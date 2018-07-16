Filling in (or drawing on) your brows, symmetrically, takes a lot of effort. So naturally, the last thing you want when exposed to moisture — whether that's water or sweat — is for them to smudge or wear off. If you keep one of the best waterproof eyebrow pencils in your makeup kit, however, you'll never run into this problem again.

There are a few things to remember when buying a waterproof eyebrow pencil, though. First of all, it's a good idea to find a pencil that has a little spoolie on the end. Those are helpful, because they help distribute the pigment over your hairs in a more natural way, and they’re also essential for fluffing up/shaping your brows (you can, however, buy spoolies separately). You’ll also want to consider whether you want a retractable pencil or one that requires sharpening. Then, there’s the shape of the pencil itself; on the list ahead, you’ll find pencils with ultra-precise tips; traditional pointed tips; and thicker, angled tips. Which one you choose is mostly a matter of personal preference.

In case you mess up, keep a little makeup remover or micellar water on hand (as well as a Q-tip). Since waterproof makeup sets pretty quickly, you'll have to move fast to erase any errant lines. To really lock your brows in place for all-day wear, you can finish things off with a coat of waterproof eyebrow gel.

Now without further ado, scroll on to shop the best long-lasting brow pencils that outlast sweating, sun, and swimming. After that, round out your makeup collection with any of these other waterproof eyebrow products, from tinted gels to brow soaps.

01 Best Retractable Pencil With A Precise, Pointed Tip L'Oreal Paris Makeup Brow Stylist Definer Waterproof Eyebrow Pencil Amazon $5 See On Amazon This waterproof brow pencil is retractable, so it doesn’t require sharpening; simply twist it up anytime the tip becomes too short. It has a skinny, ultra-precise (0.5 millimeter) tip that allows you to draw on tiny, realistic-looking hairs and fill in small sparse patches, while a spoolie on the other end allows for easy brushing and blending. Available shades: 10 According to one Amazon reviewer: “As someone who's used ABH brow wiz, I can tell you this holds up just as well, and the pencil is just as thin, so it's easy to make hair strokes. It's waterproof and lasts all day. I have oily skin so this is a big deal for me. And for half the price it was a no brainer for me to switch from the brow wiz to this. Absolutely love this product.”

02 Best Retractable Waterproof Pencil With A Precise, Angled Tip Revlon ColorStay Eyebrow Pencil Amazon $6 See On Amazon Get waterproof brows for up to 24 hours with Revlon’s ColorStay Eyebrow Pencil. Designed with a spoolie on one side, the pencil — like L’Oreal’s, above — also has a thin tip for precision drawing and filling, but this one is slanted, in case you prefer that sort of shape. This one, too, only needs to be pushed up to use; no sharpening necessary. Available shades: 5 According to one Amazon reviewer: “This [eyebrow pencil] is perfect for someone who wants to create a natural eyebrow look. The formula goes on creamy. The angle of the tip of the applicator makes it easy to mimic eyebrow hairs. This is truly waterproof. In the heat and humidity of southern Louisiana, my brows do not move until I take the product off at night. The spoolie on the end is an extra bonus. It helps to smooth out the brows and distribute the formula. [...] This brow pencil rivals any high end brow product and works even better.”

03 Best Retractable Waterproof Pencil With A Thicker, Angled Tip Maybelline Total Temptation Eyebrow Definer Pencil Amazon $8 See On Amazon Maybelline’s best-selling Total Temptation Eyebrow Definer Pencil also has an angled tip, but it’s just the tiniest bit thicker. Again, which shape pencil you decide to go for comes down to a simple matter of personal preference. On the other side of this pencil is a shorter spoolie brush, and the pencil itself is made with coconut oil to give it a smooth glide, but it’s still waterproof and long-lasting enough for all-day wear. Available shades: 4 According to one Amazon reviewer: “I live in FL so sweating is inevitable, but this will last all day and not budge or smudge. It glides on smooth with no tugging. I was a little skeptical given how inexpensive it is but figured it was worth the shot and I was not disappointed at all. I've used products that are much more expensive and did not wear as well as this one. Overall, I am happy with my purchase and will definitely continue to buy.”

04 Best Classic Waterproof Pencil That Requires Sharpening Maybelline TattooStudio Waterproof Eyebrow Pencil Amazon $7 See On Amazon Also from Maybelline (they’re one of the few brands that makes multiple waterproof eyebrow pencils), their TattooStudio brow pencil purportedly lasts for up to 36 hours without fading, transferring, or smudging. This is a traditional pencil that you sharpen, so while it may lose its pointiness after a couple of uses, you can make it as pointy and precise as you like every time you sharpen it. Like all of the best brow pencils, this one has a (generously sized) spoolie built into the other side. Available shades: 6 According to one Amazon reviewer: “I lost eyebrows due to chemotherapy. Since then, I have used several eyebrow utensils but none were too effective. They were all temporary and wiped away with one swipe. I just bought this Maybelline Tatoo eyebrow pencil to test its claim, waterproof and smudge proof. Well, I tried it, swiped it several times with my fingers. So far, so GOOD!! My eyebrows are still ON!”

05 Best Waterproof Pencil/Gel Duo Julep Brow 101 Amazon $21 See On Amazon This clever, waterproof brow pencil has a teeny tiny tip and — best of all — a built-in, tinted brow gel. So while it may be a bit pricier than the first few options on this list, you’re technically getting two products in one. The gel is infused with several plant-based oils like apricot, rosehip, and oat kernel to nourish your lashes as it combs them into place. As a bonus, Julep is a cruelty-free brand. Available shades: 4 According to one Amazon reviewer: “This product is the most natural I have found! It lasts all day at work and into the evening. After 12 hours it may smudge a little but outlasts most products while maintaining a natural look.”

06 Best Waterproof Pen/Pencil Duo Urban Decay Brow Blade Amazon $23 See On Amazon Another clever two-in-one product, Urban Decay Brow Blade has a pencil on one end and a pen on the other, both with super-fine, pointed tips. You can use them separately or together — the pen is especially ideally for creating hair-like strokes that mimic the effects of microblading. Urban Decay is a cruelty-free brand, and this particular product is vegan. Available shades: 5 According to one Amazon reviewer: “If you are on the fence about this pencil, GET IT! Ive tried all the drugstore brands and this is well worth the price! My brows are naturally non existent and this gives a natural full brow look, and it's very waterproof! I use some shadow primer on my brow area, then this product and some brow powder and BAM beautiful brows!”