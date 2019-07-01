Sometimes, things have to get worse before they can get better, like is the case when you start using a Retin-A. The prescription-only cream works much faster than its fellow vitamin A derivative, over-the-counter retinol, and typically comes with a few unpleasant side effects while your skin adjusts. "Retinoids can initially cause a process called retinization, which is redness, dryness, and flaking," says Dr. Melissa Kanchanapoomi Levin, dermatologist and founder of Entière Dermatology. To help keep your skin smooth and flake-free, you'll want to arm yourself with one of the the best moisturizers to use with a Retin-A cream, and some tips from Dr. Levin.

How often should you apply Retin-A?

Before you even get to choosing your moisturizer, it's important that you're using your prescription Retin-A cream correctly for the best results. Dr. Levin suggest starting by applying your retinoid every third night. "If your skin isn't irritated after two weeks, increase to every other night for another two weeks," she says. Following this format, you can work your way up to applying your retinoid every night. But be cautious: "A small percentage of patients are super sensitive and sometimes have a very difficult time tolerating a retinoid," Dr. Levin notes, adding, "If you are pregnant or breastfeeding, you should avoid retinols and retinoids altogether."

How to use Retin-A:

To help ease any initial irritation, Dr. Levin recommends always applying your Retin-A with a moisturizer. "Apply a pea-size amount of the retinoid first, wait a few minutes, and then apply a moisturizer to combat any dryness or flaking."

What are the best moisturizers to use with Retin-A?

Instead of opting for a fancy night cream, Dr. Levin stresses that gentle moisturizers (along with a gentle cleanser to round out your skin-care routine) are preferred. Dr. Levin lists glycerin, oat kernel extract, bisabolol, ceramides, and antioxidants like coenzyme Q10 as some of her favorite ingredients to hydrate and soothe skin while using a Retin-A.

You'll also want to avoid using other harsh, treatment-based products in your routine. "Ingredients like benzoyl peroxide and alpha hydroxy acids can deactivate certain retinoids, so be careful with layering product and make sure to discuss your routine with your dermatologist," she says.

And don't forget your SPF! Whether you're using a Retin-A cream or an over-the-counter retinol, your skin will become more sensitive to the sun (yes, even though you're applying the Retin-A at night). Since you don't want to undo your Retin-A's hard work with sunburn, it's important you apply sunscreen every morning.

01 The Overall Best Moisturizer To Use With Retin-A Avène Tolerance Control Soothing Skin Recovery Cream Amazon $35 See On Amazon Also available on Ulta, $35 Designed for skin that's sensitive and easily irritated, Avène's Skin Recovery Cream is all about counteracting burning, stinging, and dryness — all possible side effects of Retin-A. Like all of the brand's products, it contains thermal spring water to help soothe and soften skin, but Avène also added Parcerine into this formula to reduce skin's reactivity while working to restore its protective hydrolipidic barrier. The cream, which is oil-free, paraben-free, fragrance-free, and manufactured in a completely sterile environment, also contains glycerin and squalane to gently moisturize skin. Relevant review: “I started a retinoid cream and needed moisture relief badly and this was fantastic. It is the first moisturizer that does not clog my pores and lead to other acne. My skin genuinely looks the best it ever has!”

02 The Best Lightweight Gel Moisturizer To Use With Retin-A Neutrogena Hydro Boost Gel-Cream Amazon $17 See On Amazon Also available on Walmart, $18 Don't be fooled by this lightweight gel formula. Neutrogena's Hydro Boost Gel-Cream sinks into skin instantly, providing all of the hydration it needs, whether used under makeup in the morning or as the last step of your skin-care routine at night. The gel uses glycerin and hyaluronic acid to keep skin properly moisturized with a noncomedogenic, dye-free, and fragrance-free formula. This fan-favorite drugstore option has more than 1,000 five-star reviews on Amazon. Relevant review: “This is a miracle product! I love it for the hotter months, especially. I wear it under SPF in the daytime and apply before using retin A at night. it has totally solved the retin A response i was having; redness and flaking be gone!”

