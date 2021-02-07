The 7 Best Dishwasher-Safe Water Bottles, According To Reviewers
A somewhat disgusting truth? The average reusable water bottle is teeming with bacteria. Reports vary (and different styles of water bottle tend to attract and trap different amounts of bacteria), but needless to say, cleaning your water bottle regularly should be a priority. That’s why the best dishwasher-safe water bottles are a fantastic investment, and are made with dishwasher-safe materials that are effortless to clean.
What Criteria To Consider When Shopping For A Dishwasher-Safe Water Bottle
Material
First things first, you want to decide: glass, plastic, or stainless steel. There are perks and drawbacks to all three.
- A reusable glass water bottle is usually easier to spot when it needs to be cleaned (clear glass will show dirt or grime), but is also more breakable and doesn’t regulate temperatures as well as an insulated bottle.
- Plastic water bottles can be super durable and lightweight, but you also have to take extra caution to wash them out and let them dry completely to prevent mold from building up. They also don’t tend to offer insulation.
- Stainless steel bottles usually will do the best job of keeping cold water cold, but the material tends to be opaque, making it harder to spot when it needs to be cleaned.
Size & Shape
You’ll also want to consider the size and shape of the water bottle, to make sure it cooperates with your lifestyle and cup holders. Ultimately, the best choice for you will depend on your personal preference and what you need it for.
Lid
Also, pay mind to the top that comes with the water bottle. The debate on straw versus no straw is ongoing, and you’ll want to ensure the top of your water bottle is compatible with the way you prefer to sip your liquids.
Shop The Best Dishwasher-Safe Water Bottles
In a hurry? Here are the best dishwasher-safe water bottles:
- The Overall Best Glass Water Bottle: purifyou Premium Glass Water Bottle
- The Overall Best Plastic Bottle: Thermos Nissan Intak Hydration Water Bottle
- The Overall Best Stainless Steel Water Bottle: VeeFine Insulated Water Bottle
- The Best Gallon-Size Water Bottle: XBOTTLE 1-Gallon Water Bottle
- The Best Plastic Bottle With A Straw: CamelBak Eddy+ BPA-Free Water Bottle
- The Cult-Favorite Water Bottle: Hydro Flask Water Bottle
- The Best Water Bottle For Kids: CamelBak Eddy Kids BPA-Free Water Bottle
