When you're traveling, you usually spend a lot of time walking around, so it's essential that you have good shoes. As many shoppers know, the most comfortable travel shoes for women are often elusive. (I've personally encountered a lot more of the "I walked 10 blocks and my feet ached all day" variety). So, what should you look for to ensure the walking shoes you pick are truly comfy?

First, look for cushioning. Even with a minimalist shoe, you'll want a soft footbed (cushy EVA foam, TPU, and other forms of polyurethane work great for this) and solid arch support. It's hard to feel comfortable, after all, if you don't have proper cushioning. When possible, reading the reviews can help you see how comfy a pair of shoes really are.

High-quality travel shoes should also be lightweight. Even if airlines didn't have annoying weight restrictions, you don't want to be lugging around a bunch of extra pounds if you don't have to. Look for lightweight rubber soles and breezy materials like mesh and canvas.

Lastly, they should be compact. Space is essential when you're packing, so thick sneakers or clunky boots aren't going to work. Instead, look for shoes with designs that can be rolled up, laid flat, or tucked discreetly away.

Other things to consider are temperature control (breathable, moisture-wicking materials will keep you cooler) and style (you have to like them or you won't wear them). Below, I've made a list of the most comfortable travel shoes for women, with both casual and active shoes in a variety of styles. Take a look so you can start preparing for your epic vacation.

01 The Best Casual Sneakers For Travel OLUKAI Pehuea Slip-On Sneakers Amazon $85 See On Amazon What's great about them: Lightweight and extra breathable, these casual mesh travel shoes are bulk-free while still offering stellar traction and arch support. They have plenty of cushioning (thanks to the dual-density polyurethane footbeds), so you can take a walking tour without your feet aching at the end of the day. Inside, they're outfitted with a moisture-wicking microfiber lining, which performs well in the heat and reduces the sweat factor. They also have "drop-in heels," which means you can convert them into slip-on slides. Choose from 15 different color options. What fans say: "I bought these for a trip to the UK. [...] These were awesome. Super comfy, other than the toe box being a bit tight on my somewhat wide feet, but that seemed to stretch as time went on. The folding back was awesome for getting through security and on and off the plane. [...]Very happy. They are cute too. Might need another pair.” Available sizes: 5 — 12

02 The Best Active Sneakers For Travel New Balance FuelCore Nergize V1 Sneaker $52 See On Amazon What's great about them: If you want to bring some athletic shoes on your vacation so you can run or workout but you don't want clunky tennis shoes in your luggage, these New Balance FuelCore Nergize sneakers are a perfect choice. They're made with an ultra-lightweight synthetic upper and a tough rubber sole. You can wear these mile after mile without feeling like you’re weighed down by your shoes. Plus, the cushy EVA midsole provides springy support for comfort with each step. What fans say: "I love these shoes. They fit, they are very comfy, lightweight, fast drying when they get wet....a great travel and outdoors activities shoe. It also is elastic and I was able to put on some thicker socks and it still fit me nicely.” Available sizes: 5 — 12 (and in wide sizes)

03 The Best Canvas Sneakers For Travel Skechers Bobs Peace & Love Ballet Flat Amazon $30 See On AMazon What's great about them: When more than 22,000 Amazon reviewers give a shoe a perfect five-star rating, you want to take notice. These cute, canvas flats have earned high praise from shoppers who love how they fit perfect right out of the box. Available in a ton of different colors and in wide sizes, the Skechers Bobs Peace & Love ballet flats feature a 100% canvas upper, a cushy footbed and midsole, and a sturdy rubber sole. What fans say: “These shoes are AWESOME!!!!! I travel a lot and always bring a pair of shoes that are easy to carry and easy to wear. [...]Saw the reviews for these Bob's and decide to give it a try. Tom's had disappointed me before but not these. These shoes were SO comfortable. I wore them for ten days straight on a trip to Egypt, walking or standing most of the day, without ever breaking them in. Not a single blister, my feet didn't get sore. And even my back was fine. Excellent excellent! [...]” Available sizes: 5 — 12 (and in wide sizes)

04 The Best Casual Sandals For Travel Sanuk Women's Yoga Sling 2 Print Vintage Amazon $29.71 See On Amazon What's great about them: These ultra-comfy travel shoes have a veritable cult following, with more than 10,000 reviews. They make great travel shoes due to their soft, cloth wrap and their "legendary comfort," according to fans. The stretchy material is lightweight and hardly takes up any space in your bag since it can lie flat. The soles are lightweight, too, with a squishy, yoga-mat-like material that offers incredible support. Best of all, they come in 17 colors and patterns to choose from. What fans say: "[...] I travel a lot and these are great for the airport. Easy to remove for security and they keep your feet feeling awesome while running through terminals and while relaxing on the plane.Get yourself some! You won't regret it!” Available sizes: 5 — 11

05 The Best Active Sandals For Travel Xero Shoes Z-Trek Minimalist Sport Sandal Amazon $64.99 See On Amazon What's great about them: The soles of these women's travel shoes are exceptionally comfortable, which is especially impressive given how lightweight they are. While they don't have a huge amount of cushioning, you can still walk around in them all day without your feet getting sore. Durable and super compact, the "barefoot-inspired" design means they don't take up much room in your luggage (in fact, they can roll up into a tiny ball). On top of all that, they're designed for high-impact activities where you're getting dirty and sweaty, making them extra tough, too. What fans say: "I was eyeing these for a long time before purchasing - really glad I did! LOVE THEM. Way more comfortable than my old Chacos and much easier to travel with." Available sizes: 5 — 10

06 The Best Casual Boots For Travel STQ Combat Boots Lace up Ankle Booties Amazon $69.99 $46 See On Amazon What's great about them: These wildly popular ankle boots, which have more than 8,400 reviews on Amazon, feature a soft padded collar to prevent any blisters around the ankle. Made with vegan leather that’s water resistant and a rubber sole, they're lightweight and fairly compact, although not as much as some of the others options on my list. The slip-resistant soles offer great traction and, thanks to the side zipper, you can get in and out of them easily while passing through airport security. Choose from three wearable colors. What fans say: "These boots fit like a glove. I am a consistent size 8 & these boots fit perfectly. They are extremely comfortable and I was able to wear them all day while traveling and walking long distances without any pain or discomfort. They are also very stylish! Highly recommend and will probably buy another pair.” Available sizes: 5.5 — 11