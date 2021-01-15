The Best Moisturizers To Use After A Chemical Peel, According To A Dermatologist

Chemical peels — whether done at home or in the dermatologist's office — will make your skin more sensitive than usual. Since your body starts creating new skin after your procedure, you're going to need to take extra-good care of it in the weeks following your treatment. According to dermatologist Dr. Noelani González, who spoke to Elite Daily for this article, the best moisturizers after a chemical peel contain nourishing and hydrating ingredients like ceramides, hyaluronic acid, and glycerin.
The Expert
Dr. Noelani González, M.D., F.A.A.D., is a board-certified dermatologist. She holds degrees from the University of Puerto Rico School of Medicine and Johns Hopkins University. Additionally, she completed her dermatology residency at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai.
How To Care For Your Skin After A Chemical Peel
After a chemical peel, you’ll want to "stay away from any exfoliating ingredients, retinols, or other acids, such as salicylic acid and glycolic acid," says Dr. González. Stick to gentle skin care products in general by only using basic cleansers, moisturizers, and sunscreen to hydrate and protect the incoming skin. To help you figure out which products are safe to use on your extra-delicate skin, look for words like “calming,” “soothing,” and “nourishing on the label.
What To Expect After A Chemical Peel
Though it all depends on the type of chemical peel you have done, Dr. González says most people should expect some redness, stinging, and peeling afterwards. For superficial to medium-depth chemical peels, peeling will last for about three to seven days; for deeper chemical peels, the peeling and redness will most likely last longer.
Shop The Best Moisturizers To Use After A Chemical Peel