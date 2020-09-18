Setting powder is pretty unexciting, as far as makeup goes, but would I take my metallic blue liquid lipstick with me on an overnight trip? Absolutely not. Setting powder, on the other hand, is non-negotiable — especially if you wear makeup on or around your eyes. The best under-eye setting powders, which come in two forms — loose or pressed — have ultra fine formulations and transparent finishes, though tinted versions do exist and serve their own purposes. These powders are particularly handy for setting your concealer, boosting its staying power, and preventing your eye makeup from smudging, without getting cakey or feathering throughout the day.
You may be wondering: Is there any difference between a "regular" setting powder and an under-eye setting powder? In short, the answer is no. “I use one powder for the whole face,” LORAC Artistry Advisor Kelsey Deenihan tells Elite Daily. Rather, Deenihan says, the difference lies in the application method: “Use slightly less under the eyes, so the skin doesn’t look dry, and use a little more over the T-zone to combat oil,” she says. Deenihan also suggests using a medium-sized fluffy brush, which provides a more even application and better precision than a large powder brush. If you’re doing the baking method, a damp makeup sponge works best for pressing the powder into your skin. Then you can brush away the excess with that smaller powder brush.
In a hurry? Here are the six best under-eye setting powders:
Another consideration for setting your under-eye makeup is choosing between a pressed powder or loose powder, though Deenihan makes that choice pretty simple, too: “If someone has oily skin I tend to go for a pressed powder, and for skin that's on the drier side, I use a loose powder.” Easy!
Ahead, find six of the best under-eye setting powders to keep your makeup looking smooth and fresh all day long.