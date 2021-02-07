A somewhat disgusting truth? The average reusable water bottle is teeming with bacteria. Reports vary (and different styles of water bottle tend to attract and trap different amounts of bacteria), but needless to say, cleaning your water bottle regularly should be a priority. That’s why the best dishwasher-safe water bottles are a fantastic investment, and are made with dishwasher-safe materials that are effortless to clean.

What Criteria To Consider When Shopping For A Dishwasher-Safe Water Bottle

Material

First things first, you want to decide: glass, plastic, or stainless steel. There are perks and drawbacks to all three.

A reusable glass water bottle is usually easier to spot when it needs to be cleaned (clear glass will show dirt or grime), but is also more breakable and doesn’t regulate temperatures as well as an insulated bottle.

Plastic water bottles can be super durable and lightweight, but you also have to take extra caution to wash them out and let them dry completely to prevent mold from building up. They also don't tend to offer insulation.

Stainless steel bottles usually will do the best job of keeping cold water cold, but the material tends to be opaque, making it harder to spot when it needs to be cleaned.

Size & Shape

You’ll also want to consider the size and shape of the water bottle, to make sure it cooperates with your lifestyle and cup holders. Ultimately, the best choice for you will depend on your personal preference and what you need it for.

Lid

Also, pay mind to the top that comes with the water bottle. The debate on straw versus no straw is ongoing, and you’ll want to ensure the top of your water bottle is compatible with the way you prefer to sip your liquids.

Shop The Best Dishwasher-Safe Water Bottles

In a hurry? Here are the best dishwasher-safe water bottles:

Keep scrolling, the best dishwasher-safe water bottles are gathered up below.

01 The Overall Best Glass Water Bottle purifyou Premium Glass Water Bottle (22 Oz.) Amazon $30 See On Amazon This dishwasher-safe glass water bottle has a glass body surrounded by a silicone sleeve that protects it a bit from unexpected drops (but it's not unbreakable). The silicone sleeve also provides a temperature-neutral grip for you to hold onto, perfect for anyone who loves ice-cold water. And, convenient time markers are printed on the sleeve to encourage you to drink more. Designed with a stainless steel twist lid, this bottle comes without a straw. When you’re ready to clean it, simply slip off the silicone sleeve and put the rest in the dishwasher. According to one reviewer: “I was looking for a dishwasher safe water bottle and this is it! The glass and outer net have lasted a year and still look fantastic. It’s exactly what I wanted and I’m so pleased. I use this daily - at first in person at my work to ensure I got enough water, and then working from home. It’s with me everywhere I go in the house, and it’s survived every time my cat has knocked it over.” Made from: Glass with silicone sleeve | Available colors: 6 | Available sizes: 12 ounces, 22 ounces, 32 ounces, and 40 ounces Also available on: Lowe’s, $20, and Walmart, $30

02 The Overall Best Plastic Bottle Thermos Nissan Intak Hydration Water Bottle (24 Oz.) Amazon $15 See On Amazon Made with a durable BPA-free plastic called “Eastman Tritan copolyester,” this plastic water bottle will keep you hydrated and last a really long time, too. It also features a one-touch lid that opens at the push of a button, so it’s easy to get a drink from even when you have your other hand full. And with a leakproof lid, you can take this bottle with you anywhere without worrying about spills. Amongst the thousands of Amazon reviews this water bottle has accrued, many reviewers note how this bottle is easy to clean in their dishwasher. It comes in six colors to choose from. According to one reviewer: “I love this water bottle! Very durable (doesn’t break if you drop it), locks so doesn’t spill, the water comes out at a nice and fast pace when you drink form it, light weight, chemical free, dishwasher safe (I’ve washed the top and bottom many times in the dishwasher and it’s still good as new).” Made from: Plastic | Available colors: 6 | Available size: 24 ounces Also available on: Staples, $16

03 The Overall Best Stainless Steel Water Bottle VeeFine Insulated Water Bottle (20 Oz.) Amazon $30 See On Amazon This stainless steel water bottle is 100% dishwasher safe, saving you tons of time and hassle. The double-walled, vacuum-insulated bottle is designed to keep beverages chilled for up to 24 hours and hot for up to 12 hours. The wide-mouth lid has a silicone seal to prevent leaks, and it has a handle for easy carrying. According to one reviewer: “This water bottle is amazing! It did not leak and kept my water ice cold. I could even put it in the dishwasher which was a win for me. This is a great purchase for a great price. I recommend this product.” Made from: Stainless steel | Available colors: 20 | Available sizes: 20 ounces, 32 ounces (groove or regular), and 40 ounces

