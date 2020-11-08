If you’re thinking of making the switch to organic skin care, an easy, low-stakes way to start is by picking up one of the best organic lip balms listed ahead. Most are certified organic by the USDA, the American governmental agency that rigorously defines and monitors organic product labelling. Earning a USDA label is especially tough for cosmetics companies, so all the lip balms here are pretty much as “clean” as you can get. Other options are certified by trusted third-party organizations that operate internationally, like NATRUE.

As you’d imagine, the formulas of these lip balms are short, simple, and contain entirely naturally derived ingredients — like beeswax, shea butter, jojoba oil, sunflower oil, and plant extracts — which all work to hydrate, soften, and condition your lips. And they’re totally free of additives, like parabens, phthalates, petrochemicals, and synthetic fragrances (any scents come courtesy of organic flavors and plant extracts), which can be irritating for sensitive skin types — so these are all safe for sensitive skin, unless you have a known allergy to a certain ingredient in there. Heads up: Since these don’t contain preservatives, they may spoil fairly quickly. Keep them in the fridge to keep them fresher, longer.

A giant variety pack, a luxury pick that rivals La Mer, that egg you all know and love — find all that (and more!) in this roundup of the best organic lip balms you can get on Amazon.

01 The Fan Favorite eos 100% Natural Shea Lip Balm Amazon $4 See On Amazon As far as lip balms go, it doesn’t get much more iconic than this little eos egg — and clean skin care lovers will be pleased to know that it's certified organic by the USDA. In here, a combination of sustainably sourced shea butter, beeswax, plant oils, and squalene all work together to hydrate and condition your lips. And on a purely tactile level, running that perfectly smooth sphere over your lips is deeply satisfying. Choose from six sweet flavors, like Tropical Mango, Vanilla Bean, or the Strawberry Sorbet linked here. (All the flavors are spiked with their respective extracts — organic, of course.) Or go ahead and collect ‘em all.

02 Best Unscented Badger Unscented Lip Balm (4-Pack) Amazon $11 See On Amazon If flavors aren’t your thing, pick up this four-pack of Badger lip balms. The formula is about as simple as you can get — just extra virgin olive oil, beeswax, organic castor oil, organic rosemary extract, and no added fragrance whatsoever. Badger is a little more under-the-radar than eos, but these balms have garnered an equally loyal fan following. If you like these then you’ll probably like Badger’s cult-y organic sunscreens, too.

03 The Cult Favorite Weleda Skin Food Nourishing Lip Butter Amazon $7 See On Amazon Can’t get enough of your Weleda Skin Food moisturizer? (Neither can Victoria Beckham, Katie Jane Hughes, and scores of other beauty insiders.) Add this lip balm version of the cream to your cart next. Like the cult-favorite moisturizer, the NATRUE-certified formula is packed with a blend of plant oils and extracts, including chamomile, calendula, and sunflower, that work to condition and repair even the most chapped skin. But this is a balm, not a thick cream, so it has an oilier, more spreadable consistency that absorbs beautifully. It leaves behind a subtle sheen, too, so it doubles as the most hydrating gloss you’ll ever wear.

04 Best Value Cliganic Organic Lip Balm Set (6-Pack) Amazon $8 See On Amazon If you’re the kind of person who leaves a single tube of lip balm behind them like a breadcrumb trail, either intentionally or out of pure forgetfulness, this Cliganic lip balm set is for you. With this order, you're getting six, flavored lip balms for just under $8 (that's about 75 cents a tube), so you can leave and/or lose one in your car/desk/purse/nightstand/that Lyft you took last week with minimal guilt. Reviewers are obsessed with these for reasons other than the budgetary, too — across the board, people say these are incredibly soft, smooth, and effective for healing even the most painfully dry and chapped lips.

05 Best Variety Beauty By Earth Organic Lip Balm Gift Set (12-Pack) Amazon $27 See On Amazon Another great (albeit more expensive) multipack: This Beauty By Earth lip balm set. This includes 12 tubes of lip balm in an assortment of seven flavors (Peppermint, Acai Berry, Asian Pear, Grapefruit Pomegranate, Green Tea, Vanilla Bean, and Honey), all packed into one sustainable box. All the flavors are mild, though the addition of organic stevia gives them a little extra sweetness. Beauty By Earth lip balms have also garnered something of a cult following on Amazon. In fact, some reviewers say they prefer their balms over eos and Burt’s Bees, since they’re purportedly longer-lasting than the former and less tough and waxy than the latter.

06 Best Tinted Cliganic Tinted Lip Balm (4-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Here’s a tinted take on Cliganic’s USDA-certified lip balms. This order comes with balms in four shades — Dusty Rose, Ruby Red, Naturally Nude, and Coral Delight — that deposit a pretty wash of color and a subtly fruity flavor, in addition to deep hydration. They’re perfect for prepping your lips for smooth lipstick application (it’ll result in a beautifully dynamic shade, too), or simply worn on their own to perk up your complexion overall. You can also dab them on your cheeks as a makeshift cream blush.

07 Best Pot Dr. Hauschka Lip Balm Amazon $17 See On Amazon Think of this Dr. Hauschka Lip Balm as an elevated take on those old-school Carmex tins. Like that classic salve, it has an ultra-rich texture — almost fudge-like — but it melts instantly once it meets your body heat. The NATRUE-certified formula contains a decadent blend of coconut oil, shea butter, jojoba oil, and potent plant extracts, which work to soften flaky, rough skin, leaving your lips so comfy and plush. The thick consistency doubles as a physical shield against environmental aggressors, so this is an especially great option for windy, snowy winters. Pro tip: You can massage it into your cuticles, too.

08 Best Single Stick John Masters Organics Lip Calm Amazon $8 See On Amazon This John Masters Organics lip balm is sold as a single stick, as opposed to the packs, sets, or eggs that populate the rest of this list. The luxurious formula contains a blend of 10 plant-derived ingredients, including the usual suspects (beeswax, olive oil, sunflower oil) and some unusual, fancy suspects — like calming lavender oil, healing linseed oil, and fatty acid-rich borage seed oil. Other than the Vanilla flavor featured here, this comes in Peppermint, Pomegranate, Raspberry, and Original, which smells and tastes slightly citrusy.

09 Best Splurge Henné Organics Luxury Lip Balm V2 Amazon $19 See On Amazon If you can be trusted not to leave your lip balm in a taxi, consider this splurge-worthy lip balm from Henné Organics. The velvety-smooth glide, the blend of sumptuous butters and oils (including jojoba, avocado, and coconut oils), the lipstick-inspired packaging: Everything about this screams luxury. One Amazon reviewer even prefers it to balms they've tried from La Mer, Tatcha, and By Terry — luxury, indeed. If you’re not comfortable spending $19 on a lip balm for yourself, this would make a beautiful gift.