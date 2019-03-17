A good waterproof mascara can be hard to find — but a good waterproof mascara that can stand up to swimming? Even harder. The most important rule when shopping for the best waterproof mascaras for swimming is to make sure you’re choosing a truly waterproof formula, as opposed to something that’s only water resistant. (The rare exception here would be tubing mascaras, which create teeny-tiny tubes around your lashes that don’t come off until you slide them off, in which case a water-resistant formula would be fine.)

Waterproof formulas do tend to be thicker and more drying on your lashes since they lock out moisture, so finding one with conditioning ingredients, like rose oil and coconut oil, can help keep your lashes from feeling brittle. You can also put the tiniest bit of Vaseline on your lashes before applying your waterproof mascara for a DIY way to prevent dryness.

Don't forget to properly remove your mascara at the end of the day to avoid eye irritation. With waterproof formulas, you're going to have to put a lot more effort into getting the mascara completely off your lashes. Eye makeup remover, micellar water, or an oil-based cleanser should do the trick. I like to soak a cotton pad with Bioderma Sensibio H2O Micellar Water and hold it against my lashes for a few seconds before gently wiping the eye makeup away.

Ahead, you'll find five of the best waterproof mascaras that can withstand dips in the pool and ocean, as well as two great water-resistant tubing mascaras. Scroll on to see which ones made the cut.

In a hurry? These are the best waterproof mascaras for swimming.

1. The Overall Best: Heroine Make Long And Curl Mascara Super Waterproof

2. Best For The Beach: Eyeko Beach Waterproof Mascara

3. Best Drugstore Mascara For Voluminous Lashes: L’Oreal Paris Lash Paradise Waterproof Mascara

4. Best Drugstore Mascara For Fanned-Out Lashes: Maybelline Lash Sensational Waterproof Mascara

5. Best Korean Mascara: Peripera Ink Black Cara

6. Best Prestige Tubing Mascara: Blinc Mascara Amplified

7. Best Drugstore Tubing Mascara: essence Bye Bye Panda Eyes Tubing Mascara

01 The Overall Best Mascara For Swimming Heroine Make Long And Curl Mascara Super Waterproof Amazon $15 $20 See On Amazon Considered by many to be the best waterproof mascara of all time, Heroine Make Long And Curl Super Waterproof mascara is as budge-proof as it gets. Literally, you could do a hot yoga class, then take a dip in the jacuzzi or pool and still not experience any smudging or smearing with this. People also love this mascara because it produces a great curl, thanks to both the curved brush and what the brand calls Memory-Shape Polymers (a blend of ingredients that help maintain the curl long after the mascara has been applied). Also, because the formula contains 5-millimeter fibers, it makes lashes look super long as well. And if that weren’t enough, the mascara is made with royal jelly extract and several botanical oils (including camellia, argan, and wild rose) to keep your lashes nourished as it withstands oil, water, sweat, and tears all day long. Pro tip: The brand makes an eye-makeup remover that was specifically designed to take this waterproof mascara off. Relevant review: “This is easily the best mascara I've ever used. It goes on clump free, curls the lashes well, makes them long but very evenly coated, and will stay on whether you're sweating, swimming, crying, or whatever else you wanna try doing with mascara on. I highly recommend getting the remover it suggests you buy with it cause this stuff is HARD to remove by conventional means.”

02 Best For The Beach Eyeko Beach Waterproof Mascara Amazon $24 See On Amazon As you can guess by the name, Eyeko Beach Waterproof Mascara is ideal for wearing to the beach, thanks to its waterproof, smudge-proof formula. What’s especially cool about this mascara is that it’s formulated with coconut oil and sunscreen to keep your lashes nourished and protected on days when they’re being exposed to sun, salt water, and other harsh elements. Relevant review: “I've tried a bunch of waterproof mascaras in the past, but it always inevitably gets into my contacts and burn my eyes — especially if I swim in salt water. After reading a ton of reviews, I decided to try this Eyeko mascara and now I'm a believer. I went on a 8+ hour boat tour in Mexico and even after swimming all day (and diving off the boat multiple times), my mascara stayed in tack. It didn't crumble, smudge, burn, or affect my contacts at all. It did take awhile to remove, but that's a small price to pay for something that actually works!”

03 Best Drugstore Mascara For Voluminous Lashes L’Oreal Paris Lash Paradise Waterproof Mascara Amazon $8 See On Amazon One of my personal favorite formulas (and a favorite of countless professional makeup artists), this waterproof mascara is amazing at catching every lash and plumping them for a lengthened and volumized look. Despite being waterproof, the L'Oreal Lash Paradise formula doesn't feel clumpy when you apply it, but instead has a creamy texture that makes it easy to layer if you want a more dramatic effect. Several Elite Daily editors recommend this one for withstanding swimming and crying, hence why this is such a go-to mascara for weddings. Relevant review: “Best waterproof mascara I have ever used. Spent all day at the beach and on a boat swimming and it didn't smear at all. It lasts through sweat, sun, sands, you name it.”

04 Best Drugstore Mascara For Fanned-Out Lashes Maybelline Lash Sensational Waterproof Mascara Amazon $6 See On Amazon This is another one of the most popular drugstore waterproof mascaras, thanks to its ability to create defined, fanned-out lashes without clumping or smearing. The brush’s 10 layers of bristles ensure your lashes don’t stick together, while its curved shape helps created an upwards curl. To take this mascara off, the brand suggests using their Expert Eyes 100 percent Oil-Free Eye Makeup Remover. Relevant review: “If you anticipate what you will be crying A LOT, this is the perfect mascara for you. This stuff is super waterproof. Wear it to your wedding. Wear it swimming. Wear it to break up with someone. You’ll be able to turn on the waterworks for sure. This wouldn’t come off no matter what I did and it took about two days to fully remove, even with waterproof makeup remover.”

05 Best Korean Mascara For Swimming Peripera Ink Black Cara Volume Mascara Amazon $10 See On Amazon Love Korean beauty? Then try Peripera Ink Black Cara. Waterproof, smudge-proof, and flake-proof, this mascara helps make your lashes look longer, thicker, and more defined while simultaneously creating a long-lasting curl, thanks to the brand’s Strong Curve System technology. Relevant review: “Pros & Cons - it never comes off. I love it, my second purchase, I got the brown color before Since black was sold out but love the black even more. I was immediately surprised that it's so hard to wash off. Best way I've found is oil, a wet wash cloth and patience. I don't use this everyday if I'm at home since it's not easy to wash off, I save it for the weekends / occasions / going out. I swim in the ocean multiple times a week wearing this and it [doesn’t] smudge and my lashes look the same before and after...”

06 Best Prestige Tubing Mascara For Swimming Blinc Mascara Amplified Amazon $26 See On Amazon While traditional mascaras coat your lashes in pigment, tubing mascaras, like this one from Blinc, contain polymers that wrap around your lashes, creating a waterproof barrier. The tubes are able to be eased off with warm water, some pressure, and a damp cloth, but fair warning: They come off in a shape that almost looks like your own lashes (don't worry, it's just the mascara). Tubing mascara is also the perfect option if you like to apply a single coat of mascara since the tubes can't be layered. Relevant review: “This mascara creates little tubes around your real eyelashes, so it stays put day and night, even when swimming, sweating, or sleeping. It only comes off when I use soap, water, and a little gentle rubbing.”