03 The Best Basic, Skin-Soothing Moisturizer To Use With Retin-A Simple Kind To Skin Replenishing Rich Moisturizer Amazon $9 See On Amazon Also available on Walmart, $11 Not only does Simple's Replenishing Rich Moisturizer work to hydrate your skin, but it also includes allantoin to soothe signs of irritation. Additionally, allantoin helps leave your skin feeling silky smooth, while ingredients like glycerin, bisabolol, and provitamin B5 draw more moisture to your skin. Simple's formula works to keep skin hydrated for 24 hours, and the moisturizer passes every test when it comes to being nonirritating: dermatologist- and ophthalmologist-tested, hypoallergenic, noncomedogenic, and free of harsh chemicals, artificial fragrances, and dyes. Relevant review: “I have super sensitive/breakout prone skin. Ever since I first tried this moisturizer around two years ago I have sworn by it! It leaves my oily skin soft and healthy feeling without being greasy or leaving the weird film so many other products inexplicably do. Anyone with troublesome skin who wants to moisturize without irritating acne or causing flare ups, I highly recommend this product. Reasonable price, great performance, and one bottle goes a long way.”

04 The Best Night Cream To Use With Retin-A CeraVe Facial Moisturizing Lotion PM Amazon $13 See On Amazon Also available on Ulta, $17 This nightly moisturizer is beloved for its simple and effective ingredients that play nicely with a number of skin concerns, including Retin-A-induced irritation. CeraVe's Facial Moisturizing Lotion PM pairs hyaluronic acid with niacinamide and ceramides to draw moisture to skin while repairing its natural protective barrier. The lightweight night cream also uses MVE technology, which CeraVe says allows for the moisturizing ingredients to continually be released for 24 hours. Additionally, the formula is noncomedogenic, hypoallergenic, and free of fragrance and oil. CeraVe's night lotion has more than 1,000 five-star Amazon reviews, with many people noting how well it works with Retin-A. Relevant review: “This moisturizer was recommended by my dermatologist to put on my face after prescription Retin-A cream. It’s wonderfully light and soaks in easily. More importantly, as long I as rub it in well it doesn’t irritate my eyes when I use it in the corners and underneath them. I’m definitely going to be buying more of this product.”

05 The Best Moisturizer With SPF To Use With Retin-A Differin Oil-Absorbing Moisturizer SPF 30 Amazon $10 See On Amazon Also available on Ulta, $14 and Walmart, $10 It goes without saying that you need to be wearing sunscreen daily. But that's especially true when using a Retin-A cream because it makes your skin more sensitive to burning and irritation. Differin created its Oil-Absorbing Moisturizer with SPF 30 to be used with its over-the-counter retinoid Differin Adapalene Gel Acne Treatment, so you know it's a good choice. The gentle formula is fragrance-free and noncomedogenic, and it includes micropearl technology to absorb excess oil for a matte finish. The chemical sunscreen also includes gentle hydrators like glycerin to keep skin soft and smooth. Relevant review: “I normally can only use mineral suncreen, and foundation with no SPF. Sunscreens tend to give me horrible cystic acne. This product, however, doesn’t bother my skin at all. I use Retin A and do frequent micro needling and other treatments. This doesn’t irritate or inflame my skin even when it is a bit sensitive.”

06 The Best Splurge-Worthy Moisturizer To Use With Retin-A ClarityRx Call Me In The Morning Soothing Recovery Face Cream Amazon $70 See On Amazon Also available on Dermstore, $70 If you’re looking for something a bit more luxurious — and if your budget allows — ClarityRx’s Call Me In The Morning Soothing Recovery Cream is a great option to splurge on. It’s a refreshing, blue-tinged cream that’s made with skin-protecting antioxidants, soothing and hydrating botanicals, and other nourishing ingredients, the majority of which are naturally derived. You can use this both morning and night; despite being relatively rich, it dries down to a light, matte finish. Relevant review: “This is so soothing on days when I've put my skin through a lot. If I use an exfoliating pad to even my [skin tone] and the strong ingredients have me dry and red this recovery cream is a treat. It moisturizes and eases irritation quickly and gently. I highly recommend it. 5 stars.”