favorite Slip-On Sneaker In A Massive Range Of Colors Easy Spirit Traveltime Mule Amazon $45 See On Amazon With more than 20,000 reviews and a solid 4.6-star rating overall, these slip-on sneakers from Easy Spirit are a favorite on Amazon for many reasons, but largely because of the amazing support they provide your feet. The sneakers have a low back, so they’re super easy to kick on and off as needed. And rubber soles provide both traction and shock absorption. The shoes are lightweight and breathable, since they're made from a combination of mesh and suede. Choose from a massive range of color options and sizes, including narrow, wide, and extra-wide fits. And if you like the idea of wearing sneakers at home but want some different options, check out this list of 25 cheap pairs of sneakers for wearing around the house. Enthusiastic Amazon review: "I bought these shoes to wear as house shoes that would give me good arch support. I am so pleased with this purchase and wear these shoes all the time. I had intended to wear them only in the house as "clean" shoes, but they are so comfortable that I now wear them everywhere. [...]” Available sizes: 5 — 12, including half, narrow, wide, and extra-wide sizes

5 — 12, including half, narrow, wide, and extra-wide sizes Available colors: 68

02 A Cozy Pair Of Wool-Lined Moccasins That Are Worth The Splurge UGG Ansley Moccasin Amazon $100 See On Amazon Look up "cozy" in a dictionary, and you’ll likely find a description of these moccasins from UGG. Featuring a full (and fuzzy) wool lining, the shoes will cradle your foot in fur, providing plenty of warmth and comfort. While this pick may give you slipper vibes, the shoes are actually suitable for both indoor and outdoor use since they have hard rubber soles for superior traction, plus a water-resistant leather upper. Choose from five neutral colors and prepare to wear these everywhere — but especially when you're hanging out at home. Enthusiastic Amazon review: "UGG slipper is the best! I bought these after seeing my friends. They are perfect for wearing at home or for taking to friends houses. Cute, stylish, warm (but your feet don't overheat) and they have support. They are also easy to clean. I splashed spaghetti sauce all over them and thought for sure they were ruined. The sauce wiped right off with a damp cloth [...] Highly recommend!” Available sizes: Women's 5 — 12

Women's 5 — 12 Available colors: 5

03 A Lightweight Clog For Less Than $25 Amoji Unisex Garden Clogs Amazon $22 See On Amazon Not looking to splurge on your wear-at-home shoes? These Amoji clogs are under $25 — a total steal, especially considering the quality of this pick. But don’t just take my word for it; Amazon reviewers give these shoes a stellar 4.4-star rating overall, after more than 19,000 reviews. The lightweight clogs are made from an EVA foam material, and they feature plenty of holes for ventilation — a great feature, particularly in warm-weather months. The shoes are super easy to get on and off, and the textured soles mean you won't accidentally slip or fall. Enthusiastic Amazon review: "I wear a 7w. Perfect. But, I wore them in the hot springs in another country for 8 hours, I wore them around the house this summer while painting rooms. I wear them when I'm chilling on the deck. I wear them all the time and I don't like clogs. Cool, easy to clean, retains shape so not cheap plastic. I am getting another pair. Who knew?” Available sizes: 7 — 15

7 — 15 Available colors: 12

04 A Pair Of Slides With A Foam Footbed Under Armour Ignite Slide Sandal Amazon $35 See On Amazon With two layers of foam cushioning, wearing these Under Armour slides is basically like walking on a cloud. The shoes are perfect for wearing around the home since they’re easy to slip on and off, the strap is adjustable to ensure a perfect fit, and they have a rubber sole for traction. And Amazon reviewers? Well, they're wild about them — the shoes boast a knockout 4.6-star rating overall on the site, with 12,000 and growing reviews. Choose from a dozen colors ranging from bright and punchy to dark and neutral. Enthusiastic Amazon review: "[...]Pros: Super comfortable, like a little mattress for your feet. There's even a bit of arch support.Cons: None that I can think of. [...]” Available sizes: 6 — 12

6 — 12 Available colors: 12

05 These Fluffy Faux Fox Fur Slippers That Are An Instant Mood Longji Faux Fuzzy Indoor Outdoor Slides Amazon $13 See On Amazon Boasting more than 1,200 ratings, these fun indoor/outdoor slippers feature the fluffiest faux fox fur for a house shoe that feels extravagant — and you can choose from nearly two dozen colors to find a pair that perfectly fits your mood. A structured EVA footbed and rubber sole provide comfort and grip so you’re not slipping around. Wear them as you WFH or even take them for a spin outside — they’re that versatile. Enthusiastic Amazon review: "[...]These faux fox fur slippers/ slides are well made. They can be worn as slippers around the house or worn outside wherever you like. I ordered these slippers as a gift. They seem to fit as expected. The "fur" is very luxurious and covers most of the front and top of your foot. I was surprised when I opened the box because there was a rose on top that is made of faux fox fur [...]. Inside the shoe box was the slippers and a brush for the slippers. The slipper bottom is contoured and comfortable [...]” Available sizes: 7 — 11

7 — 11 Available colors: 21

06 An Iconic Clog Featuring A Fuzzy Lining Crocs Women's Blitzen Iii Clog Amazon $50 See On Amazon I don’t know about you, but I prefer my wear-at-home shoes be ultra cozy, and these Crocs clogs totally fit the bill. The shoes feature a fuzzy lining that’s both soft and plush. And in case you ever need to clean the shoes, the liner is removable for washing. Crocs are known for being lightweight and easy to wear, and this pair is no different. Oh, and you don't ever have to worry about sliding around on your hardwood floors or tile when wearing this pick — a rubber sole will keep you stable. Choose from three dark colors that will match your coziest nap dresses or comfiest sweats. Enthusiastic Amazon review: "I got these to replace my other lined crocs and I think these are fantastic. I love that the insert is removable for washing. They are so warm and comfy to take the dogs out in the morning or just stay warm around the house. Crocs has the best shoes for comfort and durability and this design is no exception." Available sizes: 6 — 15

6 — 15 Available colors: 3