04 The Best Gallon-Size Water Bottle XBOTTLE 1-Gallon Water Bottle (128 Oz.) Amazon $30 See On Amazon With this 1-gallon plastic water bottle, you can fill it once and stay hydrated all day long. Or, use it to tote drinks for a crowd. Like other super-durable, high-quality plastic bottles, this one is also constructed from Eastman Tritan copolyester, which is BPA-free, nontoxic, and dishwasher safe. It also features an easy-to-grab handle and a wide-mouth opening in the top for fast-flowing water (and more effective cleaning). And with the time markers on the side letting you know when to drink, you'll have built-in reminders to stay hydrated. According to one reviewer: “I love water bottles from this brand because they are dishwasher safe. That is a huge selling point for me. I also like that this product is a gallon jug with time stamps so I can easily track my progress throughout the day. I dropped it a couple of times (clearly not on purpose) and ran it through the dishwasher at least 5 times so far and it is still sealed. No complaints!” Made from: Plastic | Available colors: 2 | Available size: 128 ounces (1 gallon)

05 The Best Plastic Bottle With A Straw CamelBak Eddy+ BPA-Free Water Bottle (25 Oz.) Amazon $14 See On Amazon For straw loyalists, this pick and the one directly above are the only adult-sized water bottles on this list that have built-in straws. And, at half the price of some other options, this plastic water bottle with a straw is a popular pick. With its 25-ounce capacity, it’s big enough to keep you hydrated throughout the day, yet the sleek design guarantees that it won’t take up too much space on your desk. The drinking valve flips down to prevent dirt and debris from getting in and water from getting out. This water bottle is also made from BPA-free plastic, and the bottle, cap, and straw can be separated and all parts are dishwasher safe. According to one reviewer: “The perfect water bottle. Light weight, leak proof, dishwasher safe and has a straw. I bought 2 more after my initial purchase so I can have one for work, the gym and hiking.” Made from: Plastic | Available colors: 6 | Available sizes: 25 ounces Also available on: Walmart, $33, and Moosejaw, $16

06 The Cult-Favorite Water Bottle Hydro Flask Water Bottle (32 Oz.) Amazon $50 See On Amazon This cult-favorite water bottle from Hydro Flask is made of durable (and dishwasher-safe) stainless steel that insulates your water, keeping it cold for hours. Designed with a straw top and a sweat-resistant exterior, this water bottle is easy to sip out of when you’re on the go without any fear of dropping it. That said, it’s also one of the most durable water bottles on this list, even if you do drop it. While $50 may seem like a massive price tag on a water bottle, it’s earned a near-perfect, 4.8-star overall rating on Amazon after more than 33,000 reviews. One note: When washing, the body of this bottle can go in the dishwasher and the lid can go on the top rack for an occasional deep clean, but to ensure the longevity of your bottle it’s recommended you hand-wash the straw and lid. According to one reviewer: “Love this water bottle. Keeps my water cold all day. I fill it up once in the morning and once in the afternoon to hit my 64 oz goal each day. Love the straw/spot on top. Easy to drink out of and easy to clean/throw in the dishwasher.” Made from: Stainless steel | Available colors: 10 | Available sizes: 24 ounces, 32 ounces, and 40 ounces Also available on: Hydro Flask, $50, REI, $50, and DICK’s Sporting Goods, $55

07 The Best Water Bottle For Kids CamelBak Eddy Kids BPA-Free Water Bottle (12 Oz.) Amazon $15 See On Amazon Thousands of Amazon reviewers have insisted this mini water bottle is a great choice for kids. It’s made from super tough, durable plastic, and it’s ergonomically designed to fit in small hands. It also features CamelBak’s signature bite-off valve and auto shut-off to minimize drips and spills. Plus, the lid has an easy-carry handle, and all of the parts are dishwasher safe. With more than a dozen designs to choose from, you’re sure to find one your little one will love. According to one reviewer: “These are by far our favorite water bottles for toddlers and elementary schoolers. Our 2 year old got the hang of biting to drink really fast. We love they they’re dishwasher safe, easy to assemble, and don’t get moldy. They also fit in backpacks easily. They last forever. Don’t leak.” Made from: Plastic | Available colors: 15 | Available size: 12 ounces